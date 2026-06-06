MLB World in Mourning as Ex-Braves Star and Manager Passes Away at 91

MLB loses yet another legend as the Atlanta Braves’ former manager, coach, and player, Eddie Haas, passed away on June 4 at 91. Last month, the Braves hired their Hall of Fame manager Bobby Cox. While Haas was not as decorated, he was associated with the organization in every role possible. With a baseball career spanning 50 years, Haas’ demise ends the last connection of the Braves with their 1958 NL Pennant Champion team.

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“Paducah, KY native and baseball legend Eddie Haas passed away on Thursday at the age of 91. Haas spent 50 years in professional baseball as a player, manager, scout, and executive. He played in the MLB with the Chicago Cubs and Milwaukee Braves and became manager for the Atlanta Braves during the 1985 season,” WPSD Local 6’s Adam Wells shared via X.

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Born in Paducah, KY, on May 26, 1935, Haas started his baseball journey with the Chicago Cubs. He made his MLB debut at 22 as a left-handed hitter, but the Cubs traded him to the Braves (then the Milwaukee Braves) after his rookie season. In his rookie season, he batted .208 and scored 1 run in 14 games. However, Haas’ MLB career didn’t last long, and his playing career was limited to 55 games till 1960. He scored just 1 homer at .243 in his career.

To evaluate Haas’ influence with the Braves, his stats as a player would not be enough. After retiring as a player, he managed and coached in the Braves’ minor league system. From 1965 to 1973 and from 1978 to 1984, Haas was in the minors. He was then further promoted as the Braves’ manager in 1985, replacing Joe Torre.

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Apart from the Braves, Haas was also associated with the Montreal Expos and Boston Red Sox as their assignment scout.

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“Eddie Haas managed the Richmond Braves for part of the 1968 season and again from 1981 until he was brought up to the MLB staff near the end of the 1984 season. His 351 managerial wins are the most in the modern era of Richmond professional baseball history,” one fan referred to Haas’ managerial excellence in the minors.

“Eddie Haas is still with us,” one more user added. Considering how Haas contributed to the game even beyond his limited playing career, he became a part of the ecosystem, not just for the Braves. For the Braves, though, Haas was the last living member of their 1958 NL Pennant-winning team. 2026 proves to be a cruel year in taking away some of the legendary names from the Braves.

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The Braves have lost a few legendary names in 2026

While the fans are mourning for Haas, Bob Horner also recently passed away. He was the No. 1 overall pick in the 1978 MLB Draft and a beloved Braves power hitter who passed away on May 26 at the age of 68. He built an unforgettable career, famously skipping the minor leagues to jump directly to the majors and famously hitting four home runs in a single game.

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Contrary to Haas, Horner was more decorated during his playing career. For instance, despite only playing in 89 games during his debut season, he blasted 23 home runs to win the 1978 National League Rookie of the Year Award .

Bobby Cox died on May 9 at the age of 84. He managed the Braves to 14 consecutive division titles, five National League pennants, and the 1995 World Series championship. And now, with Haas, 2026 took away some of the biggest names of the Braves. As baseball misses Haas, we pray for his departed soul.