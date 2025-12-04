MLB Rumors: 6 Desperate Teams Could Trigger Fierce Trade War for Twins’ $100M Star Outfielder

Center field has quietly turned into the position frustrating teams the most this offseason. There aren’t many true centerfielders out there, and the demand is completely outpacing the supply. Sure, free agency has its share of solid bats, arms, and players at other positions, but center field? Not so much.

For reference, the Phillies grabbed Harrison Bader at the deadline, only to watch him walk a few months later. The Mets tried Cedric Mullins, but he turned out to be a huge disappointment. And now the remaining options are… Bader, who can hit, but he’s not exactly a lockdown defender anymore.

Cody Bellinger can play center, but at this point, he’s more of a temporary fix than a long-term answer.

And that’s why the Twins’ true, everyday centerfielder has suddenly become one of the hottest names of the entire offseason.

“Another theoretical trade option is Byron Buxton of the Twins. His contract gives him full no-trade protection through 2026, though it then drops to just a five-team no-trade list for the final two years of the deal,” MLB Trade Rumors reported.

So yes, even though teams like the Phillies, Mets, Rays, Orioles, Diamondbacks, and Royals are all chasing Byron Buxton, everything really hinges on whether the Twins are ready to move him. If you remember, he got a no-trade clause that doesn’t kick in until 2026.

However, it shrinks to a five-team list for the final two years of his deal. And with $45 million left to be paid from his $100 million deal till 2029, Buxton is a good bet for the suitors.

And the big twist? Recent reports say Buxton is actually willing to waive his no-trade clause!!!

But what is it about Buxton that has all six suitors scrambling?

Well, he’s coming off a season where he launched 35 HRs, stole 24 bases, and put up a .264/.327/.551 line. The downside, of course, is his injury history: between 2018 and 2023, he never played more than 92 games in a season.

Still, his defense is what sets him apart. Notably, in a thin centerfield market, he wins the 2025 Jim Kaat Award and reminds everyone why he posted 23 DRS back in 2017.

But even though these six teams are leading the chase, don’t be shocked if a surprise contender swoops in for Buxton out of nowhere. Because with the scarcity at centerfield this offseason, everyone’s watching.

Another big fish is rumored to be behind Byron Buxton

And that big fish is none other than the Dodgers! Well, any big-ticket free agents without the Dodgers rumored to be involved are rare in MLB.

As reported by Tim Keown of ESPN, Twins center fielder Byron Buxton is the trade target he’d most like to see land with the Dodgers. And guess what, Buxton just played 126 games, which is encouraging, though the injury concerns are still very real. But that’s precisely why the Dodgers make so much sense… Why?

Their roster depth is unmatched, and they can absorb injuries better than anyone during the regular season.

And with the Dodgers’ Michael Conforto move backfiring in 2025, they’re suddenly back in the market for a true centerfielder.

Andy Pages and Teoscar Hernandez seem locked into the corner spots, and sliding Buxton into center would complete the picture perfectly.

And while the Twins are going to expect a strong return for him, if there’s a team willing to go big, especially with six others in the mix, the Dodgers might be the one ready to make that splash.