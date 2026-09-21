MLB Recap: Tigers Eliminated, Manager Gets Ejected, Phillies Star Pulled Mid-Game & More

October is almost here, and with less than 10 days separating the league from the 2026 playoffs, every game carries added weight. No wonder this weekend delivered plenty of chaos, desperation, and emotion. The Detroit Tigers became the latest team to see their October hopes disappear after an ugly 8-1 loss to the Chicago White Sox, leaving Comerica Park without playoff baseball for the first time since 2023. But the drama didn’t stop there.

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A routine single by Jo Adell sparked a heated argument and an ejection for A’s manager Mark Kotsay, while Phillies pitcher Christopher Sanchez showed just how much was at stake when he refused to leave the mound after being pulled by his manager.

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With playoff berths hanging by a thread, the final stretch of the 2026 MLB regular season is producing no shortage of unforgettable moments. So, let’s dive into everything that made this weekend one of the most action-packed of the season.

It’s the end of the game for the Tigers

“The Detroit Tigers have been eliminated from 2026 playoff contention,” Foul Territory shared via X.

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Entering Sunday’s game, the playoff equation for the Tigers was brutally simple: they had to win their remaining games and receive outside help to avoid postseason elimination. As their elimination number was down to 1, Sunday’s series finale against the Chicago White Sox was a definitive must-win game.

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An 8-1 loss meant all done and dusted on Sunday.

After the Miami Marlins and Pittsburgh Pirates, it’s time for the Tigers to bid adieu to this season.

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The game was delayed by around 4 hours due to rain. When it started, the Tigers’ listless performance, six runs allowed by the fifth, betrayed the urgency the moment demanded.

Troy Melton started for the Tigers.

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He pitched for 3.2 innings and gave up 4 ERs. As if that was not bad enough…

Melton exited the field with a trainer with two outs in the bottom of the fourth inning. Following his departure, Tigers manager A.J. Hinch indicated that the right-hander would undergo further evaluation.

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“He reported some achiness and some issue with his arm, so we’re gonna get him checked out [Monday], kind of a full examination,” Hinch shared. “As soon as he started saying he was uncomfortable, we took him out of the game. So I haven’t seen him since, and we’ll hope for the best tomorrow. But we’ll see how the tests come back.”

After Melton left, Ty Madden and Brant Hurter each allowed two runs, squandering any comeback path.

The Tigers could manage only one run in the eighth by Riley Greene.

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For the heartbroken fans from Sunday’s game, the only attraction left is Justin Verlander’s planned farewell on Monday and River Ryan’s planned debut with the Tigers.

The league-wide drama included managers, as well.

A’s manager gets ejected

At 61-95, the A’s are mathematically eliminated, yet Mark Kotsay’s Sunday ejection proved desperation lingers.

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The game was scoreless till the fourth when Jack Perkins was dominating from the mound. In the same inning, the Guardians’ José Ramírez doubled and advanced to third on a flyout. Adell entered the plate and sent a grounder to the right-hand side just in front of the plate. It was for Perkins to field, and with no play at the plate, he targeted first base.

Adell was covering first base on the sprint, and Perkins’ throw found Adell’s back. An out could have been secured, but a single was granted instead.

“It’s unfortunate,” said Perkins, “because I felt like I made a great pitch, and it’s unfortunate that the one run that scored was on a ball that went three feet in front of the plate.”

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Kotsay entered the field and argued about why it would not be called an interference.

“Tough, tough play,” Kotsay noted. “Anytime there’s a judgment call, you’re gonna have a disagreement, and, unfortunately, we didn’t end up on the right side of that call.”

Unfortunately, the call was an umpire’s judgment and is not reviewable.

Kotsay was ejected, and Ramirez covered the plate, scoring the only run.

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The only positive takeaway for the A’s is Perkins’ recent growth.

Despite his 5.90 ERA this season, he allowed only two runs (one earned) from his back-to-back six-inning outings. Before the next season, the A’s could at least have a part of their rotation sound.

Cristopher Sanchez was left miffed with the Phillies manager

The Phillies sit third in the NL Wild Card standings, one game behind San Diego. As the Atlanta Braves have already clinched the NL East division title, the Phillies are strictly competing within the Wild Card. So, Sunday’s game against the New York Mets was a must-win for the Phillies, and they did with flying colors.

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A 7-2 win depicted quite a dominant show by Philadelphia, but with some tension in the middle.

With his pitch count at 98 in the seventh inning, Phillies manager Don Mattingly pulled out Sanchez. The Phillies need the best version of Sanchez to show up next week in the wild card round. Sanchez, who is at an 18-6 record and a 2.92 ERA, will be an obvious choice for the team in the playoffs.

The Phillies were leading 4-1 by the seventh. Hence, Mattingly had the cushion to keep his leading pitcher from overexposure.

Sanchez was perceived to be an early pull. Despite Mattingly visiting the mound and convincing him, Sanchez was visibly annoyed and frustrated by the early exit, shaking his head and shouting as he headed back to the dugout.

Just after Sanchez allowed a one-out single to Francisco Alvarez, Mattingly decided to call upon rookie reliever Alex McFarlane to preserve the lead.

His next scheduled start is Saturday at home against the Tampa Bay Rays.

However, Sanchez’s next outing will also depend on the Phillies’ playoff scene. He’ll have to pitch if the Phillies haven’t clinched yet. If they do clinch in the next few days, the Phillies could opt to rest him and get him ready for the postseason.

Another injury scare for the Mets

2026 season is nothing less than horrible for the Mets.

Despite a basement-dwelling standing and no chance left for the postseason, injuries continue to haunt them.

On Sunday, it was with their rookie pitcher Jonah Tong.

In the first inning, Bryson Stott hit a sharp grounder off Tong’s 86 mph fastball. First baseman Mark Vientos fielded it on the backhand. Tong broke late toward the bag and had to sprint to cover first.

He managed to catch the throw from Vientos and secure the final out, but Stott ran across the bag simultaneously.

The two collided violently, sending Tong hard to the ground after being spiked by Stott’s cleats.

After Stott covered first base, he was seen comforting Tong, but Tong paid no heed as he faded away to the dugout. He briefly limped off the field before heading down the dugout tunnel.

There’s still no official update about his injury.

Tong had a struggling night on Sunday.

The 23-year-old rookie right-hander fell into early trouble, allowing four runs over 4.2 innings while walking four batters and throwing only 61% of his pitches for strikes.

“I think I need to do a better job,” admitted Tong after the game. “Especially that first inning set the tone, but I feel like I competed well through it. But my job is to limit the damage and go out there and keep competing.”

“I don’t think he was far off today,” interim manager Andy Green noted.

“The changeup has been really good for him since he’s been up. He’s got a lot of strikeouts with it. … Even if he doesn’t have the greatest feel for that, we have got to find a way to reintroduce that and keep that a part of the mix. That pitch is very important for him.”

But the numbers say otherwise.

Despite Green’s backing, Tong has a 4.21 ERA in six appearances this season. In three starts since his recall this month from Triple-A Syracuse, he’s pitched to a 4.60 ERA.

Considering the Mets have enough time to regroup before 2027, with no October action for them, the front office would know best about their rotation next season.