MLB Trade Rumors: Red Sox’s Offseason Hopes Crumble as Alex Bregman Eyes Ending Detroit’s 110-Year Drought

For the Boston Red Sox, this off-season was supposed to be all about stability. To lock down Alex Bregman and give their lineup a playoff-tested anchor—something they have lacked since the time of Adrián Beltré. They need Bregman—desperately.

Plus, he fits perfectly at third base, brings nearly a decade of big-game experience, and his leadership has become one of the most valuable things for the clubhouse. But the reality is that things are getting difficult by the day, and the biggest problem is that Bregman’s market has not cooled one bit. And this is crumbling the hope for Boston.

Bregman is a Scott Boras client, and it was always expected that he would chase a long-term deal. Sox knew they would have to be competitive in the years and the dollars on the check. But what they were not expecting was that this many big-market teams would jump the Bregman race. One team is making the loudest noise of all—the Detroit Tigers.

Jim Bowden, in fact, predicts that a six-year, $182 million deal is what the Tigers would offer Bregman. And well, to be fair, Detroit nearly signed Bregman last winter, offering him six years and $170 million. Now, they seem to have circled right back.

And why not? The fit is obvious. Their third basemen struggled more than any group in the AL last season. Their offense needs better swing decisions, and their clubhouse needs a veteran voice. So Bregman checks all the boxes!

And here is something else that adds a little more weight to the Detroit chase for Alex Bregman. The Tigers have not had a team captain since 1915—that’s a 110-year drought. If they finally end up with Bregman, who is the type to fit the “C” perfectly—experienced, steady, and respected—then maybe they break that drought.

If the Tigers push hard, then maybe the Red Sox can get cornered from confidence really quickly!

Did Boston already line up a backup plan for Alex Bregman?

The Boston Red Sox have already upgraded their pitching with Sonny Gray and Johan Oviedo. But their lineup needs a serious middle-order bat, which is why the Bregman stance is hanging over their shoulder. But waiting around is not an option, and it seems like they have a Plan B lined up. Maybe even a Plan C!

First is a big one—Bo Bichette.

According to the sources, the Boston Red Sox view Bichette as an alternative if the Bregman homecoming stalls. And honestly, it makes a whole lot of sense. Bichette is only 27 years old, and he is coming off a .311 season with 18 homers, and he still hits for a better average than almost anyone in the AL.

Sure, he is expected to land something close to $200 million, but Boston knows what the price of elite bats is. They also know the fact that Bregman’s market could heat up more, making his number get much… much higher.

What’s even more interesting is how Bichette would fit in Boston. They could move him to second base and Story back to shortstop. That would give their infield a whole lot more balance. Bichette handled second base well during the Toronto Blue Jays’ postseason run and hit .348 even while dealing with a knee problem.

And if that’s not enough, then Boston does have a third option—Pete Alonso.

Jim Bowden, in fact, put Boston as one of the two favorites to sign Polar Bear. His chances with the Mets is not looking good. He hit. 272 with 38 homers and 126 RBIs with them last year. And sure, his glove slipped, but Boston could use him as DH, and so the idea tracks.

So, yes, Bregman going won’t be the end of the season for Boston—they have a big alternative. And sure, that would sting, but Bichette and Alonso can soften the blow.