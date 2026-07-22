MLB Rookie Suffers Testicle Rupture, Stays in Game, Requires Emergency Surgery

Monday night’s game at Chase Field had everything the Athletics were hoping for. Looking to build momentum after a hard stretch that included a heavy loss to the White Sox 10 days earlier, Oakland came away with a 5-2 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks. But by the final out, the score wasn’t the biggest story. Instead, all the attention shifted to rookie infielder Joshua Kuroda-Grauer, whose unforgettable night featured both the biggest and the most painful moments of his young MLB career.

Earlier in the game, Kuroda-Grauer had celebrated the first home run of his MLB career. Then, in his third at-bat in the fifth inning, everything changed. Facing a 147 km/h fastball from reliever Mitch Bratt, the 23-year-old fouled the third pitch straight into his groin and collapsed in agony. The television broadcast captured the shock of the moment.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Kuroda-Grauer swings on the first pitch and fouls it off of himself. He’s still down. That might have caught him on the inner leg. Maybe even higher,” the commentator said as trainers rushed onto the field.

For a few moments, it looked as though his night was over. Cameras showed Kuroda-Grauer grimacing while receiving treatment, but after being checked by the medical staff, he got back to his feet and returned to the batter’s box. Moments later, he lined the very next pitch into center field for a single, drawing admiration from everyone watching.

ADVERTISEMENT

The radio broadcast summed it up perfectly: “Well, he [Joshua Kuroda-Grauer] got bruised and then bruises that baseball.”

Although he finished the at-bat, Kuroda-Grauer was removed in the sixth inning and taken to a Phoenix hospital. Hours later, MLB reporter Jody Jackson confirmed: “He underwent emergency surgery to repair a ruptured testicle last night at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Phoenix and is resting comfortably.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Athletics placed him on the 10-day injured list, abruptly halting what had begun as a dream night.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, the focus has shifted from his remarkable toughness to his recovery. After turning a painful moment into one of the most memorable at-bats of the season, the question everyone is asking is how soon the young infielder can get healthy and return to the field.

MLB beat reporter informs about Joshua Kuroda-Grauer

Fortunately, the latest update brought some encouraging news. Late on July 21, Athletics beat reporter Martin Gallegos shared manager Mark Kotsay’s update on Joshua Kuroda-Grauer after visiting him in the hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kotsay said, “He’s in great spirits. He was joking. His personality is amazing. … I think he might be the only player in history to [rupture] a testicle, stay in the game, get a hit and play another half inning of defense.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Athletics also confirmed that Kuroda-Grauer’s recovery was progressing smoothly, offering some relief after an injury that initially looked every bit as serious as it turned out to be. But as shocking as the incident was, it wasn’t without precedent. MLB has seen similar injuries before, some of them just as painful.

Back in 2016, Baltimore Orioles catcher Caleb Joseph suffered a direct foul tip to the groin during a game against the Boston Red Sox. After experiencing severe symptoms in the clubhouse, he underwent emergency surgery for a testicular injury and spent about a month on the injured list.

Four years later, Seattle Mariners outfielder Mitch Haniger endured a similarly frightening moment. He fouled a pitch into his groin against the Houston Astros, somehow stayed in the game for several more innings, and only later discovered he had suffered a ruptured testicle. Emergency surgery followed, sidelining him for months and leading to additional core and hernia complications.

ADVERTISEMENT

Former catcher Bob Brenly used the broadcast to highlight a bigger issue: “I don’t mean to give too much information here, but there’s a lot of players in the Major Leagues now that do not wear protective cups. I can’t understand it. I wear a cup to watch games on TV.”

His remark reignited a recurring debate. MLB does not mandate protective cups, leaving the choice to players. Many cite discomfort or performance concerns, but incidents like Kuroda-Grauer’s may push the league to revisit whether stronger guidance or even requirements are necessary.