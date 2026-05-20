MLB’s Likely Stance on Punishment for Edwin Díaz’s Illegal Actions Confirmed

Despite offering the highest reliever/closer contract in the MLB, the Los Angeles Dodgers are without their star pitcher, Edwin Díaz, due to injuries. On top of that, Díaz has also been linked to illegal cockfighting in his home country. Now, an MLB analyst weighed in on the chances of Díaz receiving punishment for his actions in Puerto Rico.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

In a recent article, USA Today Sports has revealed that Díaz has been associated with illegal cockfighting in Puerto Rico. Following the revelation, MLB insider Ken Rosenthal spoke about the less-than-likely chance of the major league punishing Díaz.

ADVERTISEMENT

“My understanding is no,” Rosenthal told A.J Pierzynski on Foul Territory. “Yes, cockfighting is illegal, and it’s even illegal in Puerto Rico, but in Puerto Rico it still goes on, and it’s part of their culture there.”

Cockfighting has been declared illegal in the 50 states of the United States and its union territories since 2019. Despite being a part of the local culture, it’s illegal in Puerto Rico.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rosenthal further explained that it’s a tricky situation for Major League Baseball to intervene, as any punishment delivered can be viewed as an imposition on the Puerto Rican culture.

Though Díaz’s involvement in cockfighting, despite its illegal nature, has been emphasized recently, it was not a secret.

ADVERTISEMENT

Local media outlets have reported it for years. Apparently, he was in a cockfighting arena on an off day during the 2026 World Baseball Classic to unwind. However, Díaz seemed to be unaware that cockfighting is illegal in Puerto Rico.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to USA Today Sports, Puerto Rican newspaper, El Nuevo Día, quoted Díaz on March 10, “It’s a pastime I’ve followed since I was a child. It’s legal in Puerto Rico, thank God. Otherwise, I wouldn’t be here.”

Díaz made the transition from Puerto Rico to the MLB in 2012.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was drafted by the Seattle Mariners straight from the country’s Caguas Military Academy. Díaz is currently with the Dodgers under a three-year, $69 million contract.

Before going through surgery to clean up loose bodies in his throwing elbow, the All-Star had posted a 10.50 ERA across 6 innings this season. He has a 1-0 record, having registered 4 saves in seven games. The right-hander has not been in action since April 19.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, as Rosenthal pointed out, the Dodgers would probably not have to suffer from any consequences regarding Díaz’s cockfighting scandal.

“I don’t expect anything to happen, and this is apparently something that has been known for years that Edwin Díaz has been involved with, and I’m sure other players are involved with as well. So, I don’t expect any action to take place with this at all,” observed Rosenthal, per Foul Territory.

Díaz is not the only athlete linked to cockfighting.

ADVERTISEMENT

Former MLB catcher for the Los Angeles Angels, Martín Maldonado, was also reported to have participated in a fight in 2018. Apart from MLB, Kentucky Derby winners, brothers Jose and Irad Ortiz, have also been linked with the activity.

What is Díaz’s history with cockfighting?

Edwin Díaz has a long history with cockfighting, as it is a cultural aspect of his native country. His family is also involved in the sport, especially his brother Alexis Díaz.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to USA Today Sports, social media pages of a cockfighting club called Club Gallístico de Puerto Rico feature multiple photographs of Díaz and his brother holding roosters.

In 2024, the Díaz brothers, along with Reggaeton singer Wisin, had reportedly organized a charity event to support a child with muscular dystrophy.

This year, Díaz’s continued involvement with the illegal activity was first revealed in February. According to USA Today Sports, Facebook posts from February featured Díaz in a Dodgers jersey advertising a cockfighting tournament.

One of the posts also announced a tribute for him.

It read, “The Puerto Rico Cockfighting Club invites all enthusiasts to a special match and a grand tribute to one of our island’s greatest sources of pride: A Tribute to the Puerto Rican Star and Cockfighter Edwin ‘Sugar’ Díaz.”

El Nuevo Día had also reported his involvement on March 10. It showed a photo of Díaz in the pit of a cockfighting arena, per USA Today Sports.

Identified as a federal offense, cockfighting participants get a maximum of five years in prison and a fine. A spectator is penalized with one year in prison, alongside a fine.

But analyzing everything, especially that Edwin Díaz has been a known participant in the sport, even though illegal, MLB may not take any action against the relief pitcher. But do you think they should?