The Chicago Cubs may be losing their Japanese stars, but they aren’t giving up on Japan. With Seiya Suzuki and Shota Imanaga potentially heading into free agency, the Cubs are already exploring new names from Nippon Professional Baseball, with Teruaki Sato and Kaima Taira emerging as potential targets. But what might look like a routine roster reshuffle could actually be part of a much bigger plan.

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After trading away their core in 2021, the Cubs identified the NPB market as an efficient way to add international talent without surrendering top draft picks or prospects, starting with Seiya Suzuki in 2022 and Shota Imanaga in 2024. Now that both are gone, Sato and Taira could turn the Cubs into Japan’s next preferred MLB destination. And with the Los Angeles Dodgers already setting the gold standard for attracting Japanese talent, Chicago may be preparing to follow a proven blueprint.

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“In the mix for Teruaki Sato and Kaima Taira, the Cubs continue to pursue top talent from Japan,” The Athletic’s Patrick Mooney shared via X.

The Cubs are currently facing a massive offensive void. Losing Suzuki and Happ strips roughly 50 home runs out of the middle of Chicago’s batting order. Coming off back-to-back Central League dominant seasons (79 HR and 208 RBI combined across 2025–2026) and a 2026 NPB Triple Crown (.306/.383/.609), Sato possesses top-of-the-scale bat speed and 115+ mph exit velocities that scouts project for 30+ MLB home runs annually.

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Moreover, adding a premier left-handed power bat plays especially well at Wrigley Field and balances a right-handed-leaning core anchored by Dansby Swanson and Alex Bregman.

At 27 years old, Sato is five years younger than the 32-year-old Suzuki, giving the Cubs long-term upside during his physical prime. Because Sato is arriving via the NPB posting system rather than domestic MLB free agency, signing him does not require forfeiting any draft picks or international bonus pool money, only a posting fee paid to the Hanshin Tigers.

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However, Sato comes with his own set of risks. He struck out 327 times in 282 games across the 2025 and 2026 NPB seasons, including 164 strikeouts during his Triple Crown campaign in 2026. Over his last four years in Japan, he posted a 26.2% strikeout rate, and projection systems like FanGraphs Steamer anticipate around 28% in MLB. Hence, investing around $100 million in Sato will take some time for the Cubs.

On the other hand, the Cubs’ pitching staff has lacked pure power arms, and Taira sits at 95–97 mph with a deep arsenal that includes a cutter, sweeper, splitter, changeup, and sinker. Despite standing just 5-foot-8, Taira gets massive stride extension (6.88 feet—comparable to a 6-foot-10 pitcher) and releases the ball from a height of just 4.9 feet, lower than 97% of MLB right-handers. Similar to Shota Imanaga, that flat, low approach angle makes his fastball play up in the zone.

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Taira induced ground balls at a 48.5% clip in 2026 (and over 50% in stretches), an ideal trait for pitching in Wrigley Field’s wind-affected environment. So, with both Taira and Sato, the Cubs could be an ideal fit and could help Chicago become Japan’s preferred destination.

Yet apart from Taira and Sato, the Cubs still need to check for more from free agency.

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The Cubs’ offseason needs are more than Japanese talents

With National League MVP Pete Crow-Armstrong anchoring center field, both starting corner outfielders, Ian Happ and Seiya Suzuki, plus depth options Michael Conforto and Tyrone Taylor entered free agency. Hence, Chicago needs at least one proven power bat to pair with internal options like Matt Shaw and Kevin Alcántara.

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Apart from Sato, the Cubs are rumored to be pursuing Jarren Duran as a dynamic trade target following Boston’s signing of Jake Bauers.

In their bullpen department, relievers Caleb Thielbar, Hunter Harvey, and Trent Thornton departed in free agency. This leaves setup and left-handed bullpen spots open alongside Phil Maton and Daniel Palencia. Behind the plate, Carson Kelly declined his mutual option, leaving Miguel Amaya and waiver claim Joey Bart.

The Cubs are reportedly targeting Adrian Morejon and Carson Kelly to arm up their deserted bullpen. With several names rumored, the next few weeks should make it clear who the Cubs finally acquired.