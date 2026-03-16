The MLBPA is in mourning once again, as Judy Pace Flood, the wife of late MLB legend and players’ rights pioneer Curt Flood, has passed away at the age of 83.

The MLBPA grieved and said, “The MLBPA and the community of players are saddened by the passing of Judy Pace Flood, the widow of the late Curt Flood.”

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Judy Pace Flood was born in LA in 1942 and passed away on March 11, 2026. Her daughters, Julia Pace Mitchell and Shawn Pace Mitchell, confirmed that she passed away peacefully in her sleep. This was the end of an era for many fans who followed her since her on-screen debut in 1963.

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Before entering acting, Pace was a model on Ebony Fashion Fair 1961-62 and was the youngest participant in the nationwide run. Her 1963 debut film, 13 Frightened Girls, made Columbia Pictures sign her. TV deals also followed her later with Peyton Place and The Young Lawyers. With all this, she won the 1970 NAACP Image Award. Later, she also appeared in the iconic telefilm Brian’s Song, which garnered 55 million views.

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Not only in acting, but she also played a big part in her husband, Curt Flood’s career, and always supported him.

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During the 1970 baseball labor storm, she stood by her husband and challenged the baseball reserve clause. Flood rejected his trade to the Phillies because he was not asked if he wanted the trade or not. He famously sued the MLB for the right to control his own career.

Although the ruling went against him, it laid a foundation for the MLBPA and the players to fight for their rights and against a salary cap. Modern-day deals like the $765 million contract of Juan Soto show that it will always be better if the player can get what he deserves. The MLBPA still cites Flood when rejecting salary cap ideas.

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As the union pays tribute to one of its pioneers, it also finds itself at a new crossroads. A contract deadline that could threaten not only the 2027 season but also the LA Olympics.

Due to the CBA, the MLBPA says that players might miss out on the 2028 Olympics

The CBA negotiations could affect not only the 2027 season but everything afterwards. The Olympic ambitions for MLB players depend on how the ABS negotiations unfold.

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The current CBA expires on December 1, 2026. This is leading to concerns among fans about a lockout, especially after Bruce Myers mentioned a lockout is “almost guaranteed.” This is especially worrying because it might impact the 2028 Olympics.

The six-team tournament is scheduled for July 2028 at Dodger Stadium. Union officials continue talks with the International Olympic Committee and LA28 Organizing Committee about logistics. Discussions include insurance, security, transportation, and housing for athletes during the Olympics.

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Players’ condition remains another major problem during the negotiations for the Olympics. MLB contracts guarantee first-class travel and hotel rooms, unlike Olympic Village dorm housing. Officials also discussed the exhibition games for non-selected players during the Olympic break. If the 2027 season disappears due to a lockout, MLB players will not appear in 2028.