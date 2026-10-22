MLB World In Mourning As Reds’ World Series Champion Passes Away At 63

The final out of the 1990 World Series remains one of the Cincinnati Reds’ most memorable championship moments. Former first baseman Todd Benzinger was at the center of that historic play, creating a lasting connection with Reds fans that extended well beyond the field.

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Todd Benzinger died on Wednesday at the age of 63, the Cincinnati Reds announced on Thursday. The former first baseman remained connected to the Cincinnati baseball community after his playing career, attending team events and coaching young players.

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“The Cincinnati Reds are saddened by the passing of former first baseman and 1990 World Series champion Todd Benzinger,” the Cincinnati Reds posted on X. “Todd will be remembered with great affection and gratitude for his place in one of the most memorable chapters in Reds history. Our deepest condolences go out to his family, friends, former teammates and all who knew and loved him.”

Benzinger grew up in Ohio after being born in Dayton, Kentucky, and began his professional journey when the Boston Red Sox picked him in the fourth round of the 1981 draft. His major league career spanned nine seasons, from 1987 through 1995, during which he played for five teams: Boston, Cincinnati, Kansas City, Los Angeles and San Francisco.

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He played for his hometown Reds from 1989 to 1991. During the 1990 championship season, the right-handed-hitting first baseman shared playing time at the position with left-handed hitter Hal Morris.

Cincinnati finished first in the National League West and went on to defeat the heavily favored Oakland Athletics in a four-game World Series sweep. On October 20, 1990, Benzinger caught Carney Lansford’s popup in foul territory behind first base to record the final out of Game 4.

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Benzinger’s former teammate Barry Larkin, a Hall of Fame shortstop who played alongside him for three seasons, told MLB.com that his death came as a shock.

“I saw him at an event this past summer in Cincinnati and he looked good. It’s kind of a shock out of nowhere,” Larkin said, adding that he felt deeply for Benzinger’s family and his young children.

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After retiring as a player, Benzinger continued contributing to baseball in the Cincinnati area. He regularly attended Reds events, including Reds Caravan, Redsfest and fantasy camp, while also coaching youth baseball. He managed Dayton, then a Single-A affiliate of Cincinnati, from 2009 to 2010.

Although the cause of Benzinger’s death remains unknown, the Reds community mourns the loss of a key member of its 1990 championship team, with fans sharing heartfelt tributes and personal memories of the former first baseman.

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Reds Fans Pay Emotional Tributes to Todd Benzinger After His Passing

Todd Benzinger’s death has brought back memories of his role in the Cincinnati Reds’ 1990 World Series triumph and the personal connections he built with fans. As tributes pour in, supporters are remembering both the championship moment and the man they knew beyond the baseball field.

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“I remember the fly balls that ended the 1975, 1976, and 1990 World Series. Cesar Geronimo (1975), George Foster (1976), and Todd Benzinger (1990). RIP,” one fan wrote, recalling the memorable moments that decided three World Series championships.

“Todd was a great man 🙏🏼❤️,” another fan commented, remembering Benzinger for his character and the personal impression he left on those who knew him.

“This hurts. He just pitched batting practice to our son this summer. God bless you Todd,” a supporter wrote, sharing how recently Benzinger had spent time with their family.

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“He came to some event my sister was invited to. I was in first grade, I don’t remember what it was. But I do remember freaking out that I got to meet a real Cincinnati Reds player. I still have the ball and glove he autographed,” another fan recalled.

The supporter described a childhood encounter that remained memorable years later, with the autographed memorabilia still preserved as a reminder of meeting Benzinger.

“They don’t make them any better than Todd! Great friend, World Champion, great coach, great teacher of the game, great father! Thank you for investing so much of your time with my kids! You will be missed Todd, but never forgotten! Love you!” one supporter wrote.

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The tribute recognized Benzinger’s influence beyond his playing career, particularly his time spent coaching and mentoring younger players.

Benzinger’s passing has left Reds fans heartbroken, but his 1990 championship moment and the kindness he showed to others will keep his memory alive in Cincinnati for years to come.