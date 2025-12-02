MLB Trade Rumors: Red Sox Prepare to Sacrifice Jarren Duran in Hot Pursuit of Royals’ $13.25M SP

Essentials Inside The Story The Red Sox may trade Jarren Duran to land Royals ace Cole Ragans.

Beyond re-signing Alex Bregman, the Red Sox’s top priority is landing a No. 2 starter to pair with Garrett Crochet. To make that happen, they could part ways with one of their All-Star outfielders. Intriguingly, both MLB’s Mark Feinsand and Bleacher Report’s Joel Reuter had one name in mind—Jarren Duran.

The Red Sox might have to consider parting with Duran, especially now that the Kansas City Royals have declared that 2024 All-Star lefty Cole Ragans isn’t “off limits” in trade discussions.

But it should also be noted that Royals GM J.J. Picollo has made it clear that it would take a “really big return” to land Ragans.

Ragans earned his extension by turning in a strong 2024 season that saw him post a 3.14 ERA across 32 starts. This year, though, he missed three months with a strained rotator cuff. That limited him to only 13 starts and a less impressive 4.67 ERA.

The left-hander, a 2016 first-round pick by the Rangers out of North Florida Christian High School in Tallahassee, isn’t the one the Kansas City Royals plan to move cheaply.

Luckily for the Red Sox, Jarren Duran’s trade value is too good to ignore.

Although the Royals would ideally like to add a right-handed hitting outfielder, they aren’t locked into that requirement. So, Duran, who hits from the left, would make an interesting option in this trade package.

The thing is, Boston’s outfield is crowded anyway. And Duran is seemingly the odd man out in the Red Sox outfield.

They don’t have to move him if they believe he’s their best outfielder. However, considering how crowded the group is, dealing with him before next season would make a lot of sense.

Ragans just signed a three-year, $13.25 million extension with Kansas City back in February. Just in case Duran doesn’t qualify as the kind of “really big return” the Royals want, the Red Sox could sweeten the deal by including left-hander Kyle Harrison.

Harrison is the same pitcher Boston acquired from the Giants in the stunning June 15 trade that sent Rafael Devers to San Francisco.

The Red Sox may have to act fast to get Ragans, especially with the Mets also projected to make a run for the All-Star.

The proposed Mets–Royals trade would be a threat to the Red Sox

Bleacher Report’s Joel Reuter recently reported that the Mets are projected to swing a deal for Royals All-Star starter Cole Ragans.

“To NYM: LHP Cole Ragans

To KC: RHP Jonah Tong, OF Carson Benge, IF/OF Ronny Mauricio, 1B Ryan Clifford”

It’s a steep price for the Mets to pay. However, that kind of return would give the Royals a much-needed boost in offensive talent. Meanwhile, New York would secure the No. 2/3 starter they’ve been searching for.

Cole Ragans also brings a very team-friendly contract. Given that he signed a three-year, $13.25 million deal before the 2025 season, it’s an easy commitment for the Mets.

If the Royals were to trade Cole Ragans to the Mets, New York would be getting a starter capable of racking up strikeouts. In 2024, Ragans earned an All-Star nod. He posted a 3.14 ERA across 32 starts while fanning 223 batters. Injuries limited him to just 13 starts in 2025, yet he still managed over 90 strikeouts in 61.2 innings.

Ragans is projected to post a 3.77 ERA over just over 100 innings next season. With the other moves the Mets are expected to make, they won’t be leaning too heavily on him as some teams might.

Still, New York remains one of the most intriguing teams to watch this offseason. Big decisions loom involving Pete Alonso and Edwin Díaz. Both of them appear to have a wide market of potential suitors.