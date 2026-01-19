Mookie Betts Confesses his Early Retirement Plans & Massive Reason Behind it to John Cena

Mookie Betts’ 2025 season with the Dodgers was majorly low-key, but it ended on the highest note possible. Making the move to shortstop wasn’t easy, and his bat went cold for stretches, but his defense was elite all year, and he came through when it mattered most, including that unforgettable game-winning hit in Game 6 of the World Series. The 33-year-old proved he still had some gas left in the tank.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

However, as fans are all set to see Betts at his best again this year, he has left them stunned by revealing his retirement timeline, something he casually shared in a conversation with wrestling icon John Cena.

“I’ll be 40, my little girl will be 14, my son will be 10. My parents were always there, and I want to do the same thing for my kids.” Betts revealed via What Drives You with John Cena TV show.

ADVERTISEMENT

Well, Betts has made it pretty clear that he does not see his playing career going past his current deal with the Dodgers. The four-time World Series champ is under a 12-year, $365 million contract he signed in July 2020, which runs through the 2032 season. By then, Betts will be 40 years old, and for him, that feels like the right stopping point. But why?

Betts has said he plans to follow the same path his parents did, putting family first.

ADVERTISEMENT

By 2032, both of his kids will be teenagers, and he believes that will be the perfect time to step away from baseball and be fully present with them. On top of that, he knows that at 40, the odds of still being at his absolute peak are slim, unless you are someone like Max Scherzer defying time!

And as for accomplishments, Betts really does not have much left to prove. Heading into 2026, he looks firmly on a Hall of Fame trajectory. In just 12 seasons, he has already piled up eight All-Star selections, seven Silver Sluggers, six Gold Gloves, and an American League MVP award from 2018. Stat-wise, he has 1,797 hits, 291 HRs, 196 stolen bases, a .881 OPS, and 75.2 WAR. That trophy case is already overflowing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

So, with everything he has achieved on the field, Betts seems completely at peace with his long-term plan. And honestly, his outlook might be one of the best examples in sports today of finding the right balance between greatness at work and being there for life at home.

This is a developing story… Please keep an eye on this space to know more about how Mookie Betts has expanded his footprints beyond the baseball field.