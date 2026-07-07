MLB World in Mourning as Phillies All-Star & Yankees Veteran Passes Away at 73

Life is fleeting, and so are the times we get to experience a player’s excellence. This weekend, baseball fans were left to mourn and process the saddening news of former reliever Al Holland’s passing. Surrounded by family, the veteran breathed his last on Saturday. Following Holland’s death, tributes from his former clubs came pouring in.

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Al Holland was 73 when he breathed his last, leaving behind a decade of legacy in MLB. Debuting with the Pittsburgh Pirates in 1977, Holland spent ten seasons in the big leagues. He pitched in relief for multiple franchises, including the Philadelphia Phillies, San Francisco Giants, and the New York Yankees. Following his passing, the Phillies expressed their condolences on X.

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“The Phillies are saddened to learn of the passing of Al Holland, who spent parts of three seasons with the club from 1983-85,” the club wrote on its official X handle. “As a dominant closer, Al was an integral part of the team’s winning the National League pennant in 1983 and was an All-Star in 1984. The club and fans are forever grateful for his contributions and the legacy he leaves behind in Philadelphia. We extend our heartfelt condolences to Al’s family, friends, and former teammates at this difficult time.”

When Holland retired in 1987, the big league closer had an impressive career under his belt. He held a 2.98 ERA with a 34-30 record in 384 games. He has 78 saves to his name.

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An alumnus of North Carolina A&T State University, Holland established himself as a major leaguer with the San Francisco Giants. From 1979 to 1982, he made 54 relief appearances and finished seventh in the 1980 NL Rookie of the Year. The Giants have also paid their respects to Holland and sent condolences to his close ones.

He was ultimately traded to the Phillies in 1983. Though his time with the Phillies was short, he developed into a traditional closer in Philadelphia. Holland was crucial for the team, helping them win the 1983 NLCS. Against the Dodgers, he saved Game 1 and Game 4 during their pennant-winning run. Holland ended his MLB career in 1987 wearing the Yankees’ pinstripes.

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In 2015, Holland was inducted into the National College Baseball Hall of Fame. He is survived by his wife, Mary, and three children.

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MLB fans remember Al Holland

Following Holland’s passing, one fan wrote, “Great reliever & a beloved & integral part of the Phillies family in the early eighties! Prayers to his loved ones. May Al RIP!”

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Another remembered his trademark phrase, “‘Give me the effin ball!’ RIP”

Fans also shared pieces of what they remembered about Holland’s era.

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A fan wrote, “I remember when he was traded to the Phillies. Rest in Peace.”

Another fan shared a token of his dominance, writing, “I remember a Jack Buck interview of Al following a Giants win over the Cardinals (I live in Tennessee, so I had to follow the Giants via opponents’ broadcasts.) Al said of his fastball, ‘Here it is, man. If you can hit that, you got it.’ Most guys couldn’t hit it.”

On a lighter note, one user commented, “Rest in peace, Al, your curveball will be missed more than the Giants’ Wi‑Fi on a rainy day.”

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Al Holland’s breath may have stopped, but his contribution to baseball will continue living in fans’ memories.