MLB’s Salary Cap Proposal Could Force Dodgers to Shed Payroll as $388M Commitments Loom

For years, the Los Angeles Dodgers have operated as MLB’s financial powerhouse. They turned blockbuster contracts into a star-studded roster capable of chasing championships. But MLB’s proposed $258.2 million salary cap could change the game for the Dodgers, whose committed salaries for the 2027 season already exceed the proposed ceiling. While the league’s reported plan to delay implementation until 2028 could buy the franchise some breathing room, it would only postpone the inevitable.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Eventually, the Dodgers may have to make painful financial decisions. That could mean parting ways with some of baseball’s biggest names. The very spending power that helped build their championship-winning juggernaut could soon become their biggest headache.

ADVERTISEMENT

“For 2027, even without accounting for the current free agents, the Dodgers already have a $388.4 million payroll. As a result, the Dodgers would need to shed around $140 million. However, since it comes in during 2028, the Dodgers would only need to shave $ 44.4 million, as they have $302.6 million committed in 2028,” DodgersNation reports.

MLB proposed a hard salary cap of $258.2 million and a spending floor of $180.2 million. Now, to avoid an immediate compliance disaster, the proposal offers a “transition year” in 2027. It suggests that the hard cap would officially trigger in 2028.

ADVERTISEMENT

The base CBT threshold sits at $244 million. Because the Dodgers consistently exceed this line, they are classified as third-time (or more) consecutive repeat offenders, triggering a steep 50% tax rate on every dollar spent over the threshold.

Due to spending more than $60 million past the line, the Dodgers pay additional surcharges (up to 60% on extreme overages). Their 2026 luxury tax bill alone was estimated at $180 million to $183 million. This amount is higher than the entire payrolls of multiple MLB teams. Their highest draft selections are also automatically moved back 10 spots.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2026, the Dodgers carried an MLB-record luxury tax payroll of $432.8 million. Under the proposed $258.2 million ceiling, the Dodgers would be roughly $174.6 million over the hard limit. While this season is finished, the Dodgers’ committed payroll already touched $388 million, including luxury tax.

Kyle Tucker is the highest receiver with $55 million guaranteed in 2027. Yoshinobu Yamamoto is promised $34 million, while Tyler Glasnow is secured with $32 million. In 2028, the Dodgers’ committed payroll comes down to $302.6 million, which means they still need to shed around $44 million to adhere to MLB’s salary cap.

ADVERTISEMENT

So, the postponement of the salary cap will reduce the Dodgers’ load, but eventually the team will lose its edge that was gained riding on cash-rich deals.

“The Dodgers have spent money, like my favorite term: drunken sailor. I understand people can disagree, but I believe [a cap is] the right thing. But that’s for another day,” former MLB commissioner Bud Selig said.

ADVERTISEMENT

For example, the Dodgers blew away every team in professional sports history by offering Ohtani a 10-year, $700 million contract. Because there was no hard cap, they could also agree to unique terms where $680 million was deferred, lowering his immediate cash payout to just $2 million per year.

On the other hand, while other big-market teams like the New York Mets and New York Yankees flew to Japan and offered massive contracts to the ace pitcher, the Dodgers simply leveraged their unmatched financial muscle to match the Mets’ $325 million bid, pairing it with a $50.6 million posting fee. A salary cap will end all this.

ADVERTISEMENT

The luxury tax calculated Ohtani’s adjusted salary at roughly $46 million per year. Yamamoto added $27 million per year. Together, just these two players consume $73 million in annual cap space. Under a $258.2 million hard cap, Ohtani and Yamamoto alone would gobble up 28.2% of the entire team payroll.

Factor in the pre-existing superstar contracts of Mookie Betts (~$30.4M) and Freddie Freeman (~$27M), and the Dodgers would have $130.4 million tied up in just four players.

Hence, they would be forced to fill the remaining 22 roster spots using only league-minimum contracts, entirely eliminating their ability to retain frontline starters, reliable bullpen pieces, or depth.

ADVERTISEMENT

If MLB’s proposed salary cap finally gets implemented in 2028, a new-look Dodgers would be in the making.





