MLB’s Pick for 2025 World Series Champion Revealed as Old Blue Jays–Dodgers Prediction Resurfaces

Time traveller moves a chair…and Shohei Ohtani would still play in the World Series, starting this week. Just not for the Dodgers. In 2023, the Blue Jays went all-in on Ohtani once he had hit free agency. On December 8, 2023, Toronto sent a private jet to pick the Japanese up, and he was given a secret tour of their entire Dunedin facility. John Schiender even made a tiny jacket for Ohtani’s dog, Decoy. A Kooikerhondje in Blue Jays merch might be the most adorable recruiting tactic in baseball history. In the end, though, Ohtani decided he preferred the sunshine in LA and will be suiting up for the Dodgers against the Blue Jays. But did you know, one writer predicted this matchup as far back as January 2024?

Will Leitch from MLB.com tossed out wild predictions last year about who would win the next 10 World Series titles. Interestingly, his 2024 guess for the 2025 World Series is actually correct so far. He picked the Dodgers and the Blue Jays to face off, and here they are. Now, according to his prediction, it’s the Dodgers who are destined to slip on that championship ring, leaving the Blue Jays short of their pursuit.

“If you thought the Dodgers were good in 2024, wait until 2025. Goodness gracious. I’m sure they’ll lose a few games that year, though I’m not entirely sure how.” He noted in January 2024.

Baseball: Dodgers vs. Pirates Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrates with teammates after hitting a solo home run in the third inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sept. 2, 2025, at PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Coming to MLB experts’ 2025 voting, the Dodgers have received 36 of 56 votes, that’s a whopping 64%. The Blue Jays finished this season with the best record in the American League. They’ve survived a tough road in the playoffs, dominating the Yankees in four games and then edging past the Seattle Mariners in the seven-game ALCS. The Blue Jays have definitely shown they can handle the pressure. But then again, their toughest challenge was saved for the last.

They’re up against a Dodgers core that has won nine of its last ten playoff games this month. Still, if you ask Blue Jays manager John Schneider, his team is ready for it all. “We’ve talked at length about how to treat it, we’ve talked at length about when to do this, and you’ve got to read the situation.” He said. The Blue Jays know what’s at stake, so here’s what they will keep in mind as they take on the Dodgers.

Battles the Blue Jays must win against the Dodgers

Now, of course, Shohei Ohtani will be a constant threat for the boys in blue. He could influence every pitching choice the Blue Jays will make. The Blue Jays starters will have to try to limit his impact at the top of the lineup. The real game-changer could be the moves manager Schneider makes in the mid-innings.

Baseball: Dodgers vs. Padres Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani hits a solo home run in the ninth inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres on Aug. 24, 2025, at Petco Park in San Diego, California.

The reigning NL MVP is hitting .358 against the right-handed splitters. Meanwhile, Kevin Gausman and Trey Yesavage have their own deadly splitters, and together this postseason they’ve kept lefty hitters to just a .068 average with 19 strikeouts and only one walk.

If the Blue Jays want to win it all, they might need an unlikely hero from their bullpen. At some point, the focus could turn to Brendon Little, Mason Fluharty, or Eric Lauer. Fluharty has already had a big moment, striking out Ohtani to earn his first career save on August 10 at Dodger Stadium.

The thing is, Ohtani could very much be the man standing between the Blue Jays and their first World Series championship in 32 years. But someone will eventually be assigned to cover him.