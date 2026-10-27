MLB World Series: Rays Fans Left Fuming as Defensive Meltdown Fuels Brewers’ Rally at Game 3

A replay overturn in the fifth inning, in addition to a few fielding miscues, unraveled the Tampa Bay Rays’ Game 3 hopes. Trailing 0-2 in the series, Rays fans arrived hoping for a fightback, only to watch their team unravel in a disastrous fifth inning. The Milwaukee Brewers unleashed an unprecedented offensive barrage, piling up a record seven two-out hits in a World Series inning, leaving the home crowd in disbelief.

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A string of defensive miscues and costly errors only added to the misery, as the Brewers stormed to a commanding 10-0 lead by the end of the fifth inning. For the Rays’ fans, the game was quickly turning into a humiliation they could hardly have imagined.

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“The Brewers entered this inning up 2-0. They are now ahead, 10-0. They had seven straight hits and scored all eight runs with two outs. And to think, the Rays thought they were out of the inning with no runs until a replay overturned it. This was the Brewers’ piece de resistance,” ESPN’s Jeff Passan shared via X.

The Brewers’ 8-run fifth inning was built on a series of Rays defensive miscues.

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With two outs in the fifth, William Contreras hit a tough ground ball into the hole. Third baseman Junior Caminero made a stop but was left without a clean throw to first base. He attempted a force-play throw to second base. Christian Yelich slid in hard, and though initially called out on the field, a video replay challenge clearly showed he beat the tag.

The call was overturned, loading the bases and preventing the Rays from getting out of the inning unscathed.

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Immediately following the overturned replay, reliever Cam Booser induced a hard-hit ball up the middle from Brice Turang. Shortstop Taylor Walls was caught up by the ball, which deflected off him into shallow center field for a two-run single. It was a play that a standard, crisp Rays defense is expected to convert.

The Rays suffered another costly communication breakdown on a pop fly hit into no-man’s land in left field. The ball dropped safely between the outfielders and shortstop, allowing the relentless Brewers line to keep moving.

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Earlier in the third inning, Victor Mesa Jr. committed a costly outfield blunder that gifted the Brewers their second run. With the Brewers already leading 1–0 and runners on first and second with one out, Contreras lined a single into right field.

Mesa charged the ball to play it on a hop, but the ball carried spin and clanked directly out of his glove. He further lost his balance, adding extra delay to the play. The lead runner, Jake Bauers, had initially put on the brakes and stopped at third base. However, seeing Mesa juggle the ball and stumble, Bauers easily took off again and crossed home plate to make it 2–0.

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Despite benching Jonathan Aranda in an attempt to shore up defense, the Rays’ collapse left fans questioning the team’s fundamentals.

“Can’t imagine being a Rays fan at this game. Very few sports experiences could be worse,” CHGO_Bears’ Adam Hoge said.

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“Imagine being so soft you give up eight runs after they challenge and keep the inning alive. Holy s—,” another fan added. “Nothing has ever been more destroyed in the Trop than the Rays rn,” another reacted.

The combination of the overturned call, bullpen failures, and fielding errors created a perfect storm.

“That replay overturn took the wind out of the Rays’ sails,” one user noted. “The Rays bullpen got 1 out after Peralta left and allowed 6 hits and 5 earned runs. That replay overturn turned into the whole game,” another added.

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It’s not only the Rays’ fielding, but also their bullpen that surrendered 5 runs while recording only 3 strikeouts.

It’s a 0-3 deficit now for the Rays. The Rays must win Game 4 to force a Game 5; any further loss ends their championship hopes.