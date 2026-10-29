MLB World Series Recap: Contreras’ Error, Rays Pro Cries, & More as Brewers Win the Title

For the Tampa Bay Rays, the final out felt like a championship slipping away. For Milwaukee, it was finally theirs. The 2026 Fall Classic delivered both extremes as the Brewers finally conquered their biggest hurdle, clinching their first-ever World Series title with a commanding 4-1 victory over the Rays in Game 5. Yet, even amid Milwaukee’s historic celebrations, the night wasn’t without its nerve-wracking twists. William Contreras committed his first error of the year at a moment that could have changed the game’s complexion, while heartbreak unfolded in the Rays’ dugout as a young outfielder struggled to hold back his tears.

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From a potentially costly defensive mistake to the raw emotions of a championship slipping away, the season’s final game had plenty of drama beyond the scoreboard. The Brewers have their long-awaited crown, the Rays are left to pick up the pieces, and MLB’s 2026 campaign has delivered one final set of unforgettable moments. Let’s relive the biggest talking points from the season’s last showdown in this episode of MLB Recap.

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The Brewers’ catcher’s first error came at the worst time

“First postseason error of William Contreras’ career allows Chandler Simpson to get to second base,” Talkin’ Baseball shared via X.

Contreras dominated the postseason, slashing .381/.435/.429 across five World Series games, earning his first World Series MVP. Defensively, the Brewers’ catcher had not committed any error till Game 5.

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On Wednesday, he committed a throwing error in the bottom of the 8th inning. The play occurred when Tampa Bay Rays batter Chandler Simpson hit a chopper right in front of home plate. Contreras quickly grabbed the ball but overthrew first baseman Jake Bauers, heaving the ball high and deep down the right-field line.

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The errant throw allowed the speedy Simpson to safely reach first base and advance to second. Following the error, Brewers manager Pat Murphy made a pitching change, pulling JoJo Romero and bringing in reliever Abner Uribe to secure the final outs of the inning and keep the Rays at bay.

The Brewers’ bullpen held firm. Uribe retired the next two batters, and Milwaukee’s championship remained intact.

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Contreras also served as MLB’s most aggressive and frequent challenger, topping his head to signal a challenge far more than any other player. In the regular season, he challenged 38% of incorrectly called pitches when a challenge was available. In the postseason, he cranked that up to 63%.

The Rays’ slugger’s heartbreaking moment captured

World Series means one team will face the heartbreak, and this time, it’s the Tampa Bay Rays. Just after the Rays’ 9th inning finished, the Brewers’ dugout went into a frenzy. A contrasting picture on the other end: outfielder Victor Mesa Jr. was seen sobbing heavily in the dugout. Cam Booser was seen comforting him.

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Camera captured a deeply emotional moment for the 25-year-old outfielder. Mesa Jr., who sat out the start of the game on the bench, entered later but grounded out to second base in a crucial 7th-inning spot with a runner on third.

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As the Brewers went on to secure their first-ever World Series title, the weight of the grueling postseason run visibly caught up to the young outfielder, serving as a powerful reminder of what the moment meant to a player who once spoke about the long journey of coming from Cuba to baseball’s biggest stage.

The Brewers’ captain finally had his redemption

The 2026 World Series title brought Christian Yelich’s MLB career full circle, transforming him from an individual superstar back into the foundational cultural anchor of a championship team. For a player who endured the absolute highest of highs and lowest of lows in the sport, the championship ring was the ultimate validation of his 14-year baseball journey.

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Drafted by the Marlins, Yelich was initially known as a highly talented, smooth-hitting Gold Glove outfielder. His career fundamentally shifted when he was traded to the Brewers ahead of the 2018 season. He immediately exploded into a baseball god, winning the 2018 NL MVP, capturing back-to-back batting titles, and carrying Milwaukee to the brink of the World Series in a heartbreaking 2018 NLCS loss.

However, injury caught up early. A fractured kneecap late in 2019, followed by chronic, debilitating lower back issues, robbed him of his game-changing power. The baseball world began treating his massive 9-year, $215 million extension as a lost cause. But Yelich adapted.

As his physical limitations forced him primarily into a Designated Hitter role, he pivoted from being the team’s primary offensive engine to its cultural compass. In his MLB career, he had everything from MVP to Gold Glove and Silver Slugger. But he was still a 1,734 regular-season-game player without a single World Series appearance. That final redemption happened on Wednesday.

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Tropicana Field’s mound became the unexpected villain

Just when Game 5 was expected to witness some fireworks from both the Rays and Brewers, the Trop’s mound caught all eyes. Jacob Misiorowski repeatedly tore up chunks of loose clay and slipped on the Tropicana Field pitching mound.

The issue began just eight pitches into the bottom of the first inning, forcing multiple lengthy game delays as the Rays grounds crew had to rake, water, and tamp down his landing spot before almost every half-inning he pitched.

Misiorowski stands 6-foot-7 and generates more forward extension toward home plate than almost any other pitcher in baseball. Because his stride is extraordinarily long, his front cleat lands much further down the slope than standard pitchers.

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His front foot was continually planted in a far-forward area of the mound that had not been heavily packed or broken in by other pitchers. Once his spikes broke through the initial top layer of clay, the loose, dry sub-dirt underneath completely gave way. But the issue is not due to Misiorowski, but to Tropicana Field’s mound.

The night prior in Game 4, Rays reliever Cam Booser experienced similar footing problems in the 11th inning, meaning the grounds crew had failed to permanently fix a structural topsoil issue that was exacerbated by Misiorowski’s velocity and landing power.

Jacob Misiorowski falls to calf cramp

The Brewers kept Misiorowski away from closing Game 4 and let him start Game 5. He started dominantly, pitching 5.2 brilliant, scoreless innings, allowing only two hits and one walk. But with two outs in the bottom of the sixth inning and after throwing his 86th pitch of the night, Misiorowski began heavily stretching his right leg on the mound.

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The training staff and manager Pat Murphy visited the mound to evaluate him. Misiorowski took a drink and attempted to throw a single warm-up pitch, but he winced in pain and was pulled from the game.

Notably, Misiorowski previously left three separate regular-season starts during his career due to similar leg and lower-body cramps. The only positive part was that the game was halfway through by then, and the Brewers’ bullpen allowed only one run en route to winning the game and their franchise-first World Series championship.