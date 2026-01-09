MLB Rumors: Diamondbacks’ $116.5M U-Turn Spoils Alex Bregman Market, Bo Bichette’s Blue Jays Return While Yankees Left Empty-Handed

This is what makes the baseball offseason entertaining. All it takes is one move, and the whole market turns upside down, and teams start panicking. That is exactly what has happened after the latest news from the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The Diamondbacks just announced that they will not sell Ketel Marte anymore, and with that, they scrambled Bregman’s market and flipped Bichette’s market. And the ones suffering are somehow the Yankees.

“A scenario exists in which the Diamondbacks could sign Bregman even after keeping Marte,” said Ken Rosenthal.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Arizona Diamondbacks’ surprise decision to keep All‑Star second baseman Ketel Marte has reshaped the free‑agent market, especially for veteran bats this winter.

Marte hit .283 with 28 home runs and 72 RBIs across 126 games in 2025, and signed a seven‑year, $116.5 million extension. This keeps him in Arizona through at least 2030 with a player option for 2031. Keeping him off the trade block removes a big infield bat that several contending teams were considering.

Now it has forced them to look elsewhere for middle‑of‑the‑order power rather than targeting Marte.

ADVERTISEMENT

Because Arizona is not moving Marte, a scenario in which they could still pursue Alex Bregman exists, but looks less likely.

Multiple reports note the D‑backs would generally need to trade Marte to create enough payroll space to sign Bregman. Bregman hit .273 with 18 homers and 62 RBIs in 114 games last year and is seeking a rich multi‑year free‑agent deal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

With Marte staying and Arizona’s budget limited, the club’s implicit interest in Bregman hasn’t turned into concrete moves, suggesting the market for Bregman may be cooling as teams reassess fits.

Arizona’s choice has touched other big names, too, like Bo Bichette, who now strongly links with the Philadelphia Phillies.

ADVERTISEMENT

This comes in part from his connection with new Phillies bench coach Don Mattingly and the team’s positional need. Bichette posted a .311 batting average with 18 home runs and 94 RBIs in 2025, making him one of the top bats available, and his market includes the Yankees as well as the Phillies, Red Sox, Dodgers, and others.

That swirl leaves teams like New York in a tricky spot as they try to balance interest in Bichette while also handling negotiations with Cody Bellinger.

For the New York Yankees, the lack of movement on Marte and the heat around Bregman and Bichette adds to a complex offseason. Kyle Tucker was projected to command an elite contract, possibly in the $300 million-plus range, connecting them to him. But his price and fit have kept talks quiet, and Tucker remains a premier free agent elsewhere.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the Yankees’ talks with Cody Bellinger continue with proposals reportedly over $30 million per year. But nothing close to a done deal yet, and without significant success in landing their top targets, the Yankees could begin the 2026 season without any of the marquee bats they pursued this winter.

The whirlwind catches the Yankees while Arizona secures Marte and reshapes the market. Bregman’s options shrink, Bichette flirts with Philadelphia, leaving New York fans nervously checking headlines daily. Cody Bellinger talks continue, but the Yankees’ winter might end with empty dugout seats again.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Yankees’ Tarik Skubal trade might also be messed up

Nothing has settled, and that is the point. The market keeps shifting, plans keep thinning, and patience is already wearing out. After watching leverage disappear elsewhere, the New York Yankees now face another uncomfortable reality. Even the long-whispered Tarik Skubal idea feels shakier, arriving at the worst possible moment.

Trading Tarik Skubal makes sense because Detroit controls him for one year and projects near 15 million. For New York, acquiring a 2.39 ERA pitcher with 228 strikeouts fixes rotation instability immediately. Yet Detroit keeping him also fits after his 192 innings anchored a competitive 2024 staff.

Those paths collide with New York, learning that Detroit asked for half the roster back publicly. Reports say the Yankees checked in, but Scott Harris signaled zero urgency to deal there. That stance aligns with Skubal finishing 2024 leading MLB in pitching WAR according to records.

ADVERTISEMENT

As talks stalled, New York faced limits after avoiding long-term contracts this winter financially publicly. Without spending or prospects, their plan for a top starter quietly faded by January reports. Detroit, meanwhile, keeps leverage, knowing a 2.39 ERA ace still fronts 2026 hopes, club plans.

The Yankees discovered Tarik Skubal is priced like a franchise cornerstone, not a winter shortcut. Detroit, led by Scott Harris, made clear that leverage matters more than easing Bronx anxiety. For now, the Skubal conversation exposes New York limits and Detroit patience, loudly and unmistakably.