MLB The Show 25 Finest Collection: How to Get 99 OVR Paul Skenes & Cal Raleigh Before Others

Major League Baseball just closed its season, but on your console, the action is heating up. MLB The Show 25 dropped its Finest collection on November 7, bringing over 50 cards that celebrate this past season’s standout performers. Among them, three names rise above the rest: Bobby Witt Jr., Paul Skenes, and Cal Raleigh, all rated at a pristine 99 OVR.

The Finest Collection draws from multiple sources, with Team Affinity providing the majority of cards through division programs. Mini Seasons, Choice Packs, and the Marketplace fill the gaps. Individual cards strengthen rosters, but the real value emerges when stacking toward collection thresholds. But here’s the catch: you need to collect 50 Finest cards to unlock all three elite players, and the grind separates the dedicated from the casual.

To get 99 OVR Paul Skenes and Cal Raleigh before the wider player base does, the priority is simply pace. Skenes becomes available when you have 40 cards, while Raleigh becomes available when you have 50 cards. When you break it down, the route becomes apparent.

Here’s how to think about it: Team Affinity gives you about 30 cards, Mini Seasons gives you 4 more, and the rest come from packs unlocked as collection rewards and the Marketplace. Bobby Witt Jr. becomes available at 30 cards, making him your first major milestone. Players who focus their grind with structure might swiftly reach 40. Getting to 50 takes work, but it’s worth it with Cal Raleigh’s power and defense behind the plate.

Team Affinity should be your starting point. Not only does it include the best cards, but finishing it early will help you avoid price spikes and competition pressure in the Marketplace. Those who complete Team Affinity fastest will reach Paul Skenes and Raleigh well ahead of the competition.

Per Sony, a 2025 Finest Program will be released on November 11. This program will have more cards and ways to finish it. The collection mirrors the successful All-Star Game series structure, blending accessibility with genuine achievement. Three cards await in the Marketplace, including Garrett Whitlock and Gunnar Henderson, while two collection rewards, Paul Skenes and Witt Jr., double as collection requirements themselves. The method encourages users to try different types of games by pushing them out of their comfort zones into modes they might not have tried otherwise.

So, if you want to get exceptional cards before everyone else, the message is clear: start grinding Team Affinity immediately, or else you’ll have to watch others celebrate first.

Paul Skenes’ dominance extends beyond the virtual diamond. Now he is eyeing another milestone: winning the Cy Young Award for the first time.

Paul Skenes is chasing history: LSU’s first Cy Young?

Paul Skenes is trying to make history at Louisiana State University. Skenes has already been a finalist for the Cy Young Award. Now he can be the first LSU pitcher to win it. His 2025 season was quite impressive as well, with a 1.97 ERA that led the National League with 216 strikeouts over 187.2 innings.

Skenes has gained momentum by being an NL All-Star starter for the last two seasons and winning the 2024 NL Rookie of the Year award. He stands out among the contenders because of how well he played this year, especially because he led the league in ERA and was second in strikeouts. He’s not just a top prospect anymore; he’s a front-runner.

His video game prominence mirrors his real-world trajectory. Earning 99 OVR status in MLB The Show reflects his climb toward elite pitching recognition in the majors.

Beyond his personal aspirations, the LSU program has reason to celebrate. Paul Skenes would be the first LSU player to win the Cy Young Award, putting the school in the same league with its famous pitching alumni. That achievement would boost his reputation both on and off the virtual diamond and strengthen the connection between his real-life success and his video game success in MLB The Show.