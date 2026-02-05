Mookie Betts & Dodgers Pronounce Final Verdict for Patriots as Sam Darnold’s Seahawks Gain Ahead of Super Bowl

Mookie Betts and Max Muncy made it clear the Dodgers are leaning heavily toward Seattle’s victory. Their verdict echoes in the sports world, signaling confidence in Sam Darnold’s Seahawks ahead of Super Bowl LX. Even with decades of baseball dominance, their prediction carries weight, dismissing New England’s Patriots’ chances entirely.

In a recent video by SportsNet LA, it showed Dodgers players gave their prediction for the Super Bowl, and the players chose the Seattle Seahawks.

“I think it’s the Seahawks,” said Mookie Betts. “They have been playing really well. They look great. I got them 34-27.”

The 2026 Super Bowl LX will pit the Seattle Seahawks against the New England Patriots on Sunday.

The Seahawks earned a 14‑3 regular‑season record and the NFC’s No. 1 seed, dominating San Francisco 41‑6 and Los Angeles 31‑27 on the way. Both teams overcame preseason long odds to reach this game, defying 60‑1 expectations in many markets.

The New England Patriots have also gone 14‑3 and won the AFC title 10‑7 at Denver, building dramatic momentum.

Across town in Los Angeles, Dodgers players voiced score predictions favoring Seattle’s victory in Super Bowl LX. Blake Snell reportedly said he expects a Seahawks win but not by a lot, showing confidence in Seattle’s strengths. Max Muncy projected a Seahawks victory 31‑17, adding clarity to these MLB‑to‑NFL crossover views.

Will Smith backed a tighter Seahawks win 24‑21, while Landon Knack forecasted a 34‑27 Seahawks triumph in Super Bowl LX.

Seattle’s season has been statistically strong, especially under quarterback Sam Darnold’s leadership and team balance. Darnold threw 4,048 yards with 25 touchdowns and 14 interceptions, becoming the second QB in NFL history to have back‑to‑back 14‑win seasons.

The Seahawks finished 8‑2 versus winning teams this year with the league’s best point differential at plus 191. Their defense allowed only 292 points, the NFL low, showing consistent strength to complement the offense.

Sam Darnold’s focus has been on winning, not personal narratives, through this remarkable season. In the playoffs, he posted 37/53 passing for 470 yards, four touchdowns, and zero interceptions, showing efficient ball control. His calm performance propelled Seattle past the 49ers and Rams en route to the championship.

A Seattle Seahawks victory in the Super Bowl would solidify Seattle’s season as one of its most successful eras in franchise history.

Amid Super Bowl hype, the Dodgers make another big decision, causing backlash from fans

The Los Angeles Dodgers are stirring controversy again, proving that championship rings don’t shield teams from political heat. Fans are split between outrage and amusement, debating loyalty to titles versus loyalty to their city. After back-to-back World Series victories, the team’s next move is as scrutinized as any playoff decision.

The Los Angeles Dodgers have confirmed they will attend a White House ceremony honoring their 2025 World Series title, continuing a tradition that sees champions meet the sitting U.S. president.

This announcement comes after the Dodgers clinched back‑to‑back championships with a thrilling seven‑game win over the Toronto Blue Jays in November 2025. Community groups and fans circulated a petition opposing the visit. They cite more than 6,000 signatures against attending due to recent immigration enforcement actions in Los Angeles.

The team has not publicly confirmed a date for the visit, but White House officials say plans are underway.

The public reaction reflects tension in the city, where immigration raids coincided with celebrations and fueled protests demanding action from the Dodgers. In past years, the team met Presidents Biden in 2021 and Trump in 2025, reinforcing that championship visits are customary regardless of politics.

Manager Dave Roberts said he intends to uphold this tradition without political commentary, stressing the historical nature of the visit.

Fans from all sides have voiced strong feelings, showing that this event matters off the field as much as any Game 7.