The New York Yankees have spent years chasing the one prize that continues to elude them: a World Series championship. Since their last title in 2009, the pressure to make the right moves has only intensified. The 2026 season has done little to ease it. Now, with Tarik Skubal’s blockbuster move to the New York Mets shaking up the free-agent market, the Yankees could be preparing their own surprise move: Japanese third baseman Teruaki Sato.

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New York ranked 26th in MLB in OPS from third basemen in 2026, posting a disappointing .629 mark that exposed a glaring weakness in its lineup. Sato’s left-handed power and pull-side hitting could make him an ideal fit for Yankee Stadium. The short right-field porch offers plenty of opportunities to turn hard contact into home runs. But the contention for Sato comes with the Philadelphia Phillies also threatening to enter the picture.

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“The Yankees, Phillies, Blue Jays, Mets and Cubs are among the teams believed to have the greatest interest, though others could still be in the mix, too… Industry sources expect Sato to land with one of those five clubs, with the Yankees, Phillies and Blue Jays viewed as the favorites,” MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand reported.

Sato entered the posting system on November 1 for a standard 45-day window. And MLB confirmed it will not extend or freeze posting windows if the CBA expires. So, Sato must agree to a contract by December 1, 2026, with rumors suggesting a decision could come before November 26. Or he could return to Japan for 2027.

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Sato is projected to command $80M–$150M over five to six years, plus a separate posting fee to the Hanshin Tigers. This dual cost structure complicates the Yankees’ calculus. For the Yankees, arming up their hot corner is more important than offering a $150 million deal. Sato’s diversity could also come into play.

While Sato primarily played third base in Japan, where the Yankees currently have Ryan McMahon, he also has over 260 NPB games of experience in the corner outfield. So, if the Yankees are skeptical of his third-base defense, he could play left field. It would allow Cody Bellinger to shift to center.

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Sato’s 26.7% strikeout rate (164 in 614 PA) is a concern for a Yankees team already struggling with strikeouts. They fanned 1,480 times last season.

Yet the financial impact for the Yankees in landing Sato would go beyond a payroll increase. Under MLB’s posting system rules, the signing team must pay a release fee to the Tigers on top of Sato’s contract. So, a six-year, $150 million deal would trigger a $24.375 million posting fee, bringing the Yankees’ actual cash outlay to $174.375 million.

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Sato’s $25M annual salary counts toward the CBT, but the luxury-tax impact extends beyond that figure for the Yankees. According to Spotrac, the Yankees already have around $247.8 million in guaranteed 2027 contracts. Thus, they are well past the $247 million tax threshold.

Because they are repeat tax offenders, adding Sato’s $25 million per year would effectively cost the team closer to $45 million–$50 million annually once surtaxes are applied. And even if the Yankees still agree to go for Sato, the Phillies stand in between.

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The Yankees are facing the Phillies threat

Well, Philadelphia’s interest isn’t sudden. General Manager Preston Mattingly led a delegation to Japan back in May to scout Sato in person. Having already put money on the table, they have early momentum over the Yankees. Reportedly, Phillies superstar Bryce Harper could serve as an “ace in the hole” in recruiting Sato. It would pair a proven MVP with a 27-year-old slugger entering his prime.

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With Alec Bohm hitting free agency and core veterans like Harper, Kyle Schwarber, Trea Turner, and J.T. Realmuto all 33 or older in 2027, Philadelphia is desperate to inject youth and power into its lineup. So, for the Yankees, the only way to get ahead is to put an offer up front that would be hard to resist.

Putting a concrete five- or six-year offer in the $125 million to $150 million range on the table before Thanksgiving could force Philadelphia to either stretch its budget or bow out. It’s now all on Brian Cashman whether he can splash such an amount, as the Dodgers typically stayed ahead in picking up Japanese names.