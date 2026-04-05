Mookie Betts Setback Forces Dodgers Into Desperate Move as $12.5M Star Steps Up

Mookie Betts’ resurgent start to the 2026 season came to an abrupt halt Saturday, forcing the Dodgers to scramble for a replacement. Betts felt discomfort in his right lower back area against the Nationals on Saturday. And as per manager Dave Roberts, this has opened a window of opportunity for their optioned Korean rookie!

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“We’ll huddle up and see if we need to get a player here,” Roberts said via SportsNet LA after Mookie Betts exited today’s game with back pain. Mookie “certainly won’t be playing the next couple of days, I would assume.”

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The Dodgers won against the Nationals on Saturday by 10-5, but they paid their highest price in the top of the first inning. After drawing a walk, Betts scored from first on a two-run double by Freddie Freeman, giving the Dodgers an early 2-0 lead. However, the effort appeared to aggravate his back, as he walked slowly to the dugout.

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Betts did not return for the bottom half of the inning and was replaced by Miguel Rojas at shortstop. But while that was the Dodgers’ stopgap solution, the long-term solution is their $12.5 million Korean rookie! Yes, as Roberts hints about calling up a new player to fill Betts’ position, Hyeseong Kim is the one who is heading to Washington DC to join the Dodgers squad.

“Told that Kim is going to get on a plane tonight, head to our nation’s capital. The Dodgers take on the Washington Nationals in a day game tomorrow,” DodgersNation reports.

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According to Roberts, the team awaits MRI results of Betts, but he is certain that Betts’ injury is “more moderate than significant.” So, even if he will not miss a couple of months, a few games will surely be played without the Dodgers’ starting shortstop. Now the clubhouse is forced to look to the minors, and Kim is their best option.

In Spring 2026, Kim delivered a standout performance for the Dodgers, batting over .400. In 27 at-bats, he went 11-for-27 with 6 RBI, but the Dodgers wanted him to continue working on his swing. Kim showed his talent in the minors as well. He went 9-for-26 (.346) with 7 SOs in six games with the Comets. Moreover, last year, in limited 2025 MLB action, he maintained a .976 fielding percentage. So, defense should not be an issue for Kim.

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However, while Kim may be the solution to Betts’ injury, they are facing an unpleasant reminder.

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The Dodgers’ roster is aging

Well, the Dodgers didn’t forget to hit. They are currently ranked 3rd in team averages (.283) and 4th in total runs (46). However, age is something that is steadily taking a toll on their lineup. The 33-year-old Betts could be bound for the injured list only eight games into the season, and that should renew concerns about what could happen to this team.

Last year, the Dodgers possessed the oldest roster in MLB, and this year, it’s no different. Apart from Betts, Freddie Freeman is 36. Max Muncy is 35, and Teoscar Hernandez is 33.

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So, the core of the Dodgers‘ offense consists of players in their thirties. Shohei Ohtani, the Dodgers’ poster boy, is 31. So, what comes as the advantage of experience currently could become the Dodgers’ biggest headache in the coming year.

Mookie Betts’ discomfort at the base reminds us of this unpleasant truth.

Yes, the Dodgers have developed an in-house science for preserving their players’ bodies throughout the regular season. Off days are part of that, but the Dodgers still couldn’t prevent Blake Snell and Tyler Glasnow from hitting the IL last year. So, as the Dodgers are splashing money to secure the best names of the league, it comes with a reminder: they are all aging.

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Betts was a reminder. A few more might cost a lot for the team going ahead.