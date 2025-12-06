MLB Trade: Phillies $100M Star Could Help Turn $145M Kyle Schwarber’s Loyalty to Mets at Pete Alonso’s Expense

The New York Mets may be gearing up to pursue $145 million free agent Kyle Schwarber, and the timing makes sense. Schwarber is coming off a league-leading 56 home runs, making him an ideal power partner for Juan Soto. With David Stearns preparing to move on from Pete Alonso, Schwarber could help replace that lost production. And if the Phillies are willing to package $100 million outfielder Nick Castellanos with him, landing Schwarber becomes even more realistic for New York.

Apparently, Castellanos is willing to consider shifting from his traditional right-field spot to playing first base.

“It was brought up to me, and it’s something that I really welcome. As an amateur, I was a shortstop. I got drafted as a third baseman and played my first 500 games there.”

“I think going to first base is something that I can do, and I would enjoy it if a team or somebody needs me to do that…. I’m not bad in the outfield because I can’t catch a ball. No one ever says, “I can’t catch a ball that I get to.”

If Castellanos is open to playing first base, the Mets will likely pursue him and won’t feel as bad about Alonso leaving in free agency. When Casty appeared on a recent MLB Hot Stove Segment, he said, “whatever happened is going to happen,” referring to his possible trade.

Not to forget, he struggled mightily in 2025, finishing with 17 homers and 72 RBIs over 147 games. He posted the lowest WAR of his career. The 33-year-old’s prime years are likely behind him. Yet, he can still offer solid offensive value to a contending team.

As for the Phillies, they’ve to find a team that is ready to absorb the $20 million remaining on the last year of Castellanos’ five-year, $100 million deal.

In all, he has a “50%-plus chance” of being traded this offseason, per NY insider Jon Heyman. If he gets traded after all, the Phillies will have to cover a big chunk of his remaining salary to make a deal happen.

If everything falls into place, the Mets could make a serious push for both Castellanos and Schwarber. The only team standing in their way for Schwarber might be the Reds if not the Phillies.

An MLB insider urged the Phillies slugger to sign with the Cincinnati Reds

Kyle Schwarber is one of the top free agents on the market this winter. He is expected to be a significant topic at the upcoming Winter Meetings.

He’s coming off a season where he finished second in the NL MVP voting. Naturally, plenty of teams are likely to pursue him.

But MLB insider Jim Bowden believes the top suitor for the Phillies star should be the Cincinnati Reds. According to him, a five-year, $160 million deal is likely for such a trade.

Not to forget, Kyle Schwarber spent most of his childhood in Ohio. He grew up watching Reds games. And so, the connection clearly runs deep. Throughout the season, he mentioned several times how much he’d love to play for Cincinnati while acknowledging the uncertainty of free agency.

And in the offseason, he made it clear that joining his hometown team interests him.

But then, he won’t come at a discount. Most of the teams may hesitate to commit to him through age 37. Still, he’s the kind of bat that can entirely transform a lineup.