Mookie Betts Forced to Exit Nationals Clash With Abrupt Health Scare, Leaving Dodgers Nation in Panic

An ominous cloud fell over the Dodgers’ game against the Nationals on Saturday as superstar Mookie Betts made an abrupt and concerning exit. During the second game of the series, a health scare caused the veteran shortstop to leave at the very beginning. Following the Dodgers’ announcement, fans have expressed their concerns for the star player.

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“Mookie Betts left today’s game with right low back pain,” After Betts’ departure on Saturday, the Dodgers took to their official X account to state the situation.

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In the sixth season of his 12-year, $365 million contract, Betts is aiming to make a comeback this season. Last year, he had the worst of his seasons, batting with an average of .258 and a .732 OPS. That’s a stark contrast to his All-Star seasons, especially when he hit .346 in 2018 with the Boston Red Sox, or even in 2024, batting at .289.

In the top of the first inning, Betts had drawn a walk and scored on a two-run double hit by Freddie Freeman. At the time, Betts did not appear injured or struggling on the field.

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However, it seems like the pain was too much for him to continue, because, in the bottom of the first, Miguel Rojas took over his duties as the shortstop

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This season, Betts is reportedly on the rebound after a severe stomach virus last year, which caused him to lose nearly 20 pounds in two weeks. Though his batting lacked, he excelled at his shortstop duties and even became a finalist for the Gold Glove awards. In Game 2 of the NLDS against the Philadelphia Phillies, Betts’ acumen was on full display.

After the Phillies made it a one-run game with nobody out, Betts called for the infield to run a wheel play, which was executed to perfection.

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Now, the Dodgers have yet to provide any details about the consequences of the pain. But manager Dave Roberts has given us some hints.

“It’s certainly more moderate than significant.”

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On Saturday night, Betts will undergo an MRI. Meanwhile, Roberts has shared that the shortstop is unlikely to play in the next couple of days.

His abrupt exit from the game has left the Dodgers Nation panicking.

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The Dodgers Nation reacts to Mookie Betts’ injury

One of the Dodgers fans lightly offered Betts his own lower back to recover faster. “I’d say take my lower back, Mookie, but my shit is f—d up too lol.”

Another fan acknowledged the seriousness of the moment. He commented, “Hopefully it’s nothing serious because the Dodgers really can’t afford to lose him.” Betts faced stiff lower back early in 2021, too, missing four consecutive games. Back then, he described that incident as “kind of bugging me running” and noted it was a foreign sensation that caused him to take precautionary time off.

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This time, if the veteran suffers from a serious back injury and loses playing time, the Dodgers’ starting middle infielder options become limited. Apart from Betts, they had Tommy Edman, but he is currently on the 10-day IL. Edman is recovering from an offseason surgery on the right ankle and is expected to return in May. In case, Betts remains sidelined for a longer duration, LA may call up Hyeseong Kim from Triple-A.

In fact, their minor league broadcast team has reported, “Kim Hye-seong is scheduled to fly to Washington tonight.”

“Get better, Mook! But fr, We def need 50 in tht lineup #Dodgers,” one user wrote while wishing the best for the veteran. The fan mentioned his jersey number and emphasized his on-field importance.

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A fan remarked, “MOOKIEEEE … NOOOOO!!!!! Prayers for the Champ!! Mannnnn, I can’t take any more of our prime players getting injured. I know it’s a common occurrence in any sport, but your heart breaks when your favs are hurt. God speed, bro @mookiebetts.” With the recent update about Betts’ injury, a fan expressed concern about key players being injured, including Blake Snell, River Ryan, and others. Snell is currently on the 15-day IL due to left shoulder discomfort.

Ryan, even though he has recovered from Tommy John surgery, was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City. Since he missed over a year of high-level pitching, it is necessary to manage his workload and gradually build up his innings.

“Rest up, king, just need you healthy for October,” commented a fan, emphasizing the veteran’s importance on the team for the postseason. The Dodgers are hoping for a World Series three-peat, and fans want Betts in the squad.

The Dodgers won the game against the Nationals, 10-5, at Nationals Park in Washington D.C. In their next game on Sunday, LA will try for a sweep.