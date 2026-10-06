MLB Division Series Recap: Yankees Commit Costly Blunders, White Sox 1-Game Shy From History, Another Roof-Drama & More

The New York Yankees face elimination after committing four errors in one inning. Their World Series hopes now hang on their next game against the Tampa Bay Rays. A third loss will mean another year of waiting for the Bronx Bombers. While the division series has been rocky for the Yankees so far, the Chicago White Sox are dominating the Cleveland Guardians. They are within one victory of the ALCS, while Shohei Ohtani is on the brink of winning another major individual honor.

With game two of the ALDS wrapped up, let’s have a look at what went down across the league on Monday.

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Defensive blunders plague the Yankees in ALDS Game 2

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After a night of defensive blunders, the New York Yankees’ playoff hopes are hanging by a thread.

At Tropicana Field, the Rays dismantled the Yankees’ offense in the series opener, then capitalized on the sloppy defense in ALDS Game 2 to take a 2-0 lead. As the Yankees faltered under the playoff pressure, they committed four errors, with three of them coming in a chaotic first inning.

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It started with Ryan McMahon’s misplay on a bouncer by lead-off hitter Yandy Diaz, which ultimately helped him reach first. A single by Jonathan Aranda later, the Yankees’ defensive collapse continued. With Diaz in scoring position, Junior Caminero hit a bouncer on Cam Schlittler’s 2-2 pitch to shortstop, and George Lombard Jr. flipped it to Jazz Chisholm Jr. at second for a force out. Trying to throw out Caminero at first, the Yankees 2B threw the ball way wide and into the dugout. Diaz scored, and Caminero reached second.

The first-inning woes did not end there. In the next at-bat, Austin Wells was charged with catcher’s interference as his glove touched Liam Hicks’ bat when the batter swung. After the Rays challenged, the on-field call was overturned, and Hicks reached first.

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Schlittler threw 19 pitches in the first inning alone. But another error was yet to come.

In the fifth inning, Schlittler allowed a lead-off single to Aranda followed by a double to Caminero. While Hicks grounded out in the next at-bat, Caminero scored to take a 2-1 lead. The Yankees pulled Schlitter after he gave up another run. Schlittler surrendered 4 runs (2 earned) on 6 hits in 4.1 innings. He also matched a career low of two strikeouts on Monday. While Aaron Boone defended him, the pitcher was disappointed with his outing.

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“I’ll be the first one to say that I didn’t do my job, but it didn’t seem like we really showed up today,” said Schlittler, per Baseball Is Dead on X.

After Brent Headrick relieved Schlittler, the Rays loaded the bases on a throwing error by George Lombard Jr. The Rays scored two more runs to extend the gap, as the Yankees trailed 5-1.

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Ben Rice was one of the few bright spots for New York, hitting two solo home runs. But those blasts alone were not enough to undo the damage.

The Yankees will return home, aiming to win the next three games to keep their season alive. But does Jazz Chisholm Jr. regret his decision?

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Jazz Chisholm Jr. refuses to apologize despite costly error

The Yankees were already trailing the Rays by a game, and it was a must-win for them before the series shifts to Yankee Stadium. Chisholm’s blunder contributed to the Rays’ first run. But while speaking to the media postgame, the second baseman was not apologetic about his decision to throw.

“Honestly, I’d probably still throw it, honestly, in the play that was trying to be made,” said the Yankees’ second baseman, per SNY Yankees. “I just feel like I could have probably tried to make an even better throw there… a little bit more close to the base, you know. My back was turned, so.”

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Skipper Boone also said that he did not have a problem with the throw, only Chisholm’s lack of control.

After the National League experienced its fair share of roof drama, it was the American League’s turn.

Another roof drama – another out

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The Yankees were already reeling under the postseason pressure when the catwalks of Tropicana Field decided to add to their misery.

Four catwalks circle the inside of Trop Field’s dome, holding up the roof and hanging over the field. The highest is labeled A and the lowest D.

According to the ground rules, a fair ball that hits either C or D is a home run. A fair ball that hits rings A or B is in play. So when Spencer Jones’ shot hit ring B, and Victor Mesa Jr. gloved it when the ball dropped, Jones was called out.

Unlike the San Diego Padres, the Yankees did not contest the ruling.

In Game 1 of the NLDS between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Padres, Ty France’s ninth-inning moonshot hit the roof of American Family Field. The Padres were trailing by a run and had a runner on base when France sent Megill’s 98 mph four-seamer flying. A two-run homer could have salvaged the game for the Padres. But the ball landed straight into Jackson Chourio’s glove, and France was ruled out.

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The Padres challenged the call, but the on-field ruling was upheld.

