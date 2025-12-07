MLB Trade Rumors: Dodgers to Trade Tyler Glasnow & Dalton Rushing to Red Sox for $7.7M Left Fielder

Even after their World Series run, one problem still hangs over the Dodgers: their outfield. Teoscar Hernandez ranked among the worst right fielders in Statcast’s Outs Above Average, and Michael Conforto’s struggles only added to the concern. Now, with Conforto released and Hernandez rumored to be on the trade block, it’s clear the Dodgers need a fresh face in the outfield.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Amid this, the latest buzz suggests L.A. could be bringing in a left fielder from the Red Sox, but the twist? The names going the other way are the ones fans never saw coming.

“And when I think about the pieces that are available to go and get from the Dodgers, I kind of land on this Duran and Glassnow swap with some other pieces involved. Very specifically, there is one high-profile piece in Dalton Rushing in this trade as well,” MLB insider Jim Riley shared via his YouTube channel.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Credit: Imago

Well, this one really came out of nowhere.

There was almost no buzz about a Tyler Glasnow trade, which makes it even more shocking. Remember, he was arguably the Dodgers’ second-best pitcher in the World Series? He even outperformed guys like Blake Snell and Shohei Ohtani.

ADVERTISEMENT

That said, the Dodgers’ need for real outfield help is becoming impossible to ignore. And it looks like they might be willing to sacrifice even a carefully built rotation piece to fix it.

On the flip side, a deal involving Dalton Rushing feels much easier for L.A. to swallow. He reportedly struggled at the plate in 2025, hitting just .204 with a .582 OPS, and with Will Smith locked in as the everyday catcher, the Dodgers can afford to move on from him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

And if all of this actually leads to them landing Jarren Duran, it starts to make more sense. Duran has taken big steps defensively, especially in 2024 when he posted +9 Defensive Runs Saved and 4 Outs Above Average. He also added solid offense in 2025, hitting 16 HRs and posting a .257 average.

Hence, with a rotation already featuring names like Snell, Ohtani, and Yamamoto, moving Glasnow for a well-rounded outfielder like Duran doesn’t look as crazy on paper. And from the Red Sox side, after bringing in Sonny Gray and Johan Oviedo, adding a proven arm like Glasnow would feel like a major win for them, too.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Dodgers are betting on Glasnow for another big fish

And it’s not just Jarren Duran that the Dodgers seem to have their eyes on. According to the latest reports, they’re actually using Tyler Glasnow as a major trade chip to go after an even bigger prize: Tarik Skubal. The reigning Cy Young winner is expected to land a massive $400 million deal next year. So, Detroit will only consider moving him if it receives a blockbuster return.

As per MLB insider Jim Bowden, the Tigers send Skubal to the Dodgers in exchange for Tyler Glasnow, Emmet Sheehan, and outfield prospect Zyhir Hope. And guess what, that’s no small package. Glasnow is still viewed as a top-end starter when healthy. He will be under team control through 2027. Hence, the Tigers would be getting a proven arm they can count on for the next couple of seasons. That too, potentially losing Skubal after 2026.

So, all signs point to Glasnow being at the center of these trade talks. But it’s starting to feel more real that his time in L.A. could be coming to an end. Still, no matter which direction the Dodgers go, they’d be addressing their most significant needs and filling some crucial gaps in a big way.