Baltimore did not need another reminder of what its rotation lacked. The 2026 season supplied plenty, from early exits to home runs that erased offensive support. A 79-82 finish left the Orioles searching for answers before another postseason attempt. Their next roster decisions could reveal just how much change awaits.

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“Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon of The Athletic report that the club could trade from its infield surplus to make further additions to the rotation,” reported MLB Trade Rumors.

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Baltimore’s decision to explore infield trades makes sense after 2026. The Orioles finished 79-82, missed October, and exposed problems that cannot be ignored. Their rotation repeatedly gave opponents early advantages and left the bullpen covering too many innings.

The Orioles’ starters posted a 4.24 ERA, ranking 17th in MLB, according to supplied figures. That made reliable starting pitching the clearest need entering the offseason.

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Matt Vasgersian said Baltimore was “open to trading almost anyone” for pitching and outfield help. He identified the exception, saying the approach excluded “Pete Alonso.”

The rotation’s struggles were not limited to one pitcher or one difficult stretch. Rogers struggled with consistency, posting a 4.03 ERA after a 6.84 mark in May. Baz’s 6-15 record and 63 walks across 31 starts showed control issues. Bradish recorded a 4.12 ERA, a 1.46 WHIP, and 70 walks in 29 starts. Bassitt posted a 4.41 ERA and missed over two months with back discomfort. Young provided a bright spot, recording a 3.56 ERA across 156.2 innings. However, his 4.47 FIP and 22 home runs allowed showed Baltimore needed greater certainty.

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The damage became clear in games where the Orioles still had chances to compete. Rogers lasted only 1.2 innings during Boston’s 17-1 win on April 25. His exit forced the bullpen to cover another 7.1 innings. Baz walked 5 batters against the Yankees on May 4, allowing 6 runs. Judge hit an early two-run homer as New York completed its sweep. Bradish allowed 5 earned runs in 4 innings against Toronto on June 6.

Later, he walked 5 while allowing only 1 hit against Washington. Baltimore lost both games by 2 runs, making those outings costly.

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Home runs created another problem, even when Baltimore’s offense produced enough runs to win. Kremer surrendered 4 home runs against the Cubs on July 8. Three came in the fifth inning, turning Baltimore’s 3-1 lead into a deficit. The Orioles collected 14 hits and scored 7 runs, including 4 homers. Tyler O’Neill homered twice, while Alonso and Mayo also went deep.

The Orioles still lost 9-7 because Kremer could not protect that output. Rogers later allowed 6 earned runs and 2 homers against the Cardinals. Baltimore scored 5 runs but lost 7-5 during its late-August Wild Card push.

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Injuries and departures made the rotation’s problems harder to solve internally. Bassitt missed more than two months, while Gibson posted a 6.13 ERA in 8 starts. Kremer struggled before the Orioles traded him to Minnesota at the deadline.

Rogers, Bassitt, and Eflin then reached free agency, creating vacancies. Bradish’s September 12 start showed the rotation still lacked late-season reliability. He allowed 5 runs, 8 hits, and 2 homers across only 3 innings. Toronto won 7-3 while Baltimore fought to keep its postseason hopes alive. Those setbacks burdened the bullpen and narrowed Baltimore’s margin for error.

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The infield surplus gives Baltimore trade value, with Alonso appearing protected. He hit 43 homers, drove in 113 runs, and posted an .885 OPS. The Orioles have depth behind Alonso: Henderson (24 HR, .712 OPS), Mayo (24 HR, .228 BA), and Alexander (.303, .772 OPS) all offer trade value.

Baltimore has previously used its infield depth to address weaknesses in the starting rotation. The 2024 Corbin Burnes trade involved infielder Joey Ortiz, while the 2023 Cole Irvin deal sent prospect Darell Hernaiz to Oakland. Those moves show that the Orioles have considered infield talent a potential trade asset when pursuing starting pitching.

Their potential and team control could attract clubs seeking young infield help. The Baltimore Orioles can use that interest to pursue starters without moving Alonso.

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The Orioles could add King to their rotation

The Orioles have signed Freddy Peralta to a five-year, $125 million contract. But Baltimore could add Michael King and strengthen its rotation further. King opted out of his Padres contract and became a free agent. He could help replace innings lost with Rogers’ departure.

King made 32 starts and pitched 185 innings for San Diego in 2026. He finished 12-10 with a 3.21 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, and 159 strikeouts. His 185 innings ranked fourth in the National League. His strikeouts fell from 201 in 2024, showing one area of decline.

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King also delivered during San Diego’s postseason run. He allowed 1 run and struck out 14 across 12 NLDS innings. Against Milwaukee, he earned a save with 2 scoreless relief innings. He could also help Baltimore beyond regular starts.

Peralta would headline a rotation with Kyle Bradish, Shane Baz and Brandon Young. King could slot behind Peralta as another experienced starter. Bradish and Baz would follow, with Young competing. Cade Povich would offer Baltimore left-handed depth.

That group gives Baltimore more choices across the AL East. King’s 185 innings could also reduce pressure on the bullpen. But he throws right-handed and cannot replace Rogers’ left-handed presence. Baltimore could still seek a southpaw alongside King’s durability and postseason experience.