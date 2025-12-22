MLB Signings: 5 Teams That Must Sign Kyle Tucker, Bo Bichette & Alex Bregman

If you think this offseason is just about trimming payroll or playing it safe, think again. Kyle Tucker, Bo Bichette, and Alex Bregman aren’t waiting around for handshakes; they’re waiting for teams with guts, vision, and a willingness to open the checkbook without blinking. Some front offices might still be figuring out how to exist in the same room with that kind of talent.

Kyle Tucker is the biggest bat in the market, and a couple of teams need him

The Los Angeles Dodgers remain a top contender for Kyle Tucker due to their financial capacity and roster depth. Tucker, a four-time All-Star, posted an average of .266 with 22 home runs in 136 games during 2025. The Dodgers have the Majors’ oldest position player group, making Tucker’s 28-year-old prime-age bat an important addition. His expected contract of around $400 million would represent a large investment but could secure a key offensive presence.

The Toronto Blue Jays have aggressively pursued Tucker, signaling their willingness to spend beyond traditional limits. The club already signed Dylan Cease to a seven-year, $210 million deal, showing capacity for major contracts. Tucker’s 136 wRC+ and third 20-20 season since 2022 make him an ideal fit for Toronto’s lineup. Adding him would complement George Springer, Daulton Varsho, and Anthony Santander, boosting left-handed balance in the outfield.

The New York Yankees see Tucker as a player built for Yankee Stadium, with a pull-fly rate of 22.7 percent. He could replace Cody Bellinger in left field, adding 119 career stolen bases with an 88 percent success rate. The projected 10-year, $360 million contract would be a significant commitment but aligns with their playoff ambitions. Tucker’s combination of power, speed, and defensive ability provides both immediate and long-term value for New York.

The New York Mets have an urgent need after trading Brandon Nimmo and losing Pete Alonso in free agency. Tucker’s 28-year-old profile offers a prime-age slugger to stabilize the outfield and middle lineup power. With a projected contract exceeding $400 million, the Mets would face a major financial commitment from Steve Cohen’s resources. His 98th percentile xwOBA (.398) and 97th percentile expected slugging (.582) show offensive impact despite defensive decline.

The San Francisco Giants are considered a dark horse but have a right-field vacancy and resources for another major addition. Tucker played 639 games in right field, 72 in left, and five in center, fitting multiple needs. The Giants currently owe top players over $137 million, making the $400 million contract significant but manageable in context. His Gold Glove (2022) and Silver Slugger (2023) awards indicate both offensive and defensive contributions despite park limitations.

All five teams face strategic decisions balancing payroll, roster construction, and playoff ambitions when pursuing Tucker. Each franchise evaluates Tucker’s 28-year-old prime-age status, consistent 4.5 WAR performance, and multi-year contract expectations. Tucker’s career average of .273 underscores consistent offensive production while providing baserunning and defensive value. Ultimately, the competition demonstrates both Tucker’s market rarity and the high stakes for contending franchises this offseason.

Tucker’s impact transcends raw numbers, influencing lineup flexibility, base running, and outfield depth across these potential suitors. His 20-20 seasons and 136 wRC+ over the last four years highlight sustained elite performance under various conditions. The projected contracts, exceeding $400 million in some scenarios, test financial strategy while promising championship-caliber contribution. Each team must balance risk and reward as it attempts to secure one of baseball’s top free agents.

Alex Bregman and the teams chasing his signature

The race for Alex Bregman has quickly become one of the most-watched storylines in this offseason’s free agent market. The Boston Red Sox remain a strong contender, having already offered him a three-year, $120 million deal with opt-outs after each of the first two seasons. Bregman, who batted .273 with 18 home runs and 62 RBIs in 114 games for Boston last year, brings both offensive production and Gold Glove-level defense at third base. Financially, the Red Sox can handle his contract after offloading Rafael Devers’ remaining $271 million salary in a midseason trade last year.

The Toronto Blue Jays have emerged as another leading contender, actively negotiating with Bregman’s agent Scott Boras about a potential signing. Toronto already strengthened its pitching by signing Dylan Cease, Cody Ponce, and Tyler Rogers, while also targeting Kyle Tucker and considering re-signing Bo Bichette. Bregman would fit defensively at third base, allowing Addison Barger to play right field and Ernie Clement at second, while maintaining Andres Gimenez at shortstop. His leadership experience with former Astros teammates George Springer and Myles Straw could help the Blue Jays’ clubhouse continue its strong cohesion.

The Chicago Cubs have renewed interest in Alex Bregman after previously offering a four-year, $115 million deal with opt-outs following the 2026 and 2027 seasons. Chicago is anticipating Kyle Tucker’s exit, and his lost offensive production could be partly offset by Bregman’s consistent performance, including an .821 OPS in 2025. The Cubs’ young players like Matt Shaw and Pete Crow-Armstrong could benefit from his leadership and veteran insight at third base. Budget constraints and the presence of developing prospects mean the Cubs must balance Bregman’s salary against other long-term team needs.

