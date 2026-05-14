MLB Umpire Triggers Meltdown After Bizarre Decision Against 26YO Mets Star

The New York Mets experienced one of the most bizarre umpiring decisions of this season during their matchup against the Tigers on Wednesday. In a chaotic sequence, the home plate umpire initiated a challenge from the batter without a prompt from any of the players. The disputed decision sparked confusion among the players and massive social media backlash.

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“Someone explain to me how these guys keep their jobs,” a fan reflected the confusion and frustration following the incident.

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The Mets were hosting the Detroit Tigers for their second game of the series on May 13. New York was trailing 2-1 in the bottom of the sixth with Brett Baty at the plate. With two outs in the innings already, the Tigers’ pitcher Framber Valdez threw a 95-mph sinker that resulted in a clear second strike. Baty simply turned away from the plate and briefly raised his hand in frustration. However, plate umpire Junior Valentine announced an ABS challenge from the batter.

The weird thing is, Baty never tapped his helmet to signal the same.

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The 26-year-old batter even tried to explain to the official that he never prompted a challenge. But Valentine went ahead with it anyway. The incident was so bizarre that even the broadcasters were utterly confused. And as soon as the replay was up, we saw that Baty did raise his hand after the call. But that’s it. He never touched his helmet, let alone tapped it.

The ABS system showed that almost 50% of the ball was inside the bottom of the strike zone line. And the Mets lost their second challenge of the game without even asking for it.

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Manager Carlos Mendoza came running to the field, aggressively arguing, “He did not. He did not tap the helmet.”

But Junior Valentine explained otherwise to him. Both Baty and Mendoza were visibly in dismay. And the manager didn’t feel the need to be modest. He straight up said, “That’s bulls–t! He didn’t do it!”

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There wasn’t a chance to overturn it. And the Mets Nation erupted. They couldn’t believe such an obnoxious thing could happen. And technically, that was the first time such a mistake happened since the introduction of ABS in MLB.

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Valentine is not new to making controversial decisions that leave fans and players speechless.

During a Yankees vs Red Sox game in August 2023, New York’s Harrison Bader faced a third strike from Boston’s Nick Pivetta. The four-seam fastball almost went through the center of the strike zone, and Bader started to walk towards the dugout. Much to everyone’s disbelief, Valentine called it a ball. The Yankees were unlucky as ABS wasn’t available back then.

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The official did it again in May 2024 in a White Sox-Orioles matchup. While Chicago’s dramatic four-run 9th inning almost clinched a victory. Valentine was at third base when he made a strange interference call on Andrew Vaughn. That controversial move ended the game instantly and killed the White Sox’s chance at a comeback.

The Mets somehow managed to overcome the appalling decision on Wednesday, finally winning 3-2 in extra innings. But that didn’t subdue the noise around Valentine as the MLB community flooded the internet with harsh criticism.

Controversial challenge decision sparks fan accusation against Valentine

“Lmao, this is ridiculous. Ump clearly just wanted to be a d–k and burn the challenge. Helmet tap was nowhere near his head. MLB needs to fix this clown show,” one fan wrote.

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The nature of the call was so bad that some fans found it hilariously frustrating. And their frustration went beyond one individual. The ABS Challenge system was introduced to help the players against incorrect calls made by the umpires. But instances such as this void the whole point of the technology.

“Umps burning challenges to regain late-inning decision-making. Who woulda thought,” commented another user.

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The Mets had already lost their first challenge earlier in the game. During the top of the third inning, catcher Luis Torrens unsuccessfully challenged a ‘ball’ call while Christian Scott was pitching. They were saving their final one for the late game. And the umpire’s decision made a waste of it. That’s why people are accusing Valentine of trying to manipulate the scores by ruining the challenge.

“Calls this bad need to result in a suspension without pay. That’s terrible,” a fan echoed what thousands of fans have been urging for.

Accountability for the umpires.

The same noise has been circulating about CB Bucknor for some time. He has made some bizarre mistakes and has recorded a 92.8% accuracy this season. Harry Wendelstedt has been called one of the worst umpires, prompting fans to call for some form of punishment. Unfortunately, the MLB has yet to respond to such appeals.

“At least check with the other umps. FFS, he didn’t get anywhere near the top of his helmet!” read one comment.

According to the rules, the other umpires can’t interfere with the umpire who decided on a play unless asked to. And the umpire who decided the first place can consult the other officials if a manager appeals against his ruling.

In this case, Mendoza didn’t go for a manager’s challenge because it was a ball/strike call. And the phantom ABS challenge was so inconceivable that people still wonder why Valentine didn’t feel the need to discuss the call with the others.

That’s why another fan said, “I feel like the umps are fu-ing this up on purpose.”

Brett Baty tried to tell the umpire that he didn’t tap his helmet even before Valentine announced the same over the mic. Mendoza tried to convince him of the same. But the way he stuck to his decision made it unjustifiable for the fans.

Hence the accusations. And Junior Valentine isn’t a historically bad official. He has 94.6% accuracy and 95.8% consistency this season. But it’s true that whenever he has made a mistake, he has been incredibly weird.