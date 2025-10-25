MLB Umpires Suspected of Blue Jays Bias as Controversial World Series Calls Outrage America

Remember when the Blue Jays’ George Springer called out the umpires during the ALDS? He said, “If they want New York to win, just tell me and give it to them already.” He was furious over what he thought were blown strike and ball calls that went against Toronto.

Well, now in the ongoing Game 1 of the World Series, the Blue Jays are the ones at the receiving end. This time, fans are saying the calls are going their way. And once again, it’s those questionable strike calls stirring things up. And with the series already being a fiery U.S.-vs.-Canada showdown, it didn’t take long for American fans to explode online over the perceived favoritism.

“INVESTIGATE THIS UMPIRE @FBI,” one fan commented via X.

There’ve been a few blown calls from the umpires tonight, and the biggest ones came on those high pitches from Blue Jays pitchers, especially Trey Yesavage, that were called strikes. Dodgers fans are furious, especially since similar high pitches from Blake Snell were ruled as balls.

To make things worse, there was also a low pitch from Toronto’s Seranthony Dominguez to Teoscar Hernandez that was clearly below the strike zone. Hernandez wisely let it go, but the umpire still called it a strike, leading to another out. So, for a moment, it looked like Hernandez might say something, but he held back, and the next batter stepped in as if nothing had happened.

However, the question is whether the error calls are biased towards the Blue Jays. Traditionally, MLB has been accused of bias toward the East Coast teams. Hence, the allegation against the Blue Jays, which occurred too in the World Series, is unique and unheard of in the league before. But for the Dodgers fans, it’s daylight robbery, and their social media chatter is just piling on the heat.

Umpires get called out for the Blue Jays’ bias

Guess what, there are a few wrong calls that all went against the Dodgers in the ongoing game. For example, in the 3rd, a pitch way down the strike zone against Shohei Ohtani is called a strike. “Umpire is awful, 7 calls against the Dodgers so far at the plate,” one fan said. In such an important game as the World Series, blowing up calls so many times surely calls for an improvement. “What is this umpire looking at?!?! So many pitches in the strike zone called balls,” another added.

What’s surprising is that a few wide pitches by Blake Snell were called balls. These all went for strikes when the Dodgers were at bat. “I’m curious to see the umpire report this game cuz it seems like the strike zone has been wider while the Dodgers have been batting,” another user wonders about the strike calls. A cent of deviation from the strike zone when the Dodgers are at the mound and a strike is called a ball. In contrast, those are strikes with the Jays at the mound. “Snell vs umpire and Blue Jays????” another added.

“Will Little is the home plate umpire for Game 1 tonight. If that name looks familiar, it’s because John Gibbons had this interaction with him several years ago.” If you remember back in 2017, Blue Jays then-manager John Gibbons got ejected after making some comments from the dugout. Just two pitches before that, he had been in home plate umpire Will Little’s ear, letting him know exactly what he thought about the strike zone, all because of some questionable calls.

Fast forward to today, and guess what? Will Little is once again behind the plate. Hence, for some fans, he’s got a reputation for controversial calls, and it’s not necessarily about favoring the Blue Jays. The pattern’s just flipped; last time, his decisions went against Toronto; this time, it’s the Dodgers feeling the sting.