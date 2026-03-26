MLB Uses 2028 Olympics Excuse to Back Out of Blue Jays Commitment as 35-Year Wait Lingers

In the last 35 years, the Toronto Blue Jays have won two World Series titles, made multiple postseason runs, and renovated and renamed their home ground. But the Midsummer Classic has escaped the city and the Rogers Centre every time. But then, the Blue Jays built hopes for a new season, but MLB is not keen on helping them.

The last time Toronto hosted the All-Star Games was in 1991, when the Rogers Centre was still called the SkyDome. Last season at the All-Star games in Atlanta, the MLB Commissioner, Rob Manfred, ignited Toronto’s hopes for hosting in the near future. Blue Jays CEO Mark Shapiro was reportedly feeling “optimistic” about it as well. But according to Sportsnet’s Ben Nicholson-Smith, the Blue Jays are not hosting the All-Star games anytime soon.

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“Mark Shapiro says MLB has told Blue Jays they aren’t on the immediate list for an All-Star Game. Mentioned the 28 LA Olympics as a factor but declined to speculate on timeline for when ASG would return. ‘It’s been put, frankly, on hold,’ Shapiro said. ‘Things have pushed it back,’” wrote Nicholson-Smith on X.

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The Blue Jays were the front-runners for hosting the July 13 game in 2028, till they were not anymore. While reportedly bidding for the 2027 All-Star Game, the organization now cited the 2028 Summer Olympics scheduled to be held in Los Angeles as one of the driving factors for the apparent decline.

According to MLB.com, the 2028 Olympic baseball tournament will be held at Dodger Stadium from July 13-19. Manfred had stated in February that it would be an extended All-Star break.

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Though there is no official confirmation, perhaps due to the schedule of Olympic baseball, a separate All-Star game will not be arranged.

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The Philadelphia Phillies will host this season’s All-Star game in mid-July, followed by the Chicago Cubs next season.

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Per reports, the San Francisco Giants’ Oracle Park was another contender against Toronto.

According to The Athletic in 2025, Manfred had remarked, “Obviously, they’re kind of perking up to the top of the list based on time. I’d like to be back in Toronto.”

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Yet his commitment remains unfulfilled as MLB failed to provide a future date for Toronto’s turn.

For 35 years, Toronto has waited, and they will likely continue to wait some more to bring back the Midsummer Classic to the city. The All-Star weekend is not just about hosting a match, but it also impacts the host city.

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Beyond the Blue Jays: Impact of All-Star weekend on the host city

The All-Star game is held on July 13 every year, played between the top MLB players divided into two teams, the National League and the American League.

Other than the All-Star game itself, the event includes the Home Run Derby, All-Star Futures Game, All-Star Legends and Celebrity Softball Game, the MLB draft, and the HBCU Swingman Classic.

With so many events, the Midsummer Classic brings baseball fans and spectators from different places to the host city, ensuring a surge in tourism. It acts as an economic boost, with tickets to the event being sold out and tourists crowding shops, diners, hotels, etc.

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Reporters and media personnel also crowd the host city and inadvertently promote it. It gives the city a positive boost.

The Blue Jays’ current roster boasts multiple All-Star players in 2026. Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Alejandro Kirk, Bo Bichette, Kevin Gausman, and George Springer are some of them.

These All-Star players on the active roster have been finalized for Opening Day this season.

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Meanwhile, the Blue Jays will start the season on March 27 against the Athletics.