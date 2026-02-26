MLB World Forgives Fired A’s Announcer Who Gets His Job Back Despite Racial Slur Mistake

For many public figures, a mistake like Glen Kuiper’s is a career-ending event. Yet, three years after being fired for a racial slur, the most surprising voice in his corner isn’t a fellow broadcaster but the very fans who once condemned him.

“The Giants have been wanting to get Glen Kuiper on more and more broadcasts for years. There will be backlash. They should know this. I can’t argue with the backlash (and I know I’ll get people close to Glen very mad at me for saying it again),” San Francisco Standard’s Tim Kawakami shared via X.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2023, Glen Kuiper appeared to utter a racial slur during a live broadcast while talking about a visit to the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum. While he apologized on air shortly after, given MLB’s zero-tolerance stance on racial discrimination, the A’s moved quickly and cut ties with him. Now, fast forward three years, and Kuiper is back behind the mic, this time with the Giants.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, while the public sentiment was strong against Kuiper back in 2023, things are surely taking a turn. As per the latest reports, Kuiper is set to call the Giants’ exhibition game against Team USA on March 3 in Scottsdale on local radio. But without any strong opposition to the news, fans seem to be agreeing to it.

The loud opposition to Kuiper returning to an MLB booth has gone quiet, and if social media is any indication, fans are actually welcoming the veteran announcer back with open arms. And now, there’s more good news for the fans waiting to see Kuiper back in the booth.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

There’s a real possibility that Kuiper would stay with the Giants to call regular-season games for the team as well! Hence, we might see the recognizable voice of Kuiper again in the booth. But where was Kuiper all these days?

Since being fired, Kuiper has been pretty open about wanting a second chance to return to his job, and one obvious spot always seemed to be just across the bay with the Giants. Why? Because his brother, Duane Kuiper, has been a longtime voice of the team. Still, after Glen made a guest appearance during spring training ahead of the 2024 season, both he and the Giants made it clear that he wasn’t part of their broadcast plans.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now that it’s 2026, though, that position appears to be shifting. But what’s really changed isn’t just the Giants’ openness but public sentiment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans are welcoming back Glen Kuiper

Why will anyone, despite their mistakes, not have a second chance? Fans wonder. “Glen is a good guy. I worked with him back when he first started. He deserves another chance,” one fan said. “People make mistakes. Everybody deserves a second chance,” added another.

While the racial slur by Kuiper was surely a mistake, he has served his punishment all these years. Since May 2023, Kuiper has been out of MLB in every way and has been working on his own YouTube channel, analyzing the Giants’ games.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pete Rose was also suspended from MLB for betting charges, but MLB reinstated him posthumously recently. So, why not Kuiper?

Fans are surely not standing behind him for his mistake but rallying for another chance. “He’s a good man who made a mistake. 2nd chances in life are a good thing. I wish him luck,” another fan agrees.

“Glen’s removal is bullshit… he’s a great broadcaster, and the A’s wanted to dump his salary,” one fan even accused the A’s of removing Kuiper in 2023. “Glad he is back on the air. He is very knowledgeable,” another added.

ADVERTISEMENT

There could be any economic reasons behind the A’s move. But let’s be honest, public sentiment was high against Kuiper that time. And adding MLB’s strict policy, the A’s might have had no other chance to continue with him. But does that degrade Kuiper’s broadcasting skills? No.

Notably, Kuiper built his reputation on being rock-solid in high-pressure moments. Be it during walk-off hits, late-inning drama, or playoff-race games, his calls were clean and energetic and never tried to overshadow the play. He was also praised for letting the moment breathe instead of forcing hype. So, now that Glen Kuiper is back with the Giants this time, let us all relive and enjoy the show.