Coming back to the ALDS Game 2, stats show that the Yankees have landed on the wrong side of history.

Yankees embarrass themselves for the second straight game

As dominant as the Yankees were against the Red Sox in the Wild Card round, the division series has blown up in their faces so far.

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While Gerrit Cole allowed only one earned run against the Rays, the Yankees offense collapsed spectacularly in Game 1 of the ALDS. Drew Rasmussen almost pulled a no-hitter in the one-run game until Austin Wells hit a liner down the right-field line. For the first time in the franchise’s postseason history, the Yankees hit only once. Then, Game 2 happened, and more miserable records followed.

According to Katie Sharp of Stathead, “This is the first time the Yankees have committed 3 errors in a single inning in a postseason game.”

Moreover, MLB.com noted that New York’s four errors on Monday are the second most in franchise history since 1976. The Yankees committed five errors in Game 2 of the ALCS at Kansas City in 1976.

While the Yankees will aim to pull off a comeback as they did against the Cleveland Guardians in 2017 from a 2-game deficit, the White Sox are aiming for a sweep.

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White Sox on the brink of snapping 21-year wait

The Chicago White Sox are something else in 2026.

The White Sox already etched themselves into history after becoming the first team to reach the playoffs following back-to-back 100-loss seasons. Now they are eyeing another feat.

After winning Game 2 of the ALDS, the White Sox lead 2-0 and are only 1 win away from the ALCS. The last time the White Sox played in the championship series was 21 years ago, in 2005.

Monday night’s game was a tense one for the Southside team. The White Sox fell behind early after the Guardians scored twice, capitalizing on an error in the first inning. Cleveland held a 2-0 lead until the fourth inning, when Munetaka Murakami hit an RBI single.

The White Sox turned the ALDS game in their favor in the top of the sixth and rallied past the Guardians. Hitting leadoff, Vargas singled, then advanced to second when Murakami grounded out. Randal Grichuk walked, and Chicago put runners in scoring position on a wild pitch. Then, Braden Montgomery and Chase Montgomery put the White Sox in the lead with back-to-back RBI hits.

The pitching staff then took over.

Sean Burke threw 5.1 innings of one-hit relief while striking out 6. After an eighth-inning scare on Jo Addell’s bases-clearing triple, Grant Taylor closed out the game.

As the ALDS moves to Guaranteed Rate Field for Games 3 and 4, the White Sox will aim to sweep the series. They now have a chance at winning their first home playoff game in 126 years.

Meanwhile, on the other side of the league, Shohei Ohtani has entered the race for another accolade.

Shohei Ohtani nominated for a fourth NL Hank Aaron Award

While the Los Angeles Dodgers prepare to overcome the Atlanta Braves, MLB once again recognized Shohei Ohtani among baseball’s premier offensive performers.

Ohtani was nominated alongside the nine other National League players for the 2026 Hank Aaron Award. The accolade honors the most outstanding offensive performer in each league. Ohtani has won the award for the last three seasons, from 2023 through 2025.

The Dodgers superstar is joined by other finalists, including Fernando Tatis Jr., Kyle Schwarber, Matt Olson, Elly De La Cruz and Pete Crow-Armstrong, among others.

Ohtani struggled with an early-season hitting slump and multiple lingering injuries, including neck and biceps soreness, this year. Ohtani finished the regular season with a .275 BA, 30 homers, and 81 RBIs.

Voting is scheduled to remain open through October 12. The winners will be announced at the MLB Awards on November 11.

The award is independent of Ohtani’s postseason performance.

While the postseason is in full swing for some, others are already making their plans for the next year. One such player is Bo Bichette.

Bo Bichette on his future with the Mets

Bo Bichette signed a 3-year, $126 million contract with the New York Mets ahead of the 2026 season. But the Mets failed to qualify for the postseason, and he has opt-out clauses after this season and after 2027.

Hence, Bichette’s plans for the Mets remain the biggest storyline of the upcoming offseason. On Monday, Bichette provided insight into what he is thinking about his future in New York.

“My wife loves living there. I like living there. It’s a comfortable situation for us,” Bichette told the New York Post. “As tough as it is to play in New York, I think there is something special about having that type of expectation on you, something about trying to climb that mountain.”

He continued, “But I think I have even more respect for that now. I think there is something special about that, and that is what draws me here.”

Bichette has expressed optimism about the Mets in the past also. He believes the team is building something good and has a winning atmosphere, combining experienced veterans with young talent.

That optimism could be important for the Mets as they attempt to rebound from a disappointing season. The Mets finished last in the NL East. Bichette finished his first year batting .260 with 18 homers and remains a significant part of the organization’s plans.

For now, fans can focus on what October baseball has in store for them.