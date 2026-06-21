MLB World Reacts Strongly as Juan Soto Stands Unfazed to Phillies Fans’ Vile Heckling

Juan Soto is no stranger to getting heckled by the rival fans. He got the worst taste last year after entering the Yankee Stadium as a Met. However, in a few cases, a face-off with the fans gets so intense that even the best of the league has to keep staring at the fan, putting a notice about his disapproval.

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Call it infamous or not, fans of the Philadelphia Phillies are their extra players working out of the stands. Rival teams entering the Citizens Bank Park not only have to face the Red and White jerseys, but also the 40,000+ fans doing everything to keep them uncomfortable. A fan pulled up the same strategy with Soto on Saturday, but how Soto stared him down makes him the talk of the town.

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“You simply can’t hate Phillies fans enough. Straight-up trash fanbase,” Master Flip shared footage via X.

The footage may seem uncomfortable for a few. A Phillies fan donning a Roy Halladay jersey showing a middle finger with both hands straight at Soto in the outfield. If you find this scene nothing special, the next scene will make you wonder. Soto kept on looking at the fan and stared at him for the whole time. It was only after a few seconds that the fan may have thought to give it a break. He then chose to sit down, but only after a Phillies official said something.

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While Soto has famously hit dramatic home runs against other hecklers in the past, this specific matchup featured intense, back-and-forth reactions from Phillies crowds, who are notorious for giving opposing stars the ultimate “warm welcome.”

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Soto stayed unfazed and didn’t move from his place, nor did he call anyone for help. This is something unfamiliar to those who know Soto closely. Soto always loved to give it back to the bullies. Last year, in a game against the St. Louis Cardinals, a fan kept on jeering, “Overpaid! Overrated!” at Soto. Result? Juan Soto hit a home run in his next at-bat straight at the fan. However, nothing happened on Saturday.

The New York Mets lost the game 15-3, and Soto could only manage 1 hit from his 3 at-bats. However, while Juan Soto chose to keep it low, the Mets fans are not letting it go unanswered. Social media gets flooded with the fans’ strong stance as they call out the fan for his vile act.

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The fans take a strong stance for Juan Soto

Fans wonder if these acts even affect someone like Juan Soto. “That guy certainly showed him. Soto wipes his a– with that guy’s paycheck, and he thinks a little heckling hurts him,” one fan said. Soto has a $765 million contract, the highest in the league. So, the fans wonder if such an act even makes any difference to him. Maybe Soto kept on staring because he was enjoying the show. However, we wonder what would have happened if the fan had come close to Soto.

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“Would love to put him face to face with Soto and see what he does,” another fan added.

There are several examples of MLB players beating out a heckling fan. Remember New York Yankees outfielder Gary Sheffield. Back in 2005, he shoved down a fan with a physical swipe after the fan in the front row reached over and deliberately struck Sheffield in the face. MLB players would thus not leave a bully unanswered if within their range. However, Soto still chose to let it go. Maybe his $765 million contract is too big to get into these fights.

“Imagine being a grown “man” acting like this?” Another user remarked. Fortunately, the incident didn’t escalate, but more maturity is expected from the grown-up fans. While booing the players for their struggle is fine,

making vile remarks or acts just for being a rival player is something that doesn’t go with MLB. Rivalry is the reason MLB is loved by the fans.

It is expected that Citizens Bank Park will welcome the rival teams for a better product. But these acts by certain fans raise a question about whether they need a rival team to compete. “That’s a grown man with no self-control or respect. His chick should be ashamed and embarrassed. Plus, he definitely wouldn’t do that to his face,” another agreed.

“Doesn’t matter who the player is, that’s a d— move,” one more added. No matter whether it’s Juan Soto or anyone else. It doesn’t even matter if it’s a Phillies fan or any other fan base; that act was deplorable. There were several examples of other fan bases also making such a nuisance, but it does affect the fine line between rivalry and mutual respect.