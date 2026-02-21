MLB Rumors: $9M Champ Set to Reunite With Vladimir Guerrero Jr & Co in Bid to End Blue Jays World Series Drought

Feb 20, 2026 | 7:41 PM EST
Last year, when the Blue Jays brought in Max Scherzer on a one-year, $9 million deal, it felt like a classic stopgap move, just for some extra pitching depth over a long season. But the postseason showed exactly why we don’t count out a 41-year-old like Scherzer. His 4⅓ gritty innings in Game 7 of the World Series were exactly what Toronto needed in that moment, and that may have opened the door for one more run.
Scherzer had already said he was willing to be patient and wait for the right opportunity with a contender. Now, that opportunity looks like it has come full circle. According to Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet, the Blue Jays and Scherzer are working toward another reunion.
“While nothing is finalized, the Blue Jays’ talks with Max Scherzer have gotten more serious in the last week, per industry sources. Other clubs are in the mix, but the Blue Jays now appear to be his most serious pursuer on a possible one-year deal,” Nicholson-Smith shared via X.
If 2025 taught us anything, it’s that judging Scherzer by his age is a mistake. Even though the Blue Jays fell short of a World Series title, Scherzer completely flipped the script, putting up dominant numbers that few people thought were still possible at this stage of his career.
Fast forward to now, and it’s still strange to see a three-time Cy Young winner sitting on the market in late February. But Scherzer has always lived outside the usual logic. So why would the Jays still need him after such a busy offseason?
The answer is uncertainty! Toronto’s rotation has plenty of it.
Kevin Gausman has been rock-solid for years, but he’s now 35. José Berríos struggled badly in the second half last season and dealt with elbow inflammation. Big-ticket addition Dylan Cease racks up strikeouts, but his 4.55 ERA in 2025 was far from elite. Shane Bieber won’t be ready for Opening Day. And while Trey Yesavage shone in the playoffs, he’s still made just eight MLB starts.
So, that’s where Scherzer comes in.
With a 3.77 ERA over 14⅓ postseason innings, he looks like the kind of missing piece Toronto might be searching for. On the other hand, the Jays’ lineup, led by Vladimir Guerrero Jr., doesn’t need a leadership boost. The pitching staff, though? That’s a different story. Adding a veteran presence like Scherzer could make all the difference.
Just go back and watch his ALCS Game 4: 5⅔ innings, only two earned runs, three hits, four walks, and five strikeouts. Performances like that are exactly why Scherzer still feels like the guy who could push the Jays to end their World Series drought since 1993.
The Blue Jays’ rotation is still far from complete
No matter whether Max Scherzer is signed or not, the Jays’ rotation still isn’t looking like enough to contend.
The first concern really comes down to the uncertainty surrounding Trey Yesavage. He exploded onto the scene last September and played a huge role in the Blue Jays’ magical run to the World Series. So, he got the nerve to handle big playoff moments, but the real question is durability. Can he hold up over a full season, make 30 starts, and stay both healthy and effective?
That’s something he’ll need time to prove, especially when it comes to handling the grind from Opening Day onward.
Then there’s Dylan Cease, who is another lingering worry for Toronto. If he can rediscover the form he had with the White Sox in 2022, when he posted a 2.20 ERA and racked up 227 SOs, the Jays’ investment suddenly looks like a home run. But until that version of Cease shows up again, the rotation remains the biggest question mark on the roster. And that’s arguably the team’s weakest link.