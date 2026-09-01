MLB Umpire Forced to Exit Game After Heat Exhaustion and Elevated Blood Pressure Scare

From facemask to chest protector to shin guards, an array of protective gear goes underneath a home plate umpire’s uniform. It’s part of the protocol for umpire safety, but on a hot and humid day, it’s uncomfortable, to say the least. On Monday, the Cincinnati heat wave had everyone sweating at Great American Ball Park, and veteran umpire Manny Gonzalez had to work behind the plate. The situation took a scary turn when he suddenly slumped over.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The series opener between the Reds and the Padres was delayed before the fifth inning because the home plate umpire needed medical assistance. Third base umpire Tom Hanahan and Reds head trainer Sam McQueeney came onto the field to check on Gonzalez. As the Reds fielders took the field, the 46-year-old umpire suddenly started slumping forward, using their shoulders for support. He then took a seat on the grass as other medical staff members rushed onto the field. A medical cart was on its way, but Gonzalez was able to leave the field with the help of Reds trainer Tomas Vera after receiving a few minutes of on-field treatment.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Home Plate umpire Manny Gonzalez left tonight’s game with heat exhaustion. Gonzalez received treatment for elevated blood pressure and dehydration. His BP has been restored to normal levels and is resting comfortably,” Mike Petraglia wrote on X.

Manny Gonzalez umpired in minor league games for eight years before his MLB debut in 2010. The MLB hired him full-time in early 2013. During his 17-year-long umpiring career, Gonzalez conducted 423 games from home plate, but on Monday, the Cincinnati heat got the best of him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cincinnati recorded 90°F and 61% humidity before first pitch on Monday evening. The temperature remained high throughout the game, reaching 85°F around 8 P.M with a heat wave warning in effect.

After Gonzalez exited the field, the umpiring crew shuffled their positions. First-base umpire D.J. Reyburn went behind the plate, Ron Kulpa took over at first, and Tom Hanahan remained at third. Due to a shortage of umpiring staff, the game continued without a second base umpire.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rising temperatures and subsequent heatwaves are gradually becoming a problem in MLB. Last year in June, players and home plate umpire Chad Whitson fell ill due to heat and dehydration during games. During a game between the Seattle Mariners and the Chicago Cubs, Whitson threw up and was treated inside the Mariners’ dugout.

Reliever Trent Thornton also suffered from heat-related sickness. The temperature at the time was 94F, and the game was conducted with one fewer umpire. The Cubs also set up coolers and misting stations at Wrigley Field to help fans beat the heat.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the same day, during the Reds and the St. Louis Cardinals matchup, Elly de la Cruz vomited on the field after chugging water. However, Cruz was well enough to hit a home run next.

After Gonzalez left, play resumed, and the Padres handed the Reds a 5-0 shutout loss.

ADVERTISEMENT

Michael King fans 6 in as many scoreless innings as the Padres win

Last week was tough for the San Diego Padres as they suffered back-to-back series losses. The Pittsburgh Pirates took 2 of 3 games, and the Tampa Bay Rays swept the Padres. Their wild card spot was on the verge of slipping before they strengthened their position with a win on Monday. As the Padres shut the Reds down, Michael King played a significant role.

ADVERTISEMENT

King tossed 6 scoreless innings, with 4 hits and 3 walks. However, the Reds threatened him aplenty. He had runners on base in each of his first three innings, but escaped every time.

“Every time he goes out, we feel really good about our chances of winning the game,” Craig Stammen told MLB.com. “He puts it on his shoulders, too. He’s like, ‘I’m our ace; I’m going to be the stopper.’”​

When King put two runners on base again in the sixth, Stammen came to visit the mound. He had a few words and left without pulling him, showing ample faith in the starter. King responded with a lineout, retiring TJ Friedl.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Padres (73-65) hold the third and final NL Wild Card spot, with the Arizona Diamondbacks breathing down their necks. The Padres would aim to win the next game and increase the gap.