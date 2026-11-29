With the MLB lockout looming, teams were expected to tread carefully in free agency rather than risk making major commitments on the eve of a potential labor shutdown. But the New York Mets, Toronto Blue Jays, and Chicago Cubs had other plans, turning the countdown to the December 1 CBA deadline into a frenzy of blockbuster moves. The Mets fired the opening shot by reportedly securing Tarik Skubal on a nine-year, $450 million deal, setting a new benchmark for pitcher contracts. Toronto followed suit, bringing in former Yankees slugger Jazz Chisholm Jr. before raising the stakes with a historic deal for a reliever. Meanwhile, the Cubs charted a different course, aggressively pursuing Japan’s top talent and positioning themselves as a potential new destination for international stars, much like the Dodgers.

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With just two days remaining before the current CBA expires, these high-profile moves have transformed the offseason into a race against time, leaving the rest of MLB wondering how much more business can get done before the lockout threat becomes reality.

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The Mets’ Tarik Skubal blockbuster

“Tarik Skubal and the New York Mets are in agreement on a nine-year, $450 million contract, sources tell ESPN,” ESPN’s Jeff Passan shared via X.

The Mets officially signed two-time Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal to a record-breaking nine-year, $450 million free-agent contract on November 25. The agreement gives the 30-year-old left-hander the richest contract and highest average annual value ($50 million) for a pitcher in MLB history, surpassing Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s $325 million deal with the Dodgers.

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New York beat out multiple suitors, including a nine-year offer from the Blue Jays worth just over $400 million, while the Dodgers declined to submit a formal offer amid labor uncertainty. While the amount may look outrageous, especially after the Mets’ $765 million deal with Juan Soto yet to prove fruitful, landing Skubal could still be effective.

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The Mets finished last in the NL East at 74–88 in 2026, largely due to a starting rotation that posted a 4.47 ERA (23rd in MLB). Here, Skubal steps in as the undisputed ace ahead of young arms Nolan McLean and Christian Scott, alongside veterans Kodai Senga and Sean Manaea.

Skubal underwent a minimally invasive NanoScope procedure in May 2026 to remove loose bodies from his left elbow, but he returned in six weeks and posted a dominant 2.36 ERA across his final 16 starts. That strong finish erased medical concerns and convinced New York to act quickly, wrapping up negotiations within a few days of meeting.

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The next season will answer if the Mets can do any better with having both MLB’s most expensive batter and pitcher on the roster.

The Cubs are fast becoming the next destination for Japanese talents

The Cubs officially signed two-time Central League MVP and 2026 NPB Triple Crown winner Teruaki Sato to a six-year, $120 million contract on November 27. The deal sets a record for the largest contract ever given to a position player posted directly from NPB, surpassing Masataka Yoshida’s five-year, $90 million agreement with the Red Sox.

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In the process, Chicago beat out finalists including the Philadelphia Phillies and Kansas City Royals to secure the 27-year-old slugger before MLB’s expected December 1 lockout.

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Sato is coming off back-to-back dominant seasons for the Hanshin Tigers, totaling 79 home runs and 208 RBIs across 2025 and 2026. In 2026, he led Japan’s Central League with a .306 batting average, 39 homers, and 106 RBIs (.991 OPS). And with both Seiya Suzuki and Ian Happ entering free agency, the Cubs had glaring holes in both corner outfield spots.

Although Sato won a Gold Glove at third base in 2025, Chicago has Alex Bregman locked in at the hot corner, meaning Sato will shift primarily to corner outfield and designated hitter.

The Blue Jays’ move at the cost of the Yankees

The Blue Jays landed Jazz Chisholm Jr. on November 27 by offering a creative, high-upside “pillow contract” worth up to $34.5 million guaranteed that gives the 28-year-old a clear path to rebuild his value after a down season with the Yankees. Coming off a down year at the plate in 2026 (.231 batting average, .711 OPS), Chisholm opted against settling for a discounted long-term deal.

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Chisholm’s .231 average in 2026 raises questions about whether Toronto can revive his bat. Fans and insiders are skeptical that Chisholm could turn around in Toronto. And considering his unscripted antics that caused enough problems for the Yankees, the repetition of the same would make things worse for the Blue Jays.

Despite the skepticism, Toronto’s need for speed and left-handed pop made Chisholm worth the risk. Even during a sluggish 2026 campaign, Chisholm stole 41 bases and hit 19 home runs. One year earlier in 2025, he won a Silver Slugger Award after posting a 31-homer, 31-steal season with an .813 OPS. So, his left-handed bat and aggressive baserunning give Toronto a dynamic table-setter ahead of right-handed anchors like Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Alejandro Kirk.

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Moreover, Chisholm grades out as an above-average defender (13 OAA during his tenure in New York). While he is expected to play primarily at second base, allowing Ernie Clement to return to a super-utility role, Chisholm also brings big-league experience at third base, shortstop, and center field.

It is now to be seen how much flamboyance he carries forward to Toronto next year.

The Cubs’ Japanese onslaught continues

The Cubs added left-handed starter Trevor Rogers (5 years, $120M), Japanese slugger Sato (6 years, $120M), reliever Hiromi Itoh, and lefty Ryan Yarbrough in a week-long spending spree.

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As Imanaga, Boyd, Holmes, and Suzuki departed, Itoh and Sato replenished the Cubs’ Japanese pipeline. The 29-year-old spent six seasons with the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters, winning the 2025 Sawamura Award. He relies on elite command and deception rather than velocity. His four-seam fastball averages 91–93 mph with high carry, backed by a deep seven-to-eight pitch arsenal featuring a sharp forkball/splitter, slider, sweeper, cutter, and curveball.

Across his six-year NPB career, Itoh logged 1,000⅔ innings with 902 strikeouts and never threw fewer than 146 innings in a single campaign. So, the Cubs could manage the overexposure of their bullpen with Itoh possibly going deep during his starts.

The Blue Jays’ latest record-breaking deal

Amid the blockbuster deals coming ahead of the CBA deadline, the Blue Jays made the latest move. They have agreed to a five-year, $115 million contract with left-handed relief pitcher Adrián Morejón, setting a new MLB record for guaranteed money given to a reliever. The agreement surpasses Edwin Díaz’s previous five-year, $102 million record contract for a relief pitcher.

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Morejón held left-handed batters to a .180 average during the 2026 season, giving Toronto an elite matchup weapon in late innings. Capable of handling heavy workloads (his 86 relief innings in 2026 ranked third-most among MLB relievers), he immediately slots into the back end of Toronto’s bullpen alongside Louis Varland, Tyler Rogers, and Kaima Taira, easing the burden on fellow lefty Mason Fluharty.

Opposing hitters will have to adjust from Rogers’ low-slot, soft-contact delivery to Morejón’s nearly 100 mph left-handed power sinker, and then to Varland’s high-velocity right-handed arsenal.

After crashing out of the playoff scene last season, the Blue Jays are making sure that they are well-equipped for the 2027 season.