MLB Rumors: Red Sox & Craig Breslow Hatch $68M Payback Plan Against Yankees in Attempt to Beef BP

In 2025, the Boston Red Sox had the second-best bullpen ERA in baseball at 3.41. Aroldis Chapman led the way with an incredible 1.17 ERA in 67 games. Yet, they’re not happy. Now, Craig Breslow is trying to make a big deal to get Yankees reliever Devin Williams for $68 million. This would turn an already strong unit into something that has never been stopped before, capitalizing on the collapse of New York’s bullpen.

According to Boston Strong’s social media reports, the Red Sox are actively looking for high-leverage relievers to build what insiders call a “super bullpen.” Williams, Robert Suarez, Pete Fairbanks, Ryan Helsley, Luke Weaver, and Raisel Iglesias are all part of the plan.

Williams, who posted a career-worst 4.79 ERA in 2025 with the Yankees, exemplifies the free-agent landscape the Red Sox are navigating. He had an ERA of 1.93 or lower for three straight seasons with the Milwaukee Brewers, earning a reputation as one of baseball’s best pitchers before being traded to New York. So, one bad year doesn’t define Williams’ abilities.

In fact, from August 10 through the end of the regular season, he posted a 2.50 ERA in 19 appearances. And in the playoffs, he had four scoreless appearances.

Given Boston’s roster aspirations and need for redemption, MLBTR thinks Williams will get a four-year, $68 million deal. His changeup has a .194 opponent batting average and a 34.7% strikeout rate. These numbers show why Boston thinks Williams is a good option even though he had a bad time with the Yankees. The Red Sox are plotting a clear payback here.

Boston lost a terrible 4-0 wild-card series to the Yankees; so, getting the Bronx’s former closer can be a symbolic and strategic way to get back at them. Even the reliever himself admitted that it was hard to adjust to new surroundings in New York.

He said he needed time to get used to “the biggest market in the league” after spending years in Milwaukee, which is a small city.

Beyond Williams, Boston’s other targets bring proven production, too.

Robert Suarez (San Diego Padres) recorded 40 saves with a 2.97 ERA, while Pete Fairbanks (Tampa Bay Rays) posted 27 saves and a 2.83 ERA. Raisel Iglesias made 29 saves and had a 3.21 ERA for Atlanta. Meanwhile, Luke Weaver gave the Yankees some depth with eight saves and a 3.62 ERA. And Breslow thinks he can take advantage of Ryan Helsley’s problems, like his 7.20 ERA with the Mets.

The Yankees did not extend a qualifying offer to Devin Williams, indicating that New York doesn’t want to spend more on a reliever who didn’t perform when they needed him most. The bullpen, which used to be the team’s rock, fell apart due to injuries and poor performance, so the front office had to consider major changes.

For the Red Sox, they already have the second-best bullpen ERA in Major League Baseball. Adding Williams, who is a great rebounder, to this already strong unit would make a relief corps that few teams could beat.

Now, Breslow’s pursuit of Williams is just one part of a bigger plan.

Red Sox target Dylan Cease to complete pitching overhaul

The Boston Red Sox tried to get top-notch pitching this season, but they missed out on getting Los Angeles Dodgers right-hander Dustin May and Minnesota Twins All-Star Joe Ryan before the trade deadline.

The organization has already said what its next goal is: to find a real second starter to go along with ace Garrett Crochet, who had 255 strikeouts, the most in both Boston and Major League Baseball.

Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report said that San Diego Padres pitcher Dylan Cease is a top target because he has the durability that Breslow wants.

Imago Credit: IMAGO

“Teams searching for ‘never misses a start’ durability atop their rotation ought to look no further than Dylan Cease, who hasn’t missed a turn through the rotation since the final week of the 2019 campaign.”

Miller says the Red Sox will try to sign Cease to a six-year, $168 million deal this winter.

The pitcher has struck out more than 200 batters in five straight seasons, which shows the consistency that Breslow expects from his new players.

If Crochet takes over as the team’s ace and Cease steps in as Boston’s second arm, the Red Sox could build a rotation that can keep their playoff hopes alive. The question is whether the owners will agree to the funds needed to carry out Breslow’s big plan to build both a shutdown bullpen and a reliable rotation.