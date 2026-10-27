MLB World Series Recap: Star Crashes into the Wall, Rays Error, & More as Brewers Inch Closer to Glory

The Milwaukee Brewers stormed past the Tampa Bay Rays in a stunning 10-1 blowout in Game 3, moving within one win of their first-ever World Series title while leaving Tropicana Field searching for answers. Yet, beyond the lopsided scoreline, the night delivered moments that told two very different stories of resilience and costly mistakes.

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Chandler Simpson finally found redemption after his Game 2 blunder, putting his body on the line to make a spectacular catch before crashing into the wall. But in a cruel twist of fate, Junior Caminero, whose fiery reaction stole the spotlight in the previous game, committed a costly error that helped trigger Milwaukee’s eight-run rally.

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So, with the Brewers on the brink of history and the Rays fighting to keep their season alive, let’s revisit the biggest moments from this action-packed night in another episode of MLB Recap.

Chandler Simpson had his redemption

“CHANDLER SIMPSON CRASHES INTO THE WALL AND HANGS ON!” Talkin’ Baseball shared via X.

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In the second inning, facing a deep, slicing line drive hit by Milwaukee’s Sal Frelick, Simpson showcased his elite athleticism to track the ball down into the left-field corner. Moving at absolute full speed, Simpson timed his jump perfectly to corral the ball before crashing face-first violently into the short wall.

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Despite lying dazed on the turf for a few moments, he maintained his grip on the baseball and quickly fired it back to the cutoff man to prevent Milwaukee’s Garrett Mitchell from advancing from first base.

He was immediately attended to by his teammates, and while he continued the game, the crash looked brutal. During an in-game interview with Ken Rosenthal, Simpson admitted the collision “didn’t feel too good,” but added that holding onto the ball took some of the pain away.

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While his “Superman” defensive effort provided an early spark to keep the game temporarily scoreless, the Rays’ momentum quickly deflated. The powerhouse Brewers exploded for an eight-run fifth inning shortly after, pushing the Rays to the brink of elimination with a 3-0 series deficit.

And here’s his redemption.

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During the 6th inning of Game 2, Simpson misjudged a routine fly ball off the bat of Christian Yelich. The ball caromed squarely off his glove onto the left-field turf. The tension peaked when FOX cameras captured Caminero having a fiery, furious emotional explosion in the dugout directed toward the field right after the play.

Ironically, Caminero made the error this time.

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Caminero’s throw enabled an 8-run rally for the Brewers

Caminero’s decision to throw to second base instead of first became the defining turning point of Game 3 of the 2026 World Series. With two outs in the top of the fifth inning and the Brewers leading 2-0, William Contreras hit a sharp grounder deep into the hole at third base. Caminero made a great spinning stop but chose to fire a strike to second base for a force-out rather than throwing across to first.

Yelich was initially called out at second base, which would have ended the inning without any runs scoring. However, Brewers manager Pat Murphy challenged the call. Replay review clearly showed that Yelich out-hustled the throw, beating it with a strong feet-first slide. The call was overturned to safe, loading the bases and keeping the inning alive.

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After Yelich was ruled safe, the Brewers exploded to score eight consecutive runs with two outs. Contreras does not possess elite speed. So, if Caminero had made a standard throw to first base, he likely would have thrown out Contreras to end the inning. “He might have had a play at Contreras getting down the first base line. Don’t fault Cammy at all,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said. “That ball is a hard-hit ground ball, topspin, took him almost back to the grass or the turf. Understood why he thought the best avenue was to go to second.”

Caminero’s mental gaffe just cost the Rays a World Series game. Ironically, he was the one who called out the dugout in the previous game for not putting in enough effort.

The Brewers catcher continues his successful review calls

William Contreras recorded a 57% success rate in review calls in the regular season. Game 3 was no different. He had a 4-for-4 Challenge Accuracy on Monday from behind the plate.

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In the third inning, Brewers starter Robert Gasser was on the mound. An 83-MPH sweeper just touched the lower corner of the strike zone, leading the home plate umpire to call it a ball.

Contreras from behind the plate took no time to review, leaving commentator John Smutlz stunned. “There’s just no need for it,” he said from the booth. Sure enough, the Brewers were leading 0-2 back then. So, losing a review, especially after two outs, seemed overdone for Smultz. But Contreras, being himself, was confident about the review.

The review found that the ball barely touched the strike zone, ending the Rays’ third inning.

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The Brewers played top-notch in terms of defense and offense. Just one more showcase of the same, and they might win their first ring.