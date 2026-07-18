MLB World in Mourning as Mets’ First All-Star Starter & Dodgers Veteran Loses Cancer Battle at 85

“Some folks gave their bodies to science. I gave mine to baseball.” That is how Ron Hunt once described his professional baseball career. And now, days after Juan Soto represented the New York Mets in the 96th Midsummer Classic, the club mourned the loss of its first All-Star starter, Ron Hunt. He was 85 at the time of his passing and had been battling multiple illnesses, including Parkinson’s disease and cancer. Fans have since poured in with prayers and tributes as they mourn the loss of a baseball legend.

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Hunt began his big league career in 1963, when the newly formed Mets acquired him from the Milwaukee Braves. As a 22-year-old rookie, Hunt became the Mets’ starting second baseman and spent the first four seasons of his career in Queens. It is the same position he played when he started as an All-Star in 1964. Following his passing, the Mets announced the heartbreaking loss through their official X handle.

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“We are saddened to share the news of the passing of Ron Hunt,” the Mets wrote on X. “Hunt, a Met from 1963 through 1966, was the first player to start an All-Star game in franchise history. We send our condolences to his friends and family.”

In his first season with the Mets, Hunt finished second to Pete Rose in the NL Rookie of the Year voting. Never a huge slugger, the Mets’ 2B hit 10 of his 39 career home runs that year, alongside 42 RBI. Hunt scripted franchise history when he became the first Met to hit a home run at Shea Stadium in April 1964. He repeated the act a few months later during the 1964 All-Star Game.

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After the Mets, Hunt joined the Los Angeles Dodgers for the 1967 season, then followed it up with the San Francisco Giants and the Montreal Expos before he retired in 1974. After his retirement, Hunt’s slash line read .273/.368/.347 for a .715 OPS with 39 homers and 370 RBI.

But the numbers above belie what made Hunt unique: his playing style and his remarkable ability to get hit by pitches. As Hunt opted to stand almost over the middle of the plate, it left him more vulnerable to HBP, but the infielder was not bothered. In his 12 years as a baseball player, Hunt got hit 243 times in total.

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Hunt, who was in hospice care for the last few days of his life, is survived by his wife Jackie, daughter Tracy, and son Ron Jr. Fans have sent their condolences to the family.

MLB fans mourn Ron Hunt’s passing

“Ron Hunt was my favorite Met of all time. He would do anything to get on base. My first uniform had a 33 on it for my idol. I even wore 33 when I played softball. Ron, please RIP. I only have great memories of you!” wrote a devoted fan on X.

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Ron Hunt’s tendency to get hit by pitches sent him to base often. He recorded an impressive .368 OBP in his career. He wore jersey number 33 for the majority of his time in the MLB.

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“First Mets player to homerun at old Shea Stadium,” another fan noted his achievement.

Hunt homered twice at Shea Stadium, the first one being against the Cubs in April 1964. He did it again in the same year during the All-Star Game.

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One fan commented, “Hit by all those pitches and lived to be 85…resilient guy!”

Hunt is a record holder when it comes to being frequently hit by pitches. In 1971, he was struck 51 times during a single season, a number unmatched in modern-day baseball. These HBPs spiked his OBP to .402 that year.

“Rest in peace, Mr Ron “HBP” Hunt. 243 times in a 12-year career. Also played for Montreal Expos,” wrote one user.

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Hunt spent his last three-plus seasons with the Montreal Expos before the St. Louis native went to the Cardinals to retire.