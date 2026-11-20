A first-round draft pick who once took the mound in the major leagues built his life around baseball before his journey took an unexpected turn. Now, the former MLB pitcher has passed away, bringing a promising life to a tragic end.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Lance Broadway has passed away at the age of 43,” reported SNY.

ADVERTISEMENT

Former MLB pitcher Lance Broadway, who later built a career in acting, has died at 43. Broadway was found Tuesday, November 17, inside an apartment complex stairwell in Dallas, Texas. The Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office lists his manner of death as pending, and no cause has been announced. Police reportedly responded around 6:40 p.m. after receiving a 911 call. The circumstances surrounding his death remain unclear.

Broadway’s journey began in Texas, where he developed into one of college baseball’s promising pitchers. After attending Grand Prairie and Waxahachie high schools, he played for Dallas Baptist before transferring to TCU. At Dallas Baptist, he threw two no-hitters as a freshman. His standout season came in 2005, when he went 15-1 with a 1.62 ERA and 151 strikeouts in 117 innings. Those numbers helped him earn Conference USA Pitcher of the Year and Male Athlete of the Year honors. He was also named a consensus first-team All-American, strengthening his standing ahead of the MLB Draft.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chicago White Sox selected Broadway 15th overall in the 2005 MLB Draft, making him TCU’s highest selection at the time. After the selection, he said, “I am extremely excited. It has been a lifelong dream to play professional baseball. Now here’s my chance.”

He made his major league debut on September 7, 2007, before earning his first win later that month. In his first MLB start against Kansas City on September 27, he delivered six scoreless innings. Broadway allowed two hits and struck out eight batters, giving Chicago a performance to remember. He appeared in 19 games for the White Sox, including two starts, and finished 2-2 with a 4.69 ERA. He recorded 30 strikeouts across 40.1 innings before the club traded him to the New York Mets in 20.

ADVERTISEMENT

Broadway made eight appearances for the Mets, posting a 6.75 ERA and nine strikeouts across 14.2 innings. His major league career ended with 27 appearances, a 2-2 record, a 5.24 ERA, and 39 strikeouts in 55 innings. He later signed with the Toronto Blue Jays organization, but his path was moving beyond baseball.

Broadway began exploring acting in 2010 after taking an improv class. Reflecting on that first experience, he said, “I loved it and stuck with it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Broadway made his film debut in Olympus Has Fallen in 2013, playing Secret Service Agent O’Neil. He later appeared in television projects including Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Lucifer, and Colony. Acting gave him a second career, but baseball remained a defining part of his story.

From two college no-hitters to a first-round selection and a memorable major league start, he reached the sport’s highest level. His career statistics were modest, but his path to the majors reflected years of work and promise. Broadway’s life moved between two demanding professions, leaving behind a story that began on the mound and continued on screen.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lance Broadway away from MLB

After his final MLB season in 2009, Lance Broadway began exploring acting beyond professional baseball. In a 2013 interview, he said he first wanted to explore improv during baseball’s offseason. “I just wanted to go take an improv class,” Broadway recalled during his 2013 interview. The improv course began in January 2011, so a friend suggested acting lessons before then. Acting classes began in November 2010; “I loved it and stuck with it,” he recalled.

ADVERTISEMENT

That interest led to his feature-film debut in the 2013 action thriller Olympus Has Fallen. Broadway played Agent O’Neil, a Secret Service member protecting President Asher, portrayed by Aaron Eckhart. The cast featured Gerard Butler, Morgan Freeman, Angela Bassett and Dylan McDermott in leading roles. That same year, he appeared in True Tales, playing Johnny Brewer in another screen role. Teleios, retitled Beyond the Trek, reached screens in 2017 with Broadway himself playing Commander Linden.

Television later expanded his work, giving him guest roles across comedy, crime and superhero productions. He also played Sean in Saint George (2014), then Grinder in Kevin from Work (2015). His 2016 credits included a Lucifer bodyguard and TAC Team Leader in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. He also played an uncredited UPS worker in one episode of Real Husbands of Hollywood. Colony featured Broadway in 2 episodes, playing Redhat in Commercial and Red Hat Guard #2.

His credits included Devon in the 2015 short film Shattered Reflections, adding another independent role. His screen work covered 10 named productions across film and television between 2013 and 2017. “It was the same feeling as walking into a big-league locker room,” Broadway told ScreenSlam. “I learned so much from these actors, and everyone was so nice,” he said publicly. He advised newcomers to “be seen,” listen carefully, and speak only at the appropriate moment.