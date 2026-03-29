MLB Umpire Left Bleeding After Violent Face Hit in Blue Jays Game, Draws Hilarious Monty Python Parallel

Baseball is not a game for the faint-hearted. As the Toronto Blue Jays completed their season-opening series sweep against the Athletics, one MLB umpire proved it. Nothing can stop him from doing his job, even if it includes bleeding from a face hit. As the umpire remained quite nonchalant with a bleeding face, it caught the eye of the commentators, triggering a good laugh.

Ryan Blakney served as the home-plate umpire in the third game of the Blue Jays vs the Athletics season opener series. The MLB umpire was left bleeding from his chin after a foul ball violently hit him in the face. As his bleeding face was captured on-camera, NBC Sports California’s Dallas Braden could not help but comment on how calmly Blakney handled the injury. He ultimately ended up drawing movie references to best describe the situation.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

As Blakney wiped at his bloody face, Braden took the chance to draw a hilarious Monty Python parallel.

ADVERTISEMENT

Instagram handle awful-announcing posted the video on Instagram. They wrote, “NBC Sports California’s Dallas Braden broke out all the movie references after umpire Ryan Blakney got bloodied by a foul ball during Blue Jays-A’s.”

“Merely a flesh wound,” remarked Braden in the video, referencing the famous Black Knight scene in Monty Python and the Holy Grail.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the scene, the knight refuses to let King Arthur pass, keeping on fighting him till he loses both sets of his limbs. In the film, after losing both his arms, the knight remarked, “Just a flesh wound.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Braden did not stop at Monty Python. He loaned another quote from Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story.

“Nobody makes Ryan bleed his own blood,” remarked the NBC California’s commentator.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Awful Announcing (@awful_announcing) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

In the video, Blakney can be seen calmly wiping his bloody face, and letting everyone know he his alright with a thumbs up.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Blue Jays swept the Oakland Athletics in three games, registering their third and final victory, 5-2, on March 29.