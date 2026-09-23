MLB Recap: Rays’ Wild Celebration, MVP Race Heats Up, Cubs Manager on Loss, & More

October is almost here, but MLB’s biggest storylines are already serving up their own postseason drama, just like the Tampa Bay Rays. They waited five long years to reclaim the division crown, and fittingly, they did it in enemy territory, celebrating at Yankee Stadium after a statement 6-1 win over the New York Yankees. Yet while Tampa Bay was busy turning the Bronx into a party, Pete Crow-Armstrong was making his own noise, pushing his 40-plus home run season deeper into the 2026 MVP conversation.

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The Chicago Cubs continue to delay their playoff-clinching moment after an ugly 8-2 loss to the Miami Marlins, leaving their manager to admit just how badly the offense has let them down. And with the postseason only days away, the drama isn’t slowing down.

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From MVP debates to playoff heartbreak and Marcelo Mayer’s latest comments about his future, the final stretch of the regular season has plenty more storylines waiting.

The Rays’ statement-making celebration

“Rays pop bottles and spray silly string celebrating the AL East title,” New York Post Sports shared via X.

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The Rays last won the AL East back in 2021 during their 100-win season. It took another five years to get it back.

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What makes their triumph sweeter is beating the Yankees at Yankee Stadium and making the Bronx their playground for a wild celebration. The Rays started celebrating at 10:11 p.m. after closer Bryan Baker induced George Lombard Jr. to ground out to end the game.

The champagne started flowing 10 minutes later.

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A week after the Yankees celebrated their Wild Card at home, the Rays mirrored the scene with champagne and silly string.

Last year, the Yankees held a 9-4 record over the Rays, which turned into the Rays leading 7-4 in 2026. That proves their dominance this season.

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The Rays’ breakthrough came from shifting away from power-dependent hitters like Caminero and Aranda, embracing speed and contact instead. They played small ball, which was evident as they currently lead the AL in stolen bases (160) and the majors in sacrifice bunts (45).

“(The small ball) was a byproduct of our roster,” Rays manager Kevin Cash noted.

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“If you look at Cedric Mullins, Chandler Simpson, and Wallsy (Taylor Walls), guys with a lot of speed and make a lot of contact, why not put pressure on defenses? It kind of caught like wildfire because they had so much success. They were so good at it that there was confidence that carried over into the season.”

The postseason is secured, and celebration is done. A new challenge awaits the Rays in the postseason. Considering how the team is playing, the fans can certainly hope for another celebration.

Pete Crow-Armstrong heats the NL MVP race

The last two seasons saw Shohei Ohtani clinching the NL MVP title without much competition. Especially Ohtani’s 55 home runs and 2.87 ERA from both ends of the ball made him an automatic choice. The situation is different this year.

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Ohtani was not at his best and spent quite a lot of time in the IL.

Injuries limited his pitching to 14 games and 30 home runs (.277 avg, 1.79 ERA), opening the door for Crow-Armstrong’s challenge.

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By comparison, PCA is ahead with 45 HRs at .282. What makes him special this year is how he is creating some clutch moments.

“The whole crowd stood up and started yelling MVP, and he hit a ball off the scoreboard,” Ryan Spilborghs said via MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM.

Last Wednesday, Crow-Armstrong hit his 44th home run in the seventh inning as Wrigley fans chanted “MVPete,” his second blast of the night.

Earlier in the same game, his first home run had broken Billy Williams’s franchise record for most home runs by a left-handed hitter in Cubs history.

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Enough for the Cubs star to lead the 2026 NL MVP race. Until last week, Crow-Armstrong led the MVP list with 190 total points and 38 1st-place votes. Ohtani is just behind him with 135 points.

If this continues for another week, the NL could have a new MVP after two seasons.

The Cubs manager looked helpless amid the team’s delayed playoff berth

The Cubs’ playoff clinch was delayed after an 8-2 loss to Miami. Tied 2-2 through 10 innings, the Cubs couldn’t break through before the Marlins scored six in the 12th.

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After holding firm through multiple scoreless extra frames, the Cubs’ bullpen struggled in the 12th.

Relief pitcher Caleb Thielbar gave up a tie-breaking, leadoff single to Griffin Conine, opening the floodgates for a 6-run outburst.

“We just didn’t get a hit,” Cubs manager Craig Counsell noted. “You’re not going to win many games with that. Obviously, in the 10th and 11th, we had opportunities. We needed a hit. We didn’t get a hit. It’s pretty simple.”

The Cubs had a golden chance to win earlier in the 10th inning when they loaded the bases with two outs, but Marlins second baseman Javier Sanoja made a clutch defensive play to rob Pedro Ramírez of a game-ending hit.

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In the 10th inning with runners on first and second and a tied game, Matt Shaw failed to execute a sacrifice bunt against Marlins reliever Jack Ralston, popping out at eye level for the first out.

“Look, it was a tough night for offense with the wind, obviously,” Counsell added.

With Alex Bregman sidelined by facial fractures, Counsell could only watch as his team failed to score.

While the Cubs’ playoff berth is almost certain, their offensive struggle and bullpen meltdown offered a scary reminder before the postseason.

The Red Sox’s Marcelo Mayer’s trade was not sudden

The Red Sox’s trade of former top prospect Marcelo Mayer at the deadline surprised many, but recent comments suggest it was planned.

Mayer and his dad’s recent comments proved that it was done with the young slugger’s approval.

“Obviously, it didn’t go the way I wanted,” Mayer said of his Red Sox tenure, “and obviously, outside the lines, it’s a lot over there.”

“When I found out, I jumped 30 feet in the air,” said Mayer’s dad, Enrique. “I can’t explain how happy we are.”

Mayer was ranked the Red Sox’s best prospect four out of five years, but injuries slowed his development. Moreover, he faced intense scrutiny from local sports media and fans as he struggled offensively, hitting just .220 with a .594 OPS in 70 games during the 2026 season.

“In Boston, if you’re going well, you’re a god, and if you’re struggling, they’re going to tear you apart,” Mayer’s dad added.

Mayer’s frustration led to his request for a trade, which Boston granted, sending him to San Francisco for Erik Miller. However, his Giants debut didn’t go as expected.

He remained hitless, but he is still expecting a better stint in San Francisco.

That’s all for today’s recap. But we will be back.