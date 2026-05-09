MLB Trade: Guardians Acquire Giants’ 2X Golden Glover in Exchange for No. 29 Draft Pick

The Guardians are currently ranked 23rd in terms of team average (.232). They are currently allowing 4.25 runs per game and have recorded 17 errors till now. The team thus needs help in both offense and defense. However, their latest trade with the Giants indicates that manager Stephen Vogt is more focused on fortifying his defense.

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Still, there might be a few questions around what the team is planning for the offense.

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“The Cleveland Guardians are acquiring two-time Gold Glove-winning catcher Patrick Bailey in a trade with the San Francisco Giants for the No. 29 pick in this year’s draft and left-handed pitching prospect Matt “Tugboat” Wilkinson,” ESPN’s Jeff Passan shared via X.

Back in 2023, the Cowboys’ star pass rusher Micah Parsons said that “Cleveland’s defense just wins championships.” While he said that in the NFL, the Cleveland Guardians seem like they took it seriously and made their latest trade with the Giants.

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The Guardians are leading the AL Central with a 21-19 record, but the next four teams are all within 5 wins of them. So, a slip here and there means losing the podium. For the Guardians, defense will be their saviour. Bailley has emerged as one of the best defensive catchers in baseball. He led MLB in catcher framing runs (16) and strike rate (52.5%) in 2024. Moreover, his 1.85-second pop time to second base was tied for the best in MLB.

His Gold Glove award in the last two years proved his defensive worth. In 2025, Bailey led all MLB catchers with 19 Defensive Runs Saved. So, the Guardians’ defense would be fortified, but we wonder if this is the same example as their existing catcher, Bo Naylor. He also established himself as a solid defender, starting 101 games at catcher and finishing with +11 DRS in 2024.

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But Naylor’s offense was what faced regression. He is currently hitting .143/200/.238 with a wRC+ of 22. In comparison, Bailey recorded .146/.213/.183 with a wRC+ of 16. It only indicates that the Guardians are more focused on defense than offense. A probable reason could be that they ranked 28th in runs per game but still won their division last year.

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In exchange, the Guardians are giving up their 29th prospect, Matt Wilkinson. He was drafted back in 2023 and is currently starting at the Double-A. This year, Wilkinson recorded a 1.59 ERA through his first six starts and struck out over 33% of the hitters he’s faced.

Among the top-30 prospect list of the Guardians, there are 7 right-handed pitchers and only 1 left-handed. Wilkinson is a lefty and is now gone to the Giants, leaving a question for the Guardians about their future supply of lefties.

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Let’s see how Cleveland manages Bailey and Naylor, but till then, it’s the Guardians’ fans who are making all the noise for bizarre reasons.

The Guardians’ fans are currently the showstoppers

This week, a fan went viral after a spectacular foul ball fail against the A’s. While attempting a barehanded, one-handed catch, he missed the ball and accidentally drenched the woman sitting next to him with his full 25 oz stadium beer. The fan lunged for a catch but missed, letting the souvenir slip through his fingers.

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A tray of $15 ballpark nachos was ruined, but the woman laughed it off, ending the scene happily. However, another fan incident recently, again involving a Guardians fan, didn’t end on a happy note.

A fan went viral for snatching a Daniel Schneemann home run ball away from an 11-year-old girl sitting beside him. After the man bobbled the catch, the ball landed near the child, who dropped to the ground to grab it. The man lunged over her, wrestled the ball away, and celebrated. The wild celebration was quickly noticed by the internet, and online fans went into a revenge mode.

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Despite the Rays’ sideline reporter, Ryan Bass, bringing the children replacement baseballs to make things right, the man faced intense backlash, which forced him to return the ball a few innings later. He later admitted he “made a lot of bad decisions” that night.

The fans are keeping things active at the stands, and the Guardians’ front office is making some moves, hoping that their defense will bring another heroic season.