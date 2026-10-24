MLB’s Postgame Crew Forced To Leave Field After Brewers’ Game-Ending Double Play Is Overturned

With celebratory fireworks starting to light the sky, the postgame crew had to scramble back inside. Playing in the World Series after 44 years, the Milwaukee Brewers thought they had won Game 1 of the best-of-seven series one batter earlier, and so did the postgame crew. But the on-field call was overturned after the Rays challenged, and the crew was forced to quickly vacate the field to let the game continue.

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Scott Grodsky captured the moment on camera, showing how the members had to leave the field. MLB on Fox posted the video on X.

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“Everyone had to quickly clear the field after the game-ending double play was overturned,” wrote the X handle.

On Friday, the Brewers and the Rays clashed at American Family Field, chasing their first World Series ring. With the Brewers leading 3-1, the Rays loaded the bases in the ninth inning, aiming to tie the score.

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At the top of the ninth, Brewers closer Trevor Megill found himself in a bases loaded jam with one out.

A throw to Liam Hicks later, the Brewers thought Megill had escaped the jam to win the game 3-1 by inducing a double play. However, the play was negated once the Rays challenged. Turns out shortstop Cooper Pratt’s foot was not in contact with the bag at second base when he tried to turn the double play.

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The misplay brought the game within reach for the Rays. The score became 3-2 as Jorge Mateo crossed home plate during the double play. With the call overturned, Junior Caminero was also declared safe at second base.

While some celebratory firecrackers already lit the sky, players again retook their positions on the diamond. While Megill needed one more out to secure the win, the tying run was also in scoring position. Pitching through the smoke, Megill struck out Johnny DeLuca, cementing the win. This is the second time Megill escaped a ninth-inning jam in the postseason.

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That play gives the Brewers a flashback of NLDS Game 1. In the top of the 9th inning, with the Brewers leading 3-2 and a runner on base, San Diego Padres’ first baseman Ty France hit a towering fly ball off closer Trevor Megill. The ball ricocheted off the roof. According to the American Family Field ground rules, the ball was deemed to be in play, and Jackson Chourio caught it for the second out of the inning. The Brewers ultimately won that game 3-2, like Friday night.

DeLuca later highlighted how the smoke was disruptive in the postgame interview. He dubbed the condition “not ideal” for playing, per USA Today. The player also spoke about the usefulness of MLB’s instant replay.

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“This is a game of momentum. In that place, you’re not sure if the game is ending or if you’ll get an opportunity. That’s why we have the challenge system, and that’s why it’s great,” he said, per USA Today. “You gotta hype yourself back up in that situation and try to be grindy.”

Now, let’s have a look at how the rest of the game went.

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World Series Game 1: Brewers vs Rays

The Milwaukee Brewers opened the 2026 World Series with a dramatic 3-2 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday night, taking a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven series.

Milwaukee wasted little time establishing control, scoring twice in the bottom of the first inning against Rays starter Nick Martinez. Jackson Chourio opened the game with a leadoff single before Christian Yelich hit an RBI triple to put the Brewers on lead. William Contreras followed with an RBI single that brought Yelich home, giving the Brewers an early 2-0 advantage.

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Through five innings of work, Jacob Misiorowski helped Milwaukee stay ahead of the Rays. He allowed only 1 earned run on 4 hits while striking out 3. The flame-throwing RHP made World Series history by throwing a 103.5 mph first pitch on Friday. It marked the fastest pitch in World Series history in the pitch-tracking era.

The Rays broke the scoreboard open in the fourth inning when Liam Hicks grounded out to score Jonathan Aranda. Despite making it a one-run game, the Rays struggled to capitalize on scoring opportunities. They went 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position.

In the bottom of the seventh, the Brewers extended the lead to 3-1 on a single by Jackson Chourio. It was a crucial run as the Rays attempted a rally in the ninth.

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In the dramatic final inning, the game appeared to have ended with a double play. However, a replay review overturned the call after Pratt’s foot was found to be away from second base while completing the play.

Getting a new life, the Rays scored another run on Hicks’ groundout, bringing the tying run into scoring position. But Megill struck out DeLuca to end the rally.

Chourio and William Contreras finished with two hits and an RBI each.

The Brewers will look to extend their advantage in Game 2, while Tampa Bay will aim to bounce back and even the series.