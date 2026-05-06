MLB Veteran Calls Out Yankees’ “Organizational Failure” as Anthony Volpe’s Future Hangs in Balance

“Running it back” doesn’t mean the Yankees have the same mindset as 2025, safeguarding Anthony Volpe even after his league-leading 19 errors. While they optioned their shortstop to Triple-A on Sunday, one MLB veteran saw this entire saga as a fault on the Yankees’ end.

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Former utility player Xavier Scruggs called out the Yankees, “Playing through a partial labrum tear in your non-throwing shoulder isn’t toughness, it’s organizational failure,” pointing to how Volpe played the entire 2025 season “compromising” because “the Yankees needed their future now.”

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Volpe was constantly compared with the Yankee legend, Derek Jeter, following his 22 games in Triple-A and then, getting promoted to MLB as a 21-year-old rookie. The expectation was he will “produce” at that level of hype.

In 2022, split between Double-A Somerset and Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, he became the first minor league player since Andruw Jones in 1996 to record 20+ home runs and 50+ stolen bases in a single season. But per Scruggs, “the mental side” wasn’t built for Volpe.

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“The mental performance work has to happen alongside the physical, not after. Not when it’s already too late. We rush these guys because we need stars immediately. But development doesn’t care about our timelines. This is not Volpe’s failing. This is the system failing him. And if we don’t start protecting the process instead of chasing the product, we’re gonna keep breaking kids who deserved better.”

While his rookie season was up to the expectations, as he became the first Yankee to record a 20-homer/20-steal season as a rookie, finishing with 21 HRs and 24 SBs. Even with a .209/.283/.383 slash line, his defense was elite, winning Gold Glove as the first Yankees rookie shortstop. Yet, the errors stood at 17 in 157 games with 15 Defensive Runs Saved (DRS).

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His 2024 season was equally promising, with an improved BA of .243 and serving as a key leadoff hitter. There was even a grand slam moment for him in the World Series Game 4 against the Los Angeles Dodgers. But all that hype started to wear off in 2025.

Anthony Volpe’s batting average dropped to .212, with 19 homers, and 72 RBIs. Defensively, he was worse, committing 19 errors and recording a .963 fielding percentage. His 73.3% strikeout rate stood as the worst ever in a Division Series with at least 15 plate appearnces.

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Seeing all that, not just Scruggs, who himself spent 7 years in the minor league before making his MLB debut, even several diehards feel the Yankees could’ve handled the whole Volpe situation better.

Imago May 22, 2025, Bronx, New York, USA: In a 1-0 win in the Bronx, the New York Yankees secured the series sweep over the Texas Rangers on May 22, 2025. Pictured is Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe, 11, who went 1 for 3. Bronx USA – ZUMAs325 20250522_zsp_s325_075 Copyright: xJessxStilesx

They could’ve sent him down to the minors a year back so that he could ‘learn’ to be the player and ‘earn’ his way back.

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During the offseason, reports of his shoulder injury throughout the season started making its rounds. Medical updates confirmed he required surgery and would miss early 2026. But Aaron Boone dismissed all the speculations, saying the injury did not affect performance during the season.

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While that shut down the whole injury narrative, this is why Xavier Scruggs argued that the organization failed Volpe by prioritizing team needs over players’ health.

In his absence, the team went with José Caballero as their starting shortstop.

He is batting .261 with four homers, 12 RBIs and 13 stolen bases, which is league-leading. His .725 OPS is definitely proving to be an upgrade for the club, especially when Volpe batted .250 (11-for-44) in 13 minor league rehabilitation games, mostly for Double-A Somerset at the end of 20-day rehab assignment.

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Given the NYY’s stance this season and their depth, Aaron Boone wanted “[Volpe] to have the best chance to be successful,” and decided to sent him down.

As Aaron Judge put it, “It’s good to be urgent, because us as players, we’re up there fighting for our lives every single day. We’re trying to win every single ballgame. So to see it from the management side, where it’s like, ‘Hey, we’re not gonna mess around here with some moves, we’re gonna do whatever’s best for the team,’ you appreciate seeing that as a player.”

That urgency is not just with Anthony Volpe.

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The Yankees have demoted Luis Gil and promoted Elmer Rodríguez before Carlos Rodón’s impending return. A struggling Ryan McMahon is with the team on a short leash with Amed Rosario producing at the plate. Despite resigning veteran Paul Goldschmidt, the Yanks have given Ben Rice consistent at-bats against southpaws. Plus, designating Randal Grichuk for assignment, which, along with Giancarlo Stanton’s calf injury, created a lane for Jasson Domínguez to be their fourth outfielder and DH.

Evidently, with “Caballero rolling,” Volpe will have to prove himself this time to get the call-up. Analyst Chris Kirschner described the move as the strongest move yet, showing urgency within the organization.

And the 25-year-old has more competition to work through than just Caballero.

With the move to minors, what future does Anthony Volpe have with the Yankees?

Instead of an MLB return, Anthony Volpe was sent to Scranton Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, following his nine inning shortstop rehab game for the Somerset Patriots played during the 20-day rehab assignment.

Many view this decision as sudden and emotionally difficult for Volpe. Meanwhile, the Yankees shifted their focus toward a winning lineup and shortstop performance with more stability.

“The bottom line is, things have to happen, not necessarily all on his end, to open up a spot, whenever that is. That’s major league sports, and when you have a lot of good players and competition, that’s the reality,” noted Aaron Boone.

Now, if Caballero gets hurt now, Volpe will probably get a call-up because of his major league experience. But what if that happens in June?

The decision will come down to who is playing better at Triple-A.

The competition starts from prospect George Lombard Jr.

Brian Cashman has laready mentioned that Lombard’s glove is MLB-ready. He only needs some fine-tuning on the bat.

He started the season exceptionally well for AA Somerset, batting over .300 with 4 home runs and a 1.009 OPS through early April, earning a promotion to AAA. The soon-to-be 21-year-old has developed into a power-speed threat. But there’s more than Lombard Jr.

In case someone in the infield gets hurt, the Yankees have Oswaldo Cabrera, who can go all over. He is also in line to get called up before Volpe for a utility role.

Cabrera has played 3B, 2B, 1B, SS, and both corner outfield spots. His 2024 season saw career highs, starting primarily at 3B while maintaining solid utility value, with a career .234 MLB batting average (201-for-858) and 20 home runs. In 105 at-bats this seaon in Triple-A, he’s had 22 hits with 12 runs, 9 RBIs, and 2 homers.

As the skipper has pointed out, making a decision what’s best for the club and Volpe has also clarified that he’s ready to go, he will definitely have to prove himself through the “process.”

The Yankees won 24 of 35 games with Caballero contributing with both bat and glove.

Boone said that it was about current needs and not player reputations. He kept reiterating that Volpe must improve offensive consistency if he wants to get back on the team.

Volpe could shift to second or third base in the future or even become a utility player. Or he could also be traded with the St. Louis Cardinals’ Jojo Romero. But then again, these are mostly rumors.

After the demotion, Aaron Judge reached out and spoke with Volpe for thirty to forty minutes. The captain described Volpe as a close teammate and supported him during this emotional moment. He is even confident that Anthony will be “back up here helping us win a lot of ballgames down the stretch. When that day comes, I know he’s gonna be ready.”