The Detroit Tigers were Bregman’s runner-up choice last offseason, offering a six-year, $171.5 million contract with an opt-out after 2026. His familiarity with manager A.J. Hinch from Houston could ease the transition, and he would provide a reliable bat alongside Spencer Torkelson and Colt Keith. Detroit’s projected 2026 payroll is about $140 million, leaving approximately $30 million available, roughly matching Bregman’s expected annual value. Adding him would address the Tigers’ need for consistent infield offense while maintaining leadership in the clubhouse.

The Arizona Diamondbacks have recently appeared as a potential suitor, though reports suggest their chances are longshots due to Bregman’s high asking price and roster considerations. He lives in Arizona, owns a workout facility, and has young children nearby, which could make the team an attractive personal option. A signing would require careful management of Ketel Marte’s contract, as keeping both players might stress payroll and overall production balance. Diamondbacks analysts estimate Bregman would need a six-year, $156 million deal to match his historical production through age 37, aligning with other elite third basemen contracts.

All five teams face financial and roster challenges when considering Bregman’s acquisition, given his status as a top free agent. Comparables like Matt Chapman, Austin Riley, and Rafael Devers suggest six-year deals around $26 million per season are standard for players maintaining production into their mid-thirties. Injury history, including quad issues limiting him to 114 games in 2025, is a factor each organization must weigh against projected WAR contributions. Nonetheless, his leadership, postseason experience, and consistent offensive output make him a strategic addition wherever he lands.

In the end, Alex Bregman’s decision will significantly shape each team’s 2026 strategy, with payroll, positional fit, and leadership influence all under consideration. The Red Sox, Blue Jays, Cubs, Tigers, and Diamondbacks each offer a different combination of financial flexibility and lineup need, making the market competitive. Fans across multiple cities are following the negotiations closely, aware that this signing could change offensive and clubhouse dynamics immediately. His next contract, expected to range six years and $156 million or more, will determine not just his destination but also long-term planning for each suitor.

Bo Bichette is one of the biggest bats in the market and has big teams chasing him

The Toronto Blue Jays remain a strong contender for Bo Bichette, given his entire seven-season career spent in Toronto. Bichette led the American League in hits twice and hit .311 in 139 games during 2025. He posted 18 home runs and 94 RBIs while demonstrating contact skills in the 99th percentile for expected batting average. Financially, Toronto may struggle to offer a competitive deal while pursuing Kyle Tucker, potentially limiting Bichette’s return.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are also a key suitor, needing middle-infield help behind aging players like Max Muncy and Miguel Rojas. Bichette played second base in the 2025 World Series and handled it well, showing positional flexibility. His 134 wRC+ in 2025 represents a significant offensive upgrade over Tommy Edman or Miguel Rojas at second base. The Dodgers would likely need to offer a shorter-term, high annual value deal, around five years and $150 million, given their financial priorities.

The Boston Red Sox have expressed interest in Bichette if Alex Bregman signs elsewhere, considering a move to second base. Bichette’s bat would complement Fenway Park, where he uses all fields and has a career contact rate of 83.1 percent. His presence would provide middle-of-the-order stability alongside Willson Contreras and the team’s young prospects. Projected contract estimates of eight years at $212 million would be a major financial commitment for Boston, shaping payroll decisions.

The New York Yankees could pursue Bichette to add a consistent bat while adjusting their infield mix around Anthony Volpe. Bichette’s .311 average and 18 home runs would provide power and contact in the middle of the lineup. Moving him to second base could impact Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s role, requiring roster adjustments. Contract projections around six years and $180 million would represent a significant investment, though it strengthens a lineup lacking elite contact hitters.

The San Francisco Giants are now in the conversation, seeking a second-base upgrade alongside Willy Adames while maintaining starting rotation depth. Bichette’s 2025 performance included a .348 average and .932 OPS in the World Series, showing clutch ability. His flexibility to play second, third, or shortstop fits the Giants’ roster construction needs. Financially, the Giants would need to commit over $100 million, a cost justified by adding a top-tier middle infielder to the lineup.

Across all suitors, Bichette’s positional flexibility and offensive production create unique opportunities for teams needing both bats and depth. His two All-Star appearances and consistent performance make him one of the top free-agent options in 2026. Contract negotiations remain pivotal, as teams balance long-term cost against immediate lineup impact. Fans in each city are closely watching, aware that his decision could reshape competitive balance in the American and National Leagues.

Alex Bregman, Kyle Tucker, and Bo Bichette have turned free agency into a very expensive spectator sport. Teams like the Blue Jays, Dodgers, Red Sox, Yankees, and Giants juggle wallets and lineup dreams. Fans might need binoculars to see the strategy through all this $400 million plus chaos unfolding.