MLB Umpires in Unwanted Spotlight As Yankees Star’s Wife Takes Subtle Shot With Bold Halloween Look

Gerrit Cole’s Tommy John surgery in March sidelined him, keeping him out of action well into next season—a significant blow to the Yankees. Meanwhile, one vocal figure on social media has become increasingly known in baseball circles for calling out inconsistencies behind home plate. That voice belongs to the wife of one of baseball’s most famous pitchers this season. While Carlos Rodón has compiled an 18-9 record with a 3.09 ERA, the Yankees’ longest title drought since 1979—16 seasons without a World Series win—means every pitch, call, and missed strike zone decision is crucial in the Bronx.

Ashley Rodón’s Halloween message this year hinted at more than holiday cheer. Her social media post saying, “Happy Halloween! Round 1, the best pic we could get,” came at a time when frustrations with MLB officiating are mounting, suggesting she believes umpiring inconsistencies deserve more attention. Throughout the season, she’s tracked specific moments she felt umpires erred or presented inconsistent strike zones, using detailed pitch-tracking data to back her claims.

One notable instance was her criticism of home plate umpire Bill Miller during a third-inning game against the Angels. Posting pitch placement images on X.com, she wrote, “I feel like I haven’t complained in a while, but good grief. The extra pitches because of the missed calls are killing me.” Her frustration stemmed from borderline pitches being called incorrectly, forcing her husband to throw more pitches and potentially impacting his effectiveness.

Further criticism arose after the Yankees’ series in Houston against the Astros. Rodón voiced her aggravation on social media with comments like, “The zone is absolutely horrendous, the entire series. GESH.” She followed up with, “WHAT THE HELL IS WRONG WITH THIS CREW?” and “How are you supposed to know what the zone is as a hitter… zero consistency at all.” These posts mirror growing frustrations among players and families as they navigate what they see as erratic strike zone management all season. While it’s unclear if her Halloween post contains a deeper message, it fits with her pattern of highlighting officiating inconsistencies that negatively affect her husband’s performance.

Yankees turn to Ryan Yarbrough to shore up injury-ravaged rotation

The umpiring woes Ashley Rodón has spotlighted emphasize a broader challenge the New York Yankees face beyond the men in blue. The team is grappling with a significant injury crisis that threatens their 2026 championship aspirations. Cole’s Tommy John surgery in March means he won’t return until well into next season, despite the Yankees investing in Max Fried to bolster their starting rotation.

Carlos Rodón’s upcoming surgery to remove loose bodies and a bone spur in his elbow exacerbates the rotation’s strain, forcing him to miss the start of the season. This situation creates a critical gap that the Yankees cannot afford, necessitating immediate fixes. Ryan Yarbrough emerges as a valuable candidate. Last season, Yarbrough showcased versatility by effectively shifting between reliever and starter roles. However, an oblique injury in June sidelined him for a stretch.

Imago Credit: MLB.com

MLB insider Joel Sherman underscores Yarbrough’s dual capability as invaluable: “The Yanks could look to plug in a starter to cover innings early who has the ability to flip to the pen if the Yankees’ rotation ever gets whole. Yarbrough is capable of filling that slot if the Yankees go that way.” Sherman also points out Yarbrough’s market appeal, adding, “There are not many other pitchers on the open market that can fill both roles, and he would not cost the club too much either.”

Financially, Yarbrough fits the Yankees’ budgetary needs. Spotrac reports he is poised to sign a one-year, $2.2 million contract—roughly matching his previous deal with the team. His 4.36 ERA over 64 innings masks his true value, as one poor outing in June against Boston inflated his numbers with eight earned runs over four innings. Yarbrough presents a cost-effective, practical solution as the Yankees seek to navigate injuries while staying financially prudent.