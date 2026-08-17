MLB Veteran Who Risked His Career With Surgery That Changed Players’ Recovery Dies at 83

“It felt as if I had left my arm someplace else. It was as if my body continued to go forward and my left arm had just flown out to right field, independent of the rest of me.”

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Tommy John described the terrifying moment when, after throwing a fastball, he suffered a devastating injury to his left elbow in 1974, and it appeared to be the end of his career. Though that wasn’t enough to stop him, he took a chance on a revolutionary procedure that not only allowed him to continue winning games for another 14 seasons but also transformed baseball.

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John underwent ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) reconstruction in 1974 and returned to the mound in 1976. He went on to achieve 288 wins and 2,245 strikeouts before retiring in 1989. Now, as the entire baseball community mourns his passing, people aren’t simply remembering a great pitcher. They are paying homage to a player who told Dr. Frank Jobe, “You’re a great doctor, and I believe in you. But you’re wrong. I will come back,” when the team physician thought he would never throw another pitch.

Thomas Edward John Jr. was born in Terre Haute, Indiana, on May 22, 1943. He was excellent in both baseball and basketball as a student. After he graduated in 1961, several schools recruited him for basketball, but it was Cleveland scout Johnny Schulte who was bedazzled with John’s curveball, and the club signed him that year at the age of 18.

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The day he first left for his pitching job, his old man told him something that has been etched in his mind:

“Good luck, Tommy. Just remember one thing: whether you make it big in the big leagues or you don’t, you’ll always just be Tommy John from Terre Haute, Indiana.”

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The lefty joined the Dodgers in 1972 after spending a couple of years with Cleveland and seven seasons with the Chicago White Sox. Just two years later, in 1974, he suffered a devastating injury that had many believing his career was over. But after team physician Dr. Frank Jobe performed a revolutionary four-hour procedure on Sept. 25, 1974, John refused to give up on his career.

“You did an excellent job inside my arm. Now it’s up to me,” he told the doctor. “I know how much pain my body can stand – and it’s quite a bit. And I know how hard I can work, and if it takes 18 hours a day, I’ll do it. I will come back.”

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And he did.



Tommy John recorded 164 wins and earned three All–Star selections after the surgery. He was also the runner-up for the Cy Young Award twice. His incredible achievement through 14-years after the UCL reconstruction changed the definition of the surgery. Instead of its original name, the surgery has been renamed Tommy John Surgery (or simply TJ), and has redefined the game for pitchers.

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Jacob deGrom, for example, created history by becoming the first pitcher to win a Cy Young Award after the surgery. In fact, many other prominent pitchers, from Shohei Ohtani to Tarik Skubal, from Chris Sale to Jonny Venters, achieved incredible success after the surgery. But John was the first to show the world that it was possible.

Beyond the diamond, he is remembered as kind and friendly. Back in 1981, reporter covering UNC found him exceptionally chatty.

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Tommy John had quite a long and unscheduled interview with Chip Alexander. He discussed almost everything from his childhood days to his career-saving surgery. This was quite incredible for a person who was once prevented from giving his high-school valedictory address because of his stuttering problem.

The person who immortalized a surgery and transformed one of the biggest setbacks into a success story in baseball passed away on August 15, 2026. He is survived by his children and wife. The legend had been suffering from bladder cancer since 2024 and was put in hospice care. He developed Guillain-Barré Syndrome after a long fight with COVID-19 and ultimately lost the battle at the age of 83.