MLB World Breaks Character to Defend Bo Bichette After 3B Debut Play Raises Eyebrows

Bichette, the Mets’ new third baseman, was officially introduced at a press conference last week. Corey Sipkin for the NY POST

Bichette, the Mets’ new third baseman, was officially introduced at a press conference last week. Corey Sipkin for the NY POST

Since joining the Mets, Bo Bichette has been in the spotlight for reasons fans didn’t hope for. From the start, there was doubt about whether he could handle the move to third base. Those concerns only grew as his defensive struggles became more noticeable, and things really boiled over after a rough practice session in which he struggled to field ground balls.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

A lot of fans were already jumping to the conclusion that the Mets had wasted $126 million on him.

ADVERTISEMENT

But things felt a little different on Saturday. Bichette finally got his first taste of live action in a Mets uniform, and while the struggles haven’t completely disappeared, the tone around him has shifted. This time, instead of piling on, many fans seemed more willing to defend, giving the slugger a brief break from the usually ruthless MLB fan scrutiny.

“In his first game as a Met, Bo Bichette’s throw pulls first baseman Jose Rojas off the bag, and he can’t complete the tag. Bichette will be playing third base for the first time in his career this season,” Talkin’ Baseball shared via X.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reportedly, Bichette’s first live action with the Mets turned out to be a bit of a mixed bag. The 27-year-old got two at-bats in his debut, but the moment of truth came in the fourth inning. He ranged to his right deep in the corner, made a solid play on a tricky hop, and got the throw to first in time, but it was just off target. The throw pulled Jose Rojas off the bag, the out wasn’t made, and a run came in to score.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Result? The blank faces of Bichette and Rojas conveyed what had gone wrong on the field.

Afterward, though, Bichette admitted “the throw could have been better.” He also pointed out that it’s a new challenge for him, and that he’s been working on that exact play in practice.

ADVERTISEMENT

What stood out, though, was the fans’ reaction afterward. Instead of another wave of criticism, the response was surprisingly calm. Many fans came away feeling that Bichette is showing real signs of improvement. Especially considering he’s learning a position he hasn’t played before in his career. And many are also convinced that even if the defense takes some time to settle, his bat will more than make up for it.

Honestly, it’s not a hard sell. Because any doubts about his offense after an injury-filled 2024 season, when he hit just .225 in 81 games, seem to have faded fast. His bounce-back 2025, highlighted by a .311 average and an .840 OPS, reminded everyone exactly why the Mets were willing to bet big on him in the first place.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans are convinced enough of Bo Bichette

For the fans, the misfield was attributed to both Bichette and Rojas. “Wasn’t even bad tbh, first baseman gotta come up with that,” one fan said. “Wasn’t the best throw, but that’s on the 1B,” added another.

ADVERTISEMENT

Might be that if Rojas had come forward for the ball and tagged the runner in the middle, the run could have been tackled. So yes, while Bichette’s throw was surely off the mark, Rojas could have been more smart here. Ideally, first basemen are expected to come off the bag at times, especially on long throws from third base. And when the throw has some tail on it or pulls them up the line, stepping off the bag to catch it cleanly is often the right move. But again, that’s what spring training season is.

And yes, fans are still hopeful. “This is a perfect play for the bounce pass! Bo will learn and be fine,” one user remarked. “It’s spring training. How did this make talkin’ baseball?” Another added.

Well, there’s really no denying that defense has been a challenge for Bo Bichette. He’s got a below-average glove and finished last season at minus-12 in DRS. But it’s worth remembering that those numbers came while he was playing shortstop. That’s one of the toughest spots on the infield. So, the move to third base could actually end up being a lighter load for him to handle.

ADVERTISEMENT

“That’s what spring training is for…to iron out the kinks,” one fan shared.

That’s why many fans are staying optimistic. They’re hopeful that by Opening Day, Bichette will have shaken off the rust and settled in defensively. In fact, many are more surprised than concerned that a single misplay in a spring training game is even getting this much attention on major media outlets. For them, it feels a bit overblown for March baseball.

Time is still there for Bo Bichette to make a mark!