MLB Recap: Yankees’ Star Engaged, Cubs Pro Injured, Phillies’ World Series Prophecy

Austin Wells got engaged on an off-day in early September, capping a career turnaround. The New York Yankees got an unexpected personal update from their catcher, whose Instagram post featuring a series of photos dressed in white appeared to signal a brand-new beginning. But while Wells had a reason to celebrate, Wednesday brought a very different kind of drama across MLB.

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The Chicago Cubs came painfully close to securing their playoff berth, only to delay another game after a tough night that became even more concerning when Kevin Gausman exited midway through with an injury. Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Phillies have suddenly found themselves at the center of a bold prophecy that, if it comes true, could turn their 2026 season into one of the greatest MLB comebacks ever witnessed.

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From personal milestones to playoff contention and an injury scare, Wednesday had nearly everything. So, let’s dive into another episode of the MLB recap.

The Yankees catcher starts a new journey

“Austin Wells is engaged,” Talkin’ Yanks shared via X.

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Austin Wells is currently having a great second half of the season after a low-key start. After recording a .155 average till the All-Star break, he has posted a .228 batting average, .342 on-base percentage, .761 OPS, seven home runs, and 18 RBIs over his last 54 games. All this came from considerably fewer at-bats in the second half. Wells had 194 at-bats before the All-Star break compared to 136 after the break.

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Riding this momentum, Wells announced his engagement to his long-term girlfriend, Caroline. The couple shared the personal milestone in a joint Instagram announcement on September 23, 2026. Their post included a slideshow of the proposal, featuring the caption “forever and ever 9.3.26,” revealing that Wells popped the question on an off-day in early September

This engagement follows another major milestone for the couple, as they welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Lucy, early this year.

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The post drew immediate reactions from Wells’ teammates and fans. “The best off day in the history of off days,” one fan reacted to the post. Wells’ Yankees colleagues like Ali Sanchez, Anthony Seigler, Luis Severino, Ryan Weathers, George Lombard Jr., Gleyber Torres, Brendan Beck and Ryan McMahon also reacted to the post.

Last year’s AL Wild Card series witnessed Wells’ RBI single off Steven Matz to score Jazz Chisholm Jr. from first, giving the Yankees the lead and eventual win to even the series. With the Wild Card series looming, a refreshed Wells, now engaged and confident, could replicate his 2025 heroics.

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The Cubs had an injury scare with Kevin Gausman

The Cubs surrendered another game to the Marlins as their postseason berth gets further delayed. However, Wednesday’s game brought another scare for the Cubs: Kevin Gausman’s injury.

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Gausman was on the mound in the sixth inning when, following a walk to Heriberto Hernandez and a grounder by Griffin Conine, a play developed near third base. Gausman sprinted and made a full-extension dive to beat Heriberto Hernandez to third base, applying a diving tag for the second out. It was a highlight-reel effort, but it came at the cost of his injury.

Upon impact, his non-throwing left shoulder extended awkwardly, causing immediate weakness. Gausman felt fine initially, but once he stood up to check for any other advancing runners, he noticed his left shoulder felt very weak and “grabbed on him a little bit”. He walked off the field accompanied by the athletic trainer and was replaced by reliever Javier Assad.

“I hope I wake ​up and feel great tomorrow, but you never know,” ⁠said Gausman, 35, who added he would take something to “get in ​front of it tonight.”

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Gausman is currently 4-2 with ​a 4.83 ERA in nine starts for the Cubs. So, Chicago would not want to miss him just as the postseason nears. Gausman is currently kept on a day-to-day basis, and a final report is expected soon.

The Cubs have already been decimated by injuries to their pitching staff this season, as the likes of Justin Steele, Trent Thornton, Riley Martin, Phil Maton, Ben Brown, and Cade Horton have all missed time in 2026. Maton, Brown, and Horton were all ruled out for the remainder of the campaign.

The Phillies are touted to be the World Series winner

The Phillies have already scripted a great turnaround, coming within the postseason radar from a 9-19 start. However, per NBC broadcaster Ricky Bo, the Phillies would win bigger: A World Series.

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“They win- they’re winning the World Series… I’m not backing down from what I said,” Bo said in a podcast with Bill Colarulo.

The Phillies’ current magic number to clinch a playoff berth is two, meaning any combination of two Phillies wins or Arizona Diamondbacks losses secures their spot. However, as the Atlanta Braves already won the division, the Wild Card is the only postseason spot available for the Phillies.

Still, securing a Wild Card spot and winning a World Series is different. The last World Series win for the Phillies was back in 2008. This time, the Phillies are forecasted with only a 5% chance of winning the ring, per Polymarket. However, baseball means surprises, and the 2019 Washington Nationals proved that in 2019.

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In 2019, the Nationals started the season 19–31 before turning things around and battling through the Wild Card game to win their first title. The same route the Phillies are following this season.

With Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber, the Phillies have enough firepower to make their way. Schwarber has already recorded 45 home runs, while Harper follows him with 28 homers. Harper has a batting average of .274 with 57 hits, 17 home runs, 34 RBIs, and 42 runs scored in 57 games in the postseason in his career.

Schwarber has a .234 batting average with 57 hits, 23 homers, 37 RBIs, and 44 runs scored in 73 games in the postseason in his career.

So, both have ample postseason experience, which could power the Phillies to the coveted title. Let’s now see if Bo’s prediction comes true.