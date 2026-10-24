MLB Turns Its Attention to Dodgers Owner Mark Walter Over Federal Probe

The joint investigation by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Manhattan, the FBI, and the SEC is examining whether Mark Walter and his holding company, TWG Global, committed fraud by funneling roughly $20 billion in undisclosed loans. And amid this, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred reveals that the league is monitoring the ongoing investigations and putting Walter’s Dodgers ownership under renewed scrutiny.

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The Los Angeles Dodgers’ owner has already begun parting ways with stakes in major sporting properties, including the Los Angeles Lakers and Chelsea FC. Yet, the biggest question now surrounds his position in baseball.

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“As always, when we have an investigation, external law enforcement, whatever, we monitor that, and that’s where we are right now,” the New York Post quoted Manfred.

Manfred’s statement denotes that the league is not conducting its own investigation but tracking the federal probe’s outcome. Also, Manfred’s statement confirmed that MLB is well aware of what’s happening around Mark Walter.

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Historically, MLB always waited for the final federal call before initiating any disciplinary actions. In 1974, federal prosecutors uncovered that George Steinbrenner had made illegal corporate campaign contributions. Furthermore, he committed a form of corporate fraud by structuring these illegal payments as employee bonuses. He was also accused of pressuring his employees at the American Ship Building Company to lie to federal investigators about them.

Steinbrenner ultimately pled guilty to felony charges of conspiracy and making illegal campaign contributions. Only after the federal guilty plea did then-MLB Commissioner Bowie Kuhn take swift action. He suspended Steinbrenner from baseball operations for two years.

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The Walter case mirrors Steinbrenner’s path: federal findings will determine MLB’s response.

Reportedly, Delaware insurance regulators granted partial approval for Walter’s holding company, TWG Global, to buy back $3.8 billion in affiliated assets from Delaware Life Insurance Co. While this is a step toward unwinding the scrutinized internal debt, it falls short of the $6.5 billion swap Walter originally aimed to clear ahead of third-quarter financial filings.

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Amid the ongoing investigations, Walter’s selling spree is far from getting end. After the Lakers and Chelsea FC, Walter is looking to sell the WNBA’s Los Angeles Sparks along with their brand-new, yet-unopened practice facility for a record-breaking $700 million.

Walter is selling the Sparks to raise cash for his legal defense and loan paydown. This cash grab is aimed at generating liquidity to pay down billions in highly scrutinized, undisclosed related-party loans under federal investigation.

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If a buyer meets his asking price, it will completely eclipse the current WNBA franchise sale record. That record was set earlier in 2026 when Tilman Fertitta purchased the Connecticut Sun for $300 million.

So, while the fire sale continues, the Dodgers front office is still confident about keeping the same ownership. “I wanted to make sure everyone understood one thing very clearly: The Dodgers are not being sold,” Dodgers president Stan Kasten said.

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“They’re not gonna be sold. They’re not for sale. There’s no process that has been started to sell it, period. We are planning only to win. That is what we are always doing. And we are still continuing to do that.”

The Dodgers’ $340 million payroll in 2026 couldn’t help them achieve the three-peat record. So, they were expected to be more aggressive in the offseason. Yet, with Walter getting more into financial and legal turmoil, the Dodgers’ offseason plans may be different from the previous two seasons.

“It’s been business as usual for us,” president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman said about the upcoming offseason. Hopefully, the Dodgers will not face the same fate as the Lakers or Chelsea FC.