MLB Trade Rumors: Cubs Go After $400M Red Sox Target After Giving Up Shota Imanaga

The Cubs extended a qualifying offer of $22.025 million for 2026 to Shota Imanaga before Thursday’s deadline. However, according to Patrick Mooney, “Shota Imanaga becomes a free agent after the Cubs and the Japanese pitcher decline the contractual option, potentially making an end to what had been a strong partnership.”

As Mooney explains, the Cubs were unwilling to offer Imanaga a three-year deal with a no-trade clause, preferring to “keep their options open” and maintain flexibility rather than making a commitment to Imanaga at this time. This raises the question of who might fill that open spot in the rotation. Erik Kratz speculated, “Do you see the Cubs saying, you know what, Tarik Skubal wouldn’t cost us that much to move from Detroit to Chicago?”

Kartz shifts focus toward trade possibilities, considering that the Cubs might pursue Tarik Skubal to strengthen their pitching rotation.

According to 670 The Score, “David Haugh would like to see the Cubs make an aggressive offer for Tarik Skubal if the Tigers put him on the trade market this offseason… It would be a great problem to have if the Tigers are open for business. I think you make another aggressive offer because you have the pieces.”

Notably, the Boston Red Sox are also targeting Skubal, setting the stage for a likely bidding war between the Cubs and Red Sox if both teams vie for the pitcher.

NESN reported that the Red Sox are trying to strengthen their pitching staff by adding a starting pitcher, and for the team, it would be more preferable to trade instead of signing one. And Skubal fits that mark. Tarik Skubal will be a free agent after 2026, and if the Tigers think that they will not be able to extend him, then trading Skubal at this time will be more valuable for them.

However, trading for the star will not be easy because any team that gets Skubal will need to bid with an intensive long-term deal. Jeff Passan from ESPN earlier predicted that Skubal’s next deal could make him get $400 M in total value.

So, why would his value reach that high? The answer lies in his performance. He is an elite pitcher, and last season Skubal won the AL Cy Young Award and is likely to win again this season. The star has had the best ERA in the AL for two consecutive years.

Now, the question is, if the Cubs do not go with Skubal to replace Imanaga, then who could be the best fit?

The Cubs are predicted to do a huge trade to replace Imanaga

In a surprising turn this offseason, the Chicago Cubs are poised to face a significant challenge as Shota Imanaga enters free agency, leaving a notable void in their pitching rotation. The Cubs’ pitching staff, currently the weakest part of their roster, requires urgent reinforcement.

Zachary Rotman from FanSided suggests that the Cubs should pursue a trade for Minnesota Twins pitcher Joe Ryan. Rotman explained, “Ryan has ace upside, and is under cheap club control through the 2027 campaign. The Twins should strongly consider trading him now, as teams would be willing to trade more for two full years of him rather than one and a half or one, but they’re not in a position where they have to move him. They can hold out for an absurd offer, which might come through, but I’m not so sure it actually will.”

Rotman added, “If Ryan is traded, the Chicago Cubs are a team that could desperately use a frontline starter. Ryan could fill that void without breaking the bank for them financially. The Cubs have tradable prospects, and if they want to get back to the postseason in 2026, adding to their rotation feels like a must.”

Adding Joe Ryan would represent a considerable boost for the Cubs, as he is one of the top pitchers expected to be available this winter. The Cubs’ solid pool of prospects gives them a strong bargaining position to make this trade, which becomes even more critical following the potential loss of Imanaga.

Overall, while the impending departure of Shota Imanaga demands attention, options like Joe Ryan and potentially Tarik Skubal provide viable replacements. Financial aspects and competition from other teams, including the Red Sox, will ultimately determine the Cubs’ success in securing a top-tier starter for 2026.